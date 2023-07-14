Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
9.8%
1 yr return
13.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$165 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.9%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 116.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small companies. A small company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index. The Fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes are undervalued by the market and are selling at reasonable prices in relation to the portfolio management team’s assessment of their potential or intrinsic value. The portfolio management team utilizes a focused investment strategy, although the Fund will operate as a diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund also may invest up to 10% of its net assets in debt securities. This limit does not apply to the Fund’s investment in convertible debt securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality, maturity, or duration.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”),
and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges. The Fund considers emerging market countries to include countries that are not currently classified as a developed market by MSCI.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.
The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LMVYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.8%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|20.82%
|1 Yr
|13.1%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|17.14%
|3 Yr
|12.7%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|42.49%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|73.28%
|10 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|79.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|LMVYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|59.65%
|2021
|7.4%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|63.78%
|2020
|2.4%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|21.16%
|2019
|0.7%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|95.86%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|38.85%
|LMVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMVYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|165 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|69.70%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|10
|1551
|92.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|58.7 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|54.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.92%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|11.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMVYX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|3.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|22.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|21.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|20.13%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|91.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|21.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMVYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|27.74%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|19.43%
|Industrials
|15.79%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|64.02%
|Energy
|14.58%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|7.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.21%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|73.07%
|Technology
|7.35%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|70.42%
|Healthcare
|6.66%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|44.37%
|Real Estate
|6.49%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|60.26%
|Basic Materials
|4.24%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|65.12%
|Communication Services
|4.12%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|13.02%
|Consumer Defense
|3.82%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|50.11%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|85.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMVYX % Rank
|US
|87.44%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|92.56%
|Non US
|12.56%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|1.97%
|LMVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|70.26%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|54.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|10.00%
|LMVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LMVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LMVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|116.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|94.01%
|LMVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMVYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.61%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|43.63%
|LMVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LMVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMVYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.35%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|55.31%
|LMVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$4.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2002
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 05, 2018
3.65
3.7%
John C. Hardy, Portfolio Manager. Mr. Hardy joined Lord Abbett in 2011 and is responsible for contributing to the management for Lord Abbett’s smid-, small-and micro-cap value equity strategies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
