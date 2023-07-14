Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Ladenburg Income Fund

LNCAX | Fund

$10.11

$12.3 M

2.56%

$0.26

1.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$12.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

94.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.04%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LNCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ladenburg Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Ladenburg Thalmann
  • Inception Date
    Aug 24, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Phillip Blancato

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a combination of equity, fixed income and alternative strategy exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange traded notes (“ETNs”) and mutual funds (together, “Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests each primarily invest in (1) U.S. common stocks, (2) foreign common stocks, (3) U.S. fixed income securities, (4) foreign fixed income securities or (5) alternative investments including managed futures, master-limited partnerships, commodities, and long-short strategies. Equity Underlying Funds may follow a growth or value-investing style and may include those that invest in small-cap, mid-cap or large cap companies. The adviser invests Fund assets in fixed income Underlying Funds without restriction as to minimum issuer credit quality, sector, capitalization, country of origin, or security maturity. Fixed income Underlying Funds may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds that are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or similarly by another rating agency. Foreign equity Underlying Funds may invest in common stock of companies located in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in Underlying Funds that primarily invest in foreign securities.

The Fund’s adviser invests the Fund’s assets in the Underlying Funds in accordance with the following ranges:

Equity 0-30%
Fixed Income 50-90%
Alternatives 0-20%

The Fund’s adviser makes tactical reallocations or rebalances in response to market conditions. Such reallocations or rebalances may be within an asset class (e.g. shifting between market capitalizations, geographic regions, credit qualities or durations) or between asset classes (e.g. shifting some of the Fund’s assets allocated to equity into fixed income).

Read More

LNCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LNCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -5.1% 5.7% 18.71%
1 Yr 1.8% -12.2% 3.7% 4.32%
3 Yr -3.2%* -10.4% 1.0% 43.94%
5 Yr -1.0%* -9.5% 3.5% 15.20%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LNCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -39.5% -1.5% 39.86%
2021 -1.3% -4.4% 4.2% 81.48%
2020 1.5% -5.7% 4.1% 53.54%
2019 2.2% 0.8% 4.1% 17.32%
2018 -1.1% -3.1% -0.2% 16.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LNCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -11.4% 5.6% 17.99%
1 Yr 1.8% -12.2% 3.7% 3.60%
3 Yr -3.2%* -10.4% 5.7% 43.94%
5 Yr -0.7%* -9.5% 3.8% 21.77%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 2.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LNCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -39.5% -1.5% 39.86%
2021 -1.3% -4.4% 4.2% 81.48%
2020 1.5% -5.7% 4.1% 53.54%
2019 2.3% 0.8% 4.1% 16.54%
2018 -0.8% -3.1% 0.1% 35.48%

NAV & Total Return History

LNCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LNCAX Category Low Category High LNCAX % Rank
Net Assets 12.3 M 9 M 6.08 B 94.24%
Number of Holdings 14 3 7774 81.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.7 M -56 M 5.07 B 92.81%
Weighting of Top 10 94.81% 10.9% 102.4% 29.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Hedged Equity I 7.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LNCAX % Rank
Bonds 		64.60% 0.00% 130.40% 67.63%
Stocks 		30.71% -1.95% 57.00% 4.32%
Cash 		2.44% -54.98% 76.00% 75.54%
Convertible Bonds 		1.44% 0.00% 3.97% 42.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.80% 0.00% 3.63% 11.51%
Other 		0.00% -3.09% 22.34% 76.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LNCAX % Rank
Technology 		21.78% 0.00% 25.62% 20.86%
Financial Services 		13.71% 0.00% 20.10% 73.38%
Healthcare 		13.41% 0.00% 19.76% 41.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.90% 0.00% 12.36% 34.53%
Industrials 		9.51% 0.00% 29.86% 74.10%
Communication Services 		7.08% 0.00% 11.71% 41.01%
Consumer Defense 		6.12% 0.00% 22.77% 66.91%
Energy 		5.38% 0.00% 27.98% 38.13%
Real Estate 		4.97% 0.00% 78.69% 44.60%
Utilities 		3.94% 0.00% 91.26% 32.37%
Basic Materials 		3.20% 0.00% 8.71% 78.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LNCAX % Rank
US 		30.27% -1.96% 56.43% 2.16%
Non US 		0.44% -2.14% 14.08% 89.21%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LNCAX % Rank
Corporate 		46.02% 0.00% 73.91% 21.58%
Government 		28.53% 0.00% 62.10% 53.24%
Securitized 		21.63% 0.00% 61.25% 38.13%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.72% 1.69% 100.00% 92.09%
Municipal 		0.10% 0.00% 20.03% 61.15%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.66% 66.19%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LNCAX % Rank
US 		57.86% 0.00% 130.40% 48.92%
Non US 		6.74% -1.54% 27.51% 71.22%

LNCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LNCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.60% 0.07% 3.13% 10.37%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.25% 84.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 32.53%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

LNCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 3.00% 5.75% 52.38%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LNCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LNCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.04% 6.00% 318.00% 44.80%

LNCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LNCAX Category Low Category High LNCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.56% 0.00% 4.22% 38.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LNCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LNCAX Category Low Category High LNCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.97% -1.30% 3.99% 81.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LNCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LNCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Phillip Blancato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2015

6.77

6.8%

Philip Blancato is the CEO and President of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management and Chairman of the Ladenburg Investment Policy Committee. He also serves as President of Ladenburg Thalmann Capital Agency, and Member of the Boards of Directors for affiliated companies: Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Investacorp, Inc., Triad Advisors, Inc., Premier Trust, Securities America, Inc, KMS Financial Services, Inc. and Securities Service network, Inc. Philip is a twenty-five year veteran of the financial services industry with a specialized knowledge of portfolio and risk management, asset allocation and macro-economic theory as well as constructing and implementing seamlessly integrated platforms of fee-based solutions. Prior to joining Ladenburg Thalmann he worked for PowellJohnson as the Managing Director of Advisory Services where he directed the creation and implementation of a suite of fee-based platforms. Philip also worked for Prudential Securities beginning in 1990 where he held various positions within the Investment Management Services division. In 1996 he assumed the role of First Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management Programs. His primary function was to develop and improve upon the positioning and functionality of discretionary fee-based programs. During Philip’s tenure the Portfolio Management division became one of the most successful divisions within Prudential Securities with assets in excess of $16 billion. In 1990 Philip received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Kean University and in 1998 a Marketing Continuing Education degree from New York University. In 2003 he became an Accredited Investment Fiduciary and in 2005 he completed the Securities Industry Association accredited program at Wharton Business School. Philip has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, appeared on CNBC, and often speaks at industry conferences on topics such as investment management, portfolio risks and diversification and alternative investments. Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management (LTAM) is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm, established in 1982, and has over $1.9 billion in assets under management. LTAM was formed to create a high net worth asset management division based on the individual talents and areas of expertise of its members to support our clients' diverse financial needs. Investments are managed based on a long-term time horizon while being mindful of the historical context of the markets. The goal of this active portfolio management approach has been quality returns that are in excess of the current market with a lower level of volatility.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

