The Fund normally makes investments that, in the portfolio managers’ opinion, offer the opportunity for long-term growth of capital. The portfolio managers exercise a flexible strategy in the selection of investments, not limited by investment style or asset class. The investment strategy typically involves identifying instances where Miller Value Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”) believes the capital markets have mispriced investment opportunities and exploiting price discrepancies and inefficiencies in the market. The Fund may invest without limit in the common stock of U.S. and foreign issuers of all sizes and in other U.S. and foreign securities, including emerging markets, and including: securities convertible into common stock; securities issued through private placements; preferred securities; warrants and rights; securities issued by investment companies, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, unit investment trusts, business development companies (“BDCs”), private investment companies (including hedge funds and private equity funds), and foreign investment companies; U.S. government securities; securities issued by exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); securities issued by real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other issuers that invest, deal, or otherwise engage in transactions in real estate; debt securities; sovereign debt; currencies; asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities; derivative instruments including options, futures, forward contracts, swaps (including buying and selling credit default swaps), caps, floors, collars, indexed securities, currency related derivatives; commodity-linked derivatives; and other instruments, including repurchase agreements. Further, the Fund may engage in short sales of securities and other instruments to a substantial degree both for speculative and hedging purposes. While investing in a particular market sector is not a strategy of the Fund, its portfolio may be significantly invested in one or more sectors as a result of the investment selection decisions made pursuant to its strategy.

The Adviser assesses a company’s competitive strategy, financial and managerial acumen, and valuation, and makes an investment decision based on an assessment of its expected value. The Adviser may sell an investment when (i) the investment reaches the Adviser’s assessment of its fair value;(ii) an investment opportunity arises that offers, in the Adviser’s opinion, a higher risk-adjusted expected return; or (iii) the facts surrounding the Adviser’s assessment of the company change or are no longer applicable.

Subject to the requirements of the federal securities laws as to all Fund borrowing limitations, the Fund may also borrow money for investment purposes, in amounts up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets measured as of the time of the borrowing, which is a practice known as leveraging. The Fund may invest in debt and other securities of any credit rating, including rated below investment grade, commonly known as “junk” bonds or high yield bonds, and in unrated securities.

The Fund may seek investment exposure to bitcoin indirectly by investing up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, an entity that holds bitcoin. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a privately offered investment vehicle, the shares of which are also available over-the-counter. Bitcoin is a digital commodity that is not issued by a government, bank, or central organization. Bitcoin exists on an online, peer-to-peer computer network that hosts a public transaction ledger where bitcoin transfers are recorded (the “Blockchain”). Bitcoin has no physical existence beyond the record of transactions on the Blockchain. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust invests principally in bitcoin. The Fund will not invest more than 15% of its net assets measured at the time of investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

Except as to the investment in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, as noted above, the Fund does not seek to and will not invest directly or indirectly in cryptocurrencies or in cryptocurrency derivatives (e.g., bitcoin futures). The Fund does not track the price movements of any cryptocurrency and the Fund will not invest in initial coin offerings (“ICOs”).