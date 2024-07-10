Philip Blancato is the CEO and President of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management and Chairman of the Ladenburg Investment Policy Committee. He also serves as President of Ladenburg Thalmann Capital Agency, and Member of the Boards of Directors for affiliated companies: Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Investacorp, Inc., Triad Advisors, Inc., Premier Trust, Securities America, Inc, KMS Financial Services, Inc. and Securities Service network, Inc. Philip is a twenty-five year veteran of the financial services industry with a specialized knowledge of portfolio and risk management, asset allocation and macro-economic theory as well as constructing and implementing seamlessly integrated platforms of fee-based solutions. Prior to joining Ladenburg Thalmann he worked for PowellJohnson as the Managing Director of Advisory Services where he directed the creation and implementation of a suite of fee-based platforms. Philip also worked for Prudential Securities beginning in 1990 where he held various positions within the Investment Management Services division. In 1996 he assumed the role of First Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management Programs. His primary function was to develop and improve upon the positioning and functionality of discretionary fee-based programs. During Philip’s tenure the Portfolio Management division became one of the most successful divisions within Prudential Securities with assets in excess of $16 billion. In 1990 Philip received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Kean University and in 1998 a Marketing Continuing Education degree from New York University. In 2003 he became an Accredited Investment Fiduciary and in 2005 he completed the Securities Industry Association accredited program at Wharton Business School. Philip has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, appeared on CNBC, and often speaks at industry conferences on topics such as investment management, portfolio risks and diversification and alternative investments. Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management (LTAM) is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm, established in 1982, and has over $1.9 billion in assets under management. LTAM was formed to create a high net worth asset management division based on the individual talents and areas of expertise of its members to support our clients' diverse financial needs. Investments are managed based on a long-term time horizon while being mindful of the historical context of the markets. The goal of this active portfolio management approach has been quality returns that are in excess of the current market with a lower level of volatility.