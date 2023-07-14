Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.9%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
Net Assets
$761 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.0%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LMRNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|7.73%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|4.75%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|1.92%
|5 Yr
|6.4%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|0.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|10.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|LMRNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|68.73%
|2021
|8.2%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|0.86%
|2020
|6.3%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|2.26%
|2019
|5.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|0.61%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|12.54%
|Period
|LMRNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|7.73%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|4.87%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|2.79%
|5 Yr
|6.5%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|1.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|9.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|LMRNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|68.73%
|2021
|8.2%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|0.86%
|2020
|6.3%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|2.26%
|2019
|5.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|0.61%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|39.50%
|LMRNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMRNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|761 M
|658 K
|207 B
|59.43%
|Number of Holdings
|209
|2
|15351
|37.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|211 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|63.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.01%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|63.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMRNX % Rank
|Stocks
|65.59%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|15.69%
|Bonds
|28.34%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|79.95%
|Cash
|5.21%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|32.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.85%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|31.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|84.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|80.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMRNX % Rank
|Technology
|24.91%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|10.94%
|Healthcare
|17.98%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|8.48%
|Financial Services
|15.57%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|36.53%
|Industrials
|8.70%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|78.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.61%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|69.49%
|Communication Services
|8.33%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|28.86%
|Consumer Defense
|8.02%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|23.12%
|Real Estate
|4.64%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|32.56%
|Utilities
|2.46%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|67.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.79%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|94.53%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|97.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMRNX % Rank
|US
|62.70%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|8.32%
|Non US
|2.89%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|80.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMRNX % Rank
|Corporate
|53.96%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|18.01%
|Government
|27.48%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|55.93%
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.15%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|38.20%
|Securitized
|3.41%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|80.90%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|73.40%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|82.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMRNX % Rank
|US
|27.06%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|62.76%
|Non US
|1.28%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|85.68%
|LMRNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|58.30%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|60.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|29.23%
|LMRNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|35.84%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LMRNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LMRNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|7.94%
|LMRNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMRNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.75%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|60.46%
|LMRNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|LMRNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMRNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.26%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|88.41%
|LMRNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2006
15.43
15.4%
Ron is a Managing Director at 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC ("1919ic"), a member of the Executive Committee, Director of the Cincinnati office, and the head of the Socialy Responsive Investing Deaprtment. As a Portfolio Manager, his primary responsibility is overseeing portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring of portfolios for individuals, families, foundations, endowments, and institutional clients.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 21, 2012
10.03
10.0%
Aimee is a Principal and a Portfolio Manager at 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC. As a Portfolio Manager, her primary responsibility is overseeing portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring of a number of private and institutional clients. She also serves as a corporate credit analyst in the taxable fixed income market and is co-manager of both the 1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund and the 1919 Variable Socially Responsive Balanced Fund. Aimee is a member of the Fixed Income Committee, Global Total Return Committee and the Socially Responsive Investing Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Robert is a Senior Investment Associate at 1919ic. His primary responsibility is to support the Socially Responsive Investment Strategies and work with Portfolio Managers on portfolio construction and ongoing portfolio monitoring.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Ms. Bevilacqua, a portfolio manager and principal at 1919ic, joined a predecessor of 1919ic in 1996. She specializes in corporate responsibility and ESG research.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...