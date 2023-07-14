Bill Miller, CFA is the founder of Miller Value Partners, and currently serves as the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, and co-Portfolio Manager for the Opportunity Equity strategy. Prior to Miller Value Partners, Bill and his partner, Ernie Kiehne, founded Legg Mason Capital Management and served as portfolio managers of the Legg Mason Capital Management Value Trust from its inception in 1982. Bill took over as sole manager in December 1990 and served in this role for the next 20 years. Bill was the director of research for Legg Mason from October 1981 through June 1985 and assumed ov