The Maryland Fund invests primarily in debt instruments issued by or on behalf of the State of Maryland, its political subdivisions, municipalities, agencies, instrumentalities or public authorities, the interest on which, in the opinion of counsel to the issuers of those instruments, is exempt from federal and Maryland state and local income taxes. Securities considered for investment must be investment grade (that is securities rated in the Baa/BBB categories or above, or if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Adviser). The Maryland Fund may invest 25% or more of its total assets in a particular segment of the municipal securities market, such as hospital revenue bonds, housing agency bonds, private activity bonds or airport bonds, or in securities the interest on which is paid from revenues of a similar type of project. Under normal circumstances, the Maryland Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in municipal obligations, the interest of which is exempt from Maryland state and local taxes and is not considered an item of tax preference for the purpose of the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”).

The Maryland Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The portfolio managers anticipate that the dollar‑weighted average maturity for the Maryland Fund will be in the long-intermediate-term to long-term range (generally from 7 to 20 years) although, at times, depending on the portfolio managers’ market outlook, the average maturity may be somewhat longer or shorter than this. The tax consequences of trading activity are always considered.

The portfolio managers analyze each sector and issuer under consideration for the portfolio to determine its credit fundamentals and outlook. Issuers are scrutinized not only for their ability to make timely interest and principal payments, but for the stability of their financial position and ratings.

Securities may be sold because their credit fundamentals have changed or in order to buy a security that the portfolio managers believe will produce greater risk-adjusted returns.

The Maryland Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. However, the Maryland Fund intends to satisfy the asset diversification requirements for qualification as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Maryland Fund may also use other strategies and invest in other securities that are described, along with their risks, in the SAI. However, the Maryland Fund might not make use of all of the strategies and techniques or invest in all of the types of securities described in this Prospectus or in the SAI.