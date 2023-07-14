Home
Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
LMSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.16 -0.12 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LMSIX) Primary Other (LGSCX) A (LMBAX) C (LMBCX) Inst (LMBMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund

LMSIX | Fund

$12.16

$129 M

0.50%

$0.06

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

Net Assets

$129 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LMSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 13, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Floyd

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other investments with similar economic characteristics. The fund normally intends to hold a portfolio that is generally comparable to, but not the same as, the Russell 2000 Index in terms of economic sector weightings and market capitalization but may depart from this if the portfolio managers believe it to be in the best interests of the fund. The fund may also invest in securities of foreign companies in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
Read More

LMSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -14.5% 140.9% 78.33%
1 Yr 7.6% -34.7% 196.6% 62.12%
3 Yr 4.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 61.54%
5 Yr -4.0%* -23.7% 9.2% 61.69%
10 Yr -1.0%* -11.7% 15.3% 64.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -59.3% 118.2% 38.77%
2021 2.8% -17.3% 18.6% 63.00%
2020 2.4% -21.2% 28.2% 70.92%
2019 4.4% -17.9% 8.4% 65.00%
2018 -5.3% -20.0% 0.2% 63.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -17.6% 140.9% 73.04%
1 Yr 7.6% -34.7% 196.6% 55.97%
3 Yr 4.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 61.17%
5 Yr -2.0%* -23.7% 10.7% 52.47%
10 Yr 4.1%* -9.0% 15.3% 36.62%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -59.3% 118.2% 38.77%
2021 2.8% -17.3% 18.6% 63.00%
2020 2.4% -21.2% 28.2% 70.92%
2019 4.4% -17.9% 8.4% 65.00%
2018 -3.3% -19.9% 0.2% 39.81%

NAV & Total Return History

LMSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LMSIX Category Low Category High LMSIX % Rank
Net Assets 129 M 1.48 M 120 B 78.78%
Number of Holdings 345 2 2519 33.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.8 M 213 K 4.6 B 81.46%
Weighting of Top 10 8.39% 2.8% 101.7% 79.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc 1.21%
  2. Ovintiv Inc 0.98%
  3. BlueLinx Holdings Inc 0.93%
  4. Ensign Group Inc 0.92%
  5. Box Inc Class A 0.92%
  6. Titan International Inc 0.86%
  7. Enova International Inc 0.84%
  8. Builders FirstSource Inc 0.83%
  9. Hanmi Financial Corp 0.83%
  10. Workiva Inc Class A 0.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LMSIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.97% 25.32% 100.32% 31.63%
Cash 		1.03% -79.10% 74.68% 67.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 30.95%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 31.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 29.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 29.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LMSIX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.12% 0.00% 26.53% 24.05%
Technology 		15.04% 0.00% 54.70% 37.11%
Financial Services 		14.68% 0.00% 35.52% 65.46%
Industrials 		14.08% 2.46% 37.42% 89.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.25% 0.99% 47.79% 62.20%
Real Estate 		8.08% 0.00% 29.43% 38.14%
Energy 		7.65% 0.00% 37.72% 18.56%
Consumer Defense 		4.63% 0.00% 18.87% 36.77%
Basic Materials 		3.30% 0.00% 18.66% 83.85%
Communication Services 		3.23% 0.00% 14.85% 36.60%
Utilities 		2.92% 0.00% 18.58% 37.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LMSIX % Rank
US 		96.12% 24.89% 100.00% 52.04%
Non US 		2.85% 0.00% 36.31% 30.10%

LMSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 13.16% 53.28%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 42.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

LMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 1.00% 314.00% 39.64%

LMSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LMSIX Category Low Category High LMSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.50% 0.00% 37.98% 53.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LMSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LMSIX Category Low Category High LMSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.27% -2.40% 2.49% 39.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LMSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LMSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Floyd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Christopher W. Floyd, CFA Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. At Batterymarch, he also served as a Portfolio Manager from 2003 to 2012 and and Quantitative Analyst from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he performed market analysis at Urban & Associates and worked with retirement plans at Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Education: BA in Economics from Dartmouth College; MBA from Cornell University.

Joseph Giroux

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Joseph S. Giroux Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he managed both US and non-US assets for 5 years at several firms—Golden Capital Management, Wells Capital Management and Evergreen Investments—that were affiliated with or acquired by Wells Fargo. He also served as a Portfolio Manager at TriPoint Asset Management and The Boston Company Asset Management. Education: BS in Computer Science from New England Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

