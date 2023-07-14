Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|LMORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.1%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|1.26%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|33.59%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|86.91%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|48.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|2.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|LMORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-43.4%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|99.23%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|94.52%
|2020
|11.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|2.44%
|2019
|7.5%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|1.71%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|12.43%
|Period
|LMORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.1%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|1.26%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|25.44%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|87.17%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|56.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|1.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|LMORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-43.4%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|99.23%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|94.52%
|2020
|11.4%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|2.44%
|2019
|7.5%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|1.71%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|22.49%
|LMORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMORX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.63 B
|481 K
|145 B
|20.65%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|1
|2445
|80.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|820 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|9.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.05%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|22.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMORX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.25%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|37.94%
|Bonds
|3.05%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|1.51%
|Other
|0.22%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|4.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|9.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|8.04%
|Cash
|-2.51%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|99.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMORX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|28.87%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|2.02%
|Technology
|16.07%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|44.58%
|Healthcare
|15.94%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|9.82%
|Financial Services
|10.47%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|84.13%
|Energy
|10.08%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|9.57%
|Communication Services
|6.82%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|8.56%
|Industrials
|6.58%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|91.44%
|Basic Materials
|2.78%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|86.15%
|Consumer Defense
|2.40%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|81.61%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|83.63%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|90.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMORX % Rank
|US
|84.15%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|92.46%
|Non US
|15.10%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|2.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMORX % Rank
|Government
|93.66%
|0.00%
|93.66%
|0.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.34%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.83%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.53%
|9.52%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.95%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.58%
|14.32%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMORX % Rank
|US
|3.05%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|1.51%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.53%
|LMORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|23.08%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|80.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|68.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|LMORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LMORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LMORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|55.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|59.60%
|LMORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMORX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|36.43%
|LMORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|LMORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMORX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.44%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|87.85%
|LMORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 1999
22.43
22.4%
Bill Miller, CFA is the founder of Miller Value Partners, and currently serves as the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, and co-Portfolio Manager for the Opportunity Equity strategy. Prior to Miller Value Partners, Bill and his partner, Ernie Kiehne, founded Legg Mason Capital Management and served as portfolio managers of the Legg Mason Capital Management Value Trust from its inception in 1982. Bill took over as sole manager in December 1990 and served in this role for the next 20 years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2008
13.79
13.8%
Samantha McLemore, CFA, has been the Co-Portfolio Manager of the Miller Opportunity Trust since inception in 2017. She served as Assistant Portfolio Manager from 2008 to 2014. Ms. McLemore has worked on the Opportunity strategy since 2002 and she has served as a portfolio manager for the Adviser since 2014. McLemore is a portfolio manager of Legg Mason Capital Management, Inc. She has been an analyst on LMCM's research team since 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
