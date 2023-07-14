Home
Trending ETFs

LMGTX (Mutual Fund)

LMGTX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

Net Assets

$5.05 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LMGTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 17, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Elisa Mazen

Fund Description

The fund normally invests primarily in common stocks of foreign companies that, in the portfolio managers’ opinion, appear to offer above average growth potential and trade at a significant discount to the portfolio managers’ assessment of their intrinsic value. Intrinsic value, according to the portfolio managers, is the value of the company measured, to different extents depending on the type of company, on factors such as, but not limited to, the discounted value of its projected future free cash flows, the company’s ability to earn returns on capital in excess of its cost of capital, private market values of similar companies and the costs to replicate the business. The fund may invest in common stocks of foreign companies of any size located throughout the world. The portfolio managers consider foreign companies to include those organized, headquartered or with substantial operations outside of the United States. However, the fund is not precluded from purchasing stocks of U.S. companies. These companies may be located, or have substantial operations, in emerging markets, provided that the fund will normally not invest more than 15% of its net assets, at the time of purchase, in securities of companies domiciled in emerging markets. The fund’s policy is to remain substantially invested in common stocks or securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stock. Any income realized will be incidental to the fund’s objective.
The fund is classified as “non‑diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
Read More

LMGTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LMGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -15.6% 24.4% 74.08%
1 Yr 19.4% -15.2% 26.9% 25.92%
3 Yr 1.8%* -27.4% 9.5% 33.09%
5 Yr 3.8%* -10.0% 35.2% 18.18%
10 Yr 6.9%* -3.8% 9.4% 7.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LMGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -49.5% -11.5% 21.11%
2021 0.3% -11.8% 9.8% 54.94%
2020 7.3% -1.7% 22.8% 38.17%
2019 6.8% -1.0% 9.7% 23.18%
2018 -2.1% -7.5% 11.0% 9.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LMGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -35.3% 24.4% 73.17%
1 Yr 19.4% -46.8% 26.9% 25.23%
3 Yr 1.8%* -27.4% 13.1% 34.41%
5 Yr 3.8%* -10.0% 35.2% 20.34%
10 Yr 6.9%* -3.1% 9.9% 11.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LMGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -49.5% -11.5% 21.11%
2021 0.3% -11.8% 9.8% 54.94%
2020 7.3% -1.7% 22.8% 38.17%
2019 6.8% -1.0% 9.7% 23.18%
2018 -2.1% -7.5% 11.0% 14.62%

NAV & Total Return History

LMGTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LMGTX Category Low Category High LMGTX % Rank
Net Assets 5.05 B 167 K 150 B 23.39%
Number of Holdings 69 5 516 53.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.82 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 26.50%
Weighting of Top 10 31.73% 10.3% 99.1% 50.69%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LMGTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% 88.72% 101.51% 7.14%
Cash 		0.38% -1.51% 11.28% 91.24%
Other 		0.04% -0.02% 3.64% 20.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 59.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 54.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 55.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LMGTX % Rank
Industrials 		18.41% 0.68% 31.28% 24.65%
Technology 		17.61% 1.51% 38.21% 48.62%
Healthcare 		16.64% 1.36% 29.58% 32.03%
Consumer Defense 		12.02% 0.00% 28.66% 27.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.67% 0.00% 46.28% 45.39%
Financial Services 		11.42% 0.00% 38.62% 67.74%
Basic Materials 		6.14% 0.00% 23.15% 61.29%
Energy 		3.10% 0.00% 24.97% 26.50%
Utilities 		2.11% 0.00% 19.97% 18.20%
Communication Services 		0.87% 0.00% 41.13% 89.40%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 76.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LMGTX % Rank
Non US 		87.31% 70.50% 101.51% 73.04%
US 		12.27% 0.00% 25.68% 16.36%

LMGTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LMGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.82% 0.01% 37.19% 17.06%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.50% 37.61%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 88.06%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

LMGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 53.33%

Trading Fees

LMGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LMGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 7.00% 330.00% 65.63%

LMGTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LMGTX Category Low Category High LMGTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 69.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LMGTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LMGTX Category Low Category High LMGTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.68% -1.69% 3.16% 92.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LMGTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LMGTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Elisa Mazen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Elisa is the head of ClearBridge's Global Growth Equity investment team and co-manages numerous global and international growth strategies. Elisa is responsible for covering the consumer sector for our international and global growth portfolios. She has 35 years of investment industry experience. Elisa joined ClearBridge from predecessor firm Global Currents Investment Management, which was founded in 2008 by a group of portfolio managers from Brandywine Global Investment Management. Prior to joining Global Currents, Elisa was a Managing Director and Head of the International and Global Equity Investments Group at Oppenheimer Capital, a division of Allianz Global Investors. In addition, Elisa was Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Central European Value Fund and had responsibility for a number of other funds at the firm. Prior to Oppenheimer, she was a portfolio manager at Clemente Capital where she managed assets for public pension funds. Elisa began her career at Mitchell Hutchins Asset Management, now a subsidiary of UBS, in the High Yield investment area. Elisa received her BA in Economics and Finance from Douglass College, Rutgers University and serves as a member of the Douglass College Investment Committee.

Michael Testorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 16, 2015

6.63

6.6%

Michael is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Growth Equity investment team and co-manages numerous global and international growth strategies. He joined ClearBridge investments in 2015 and has 33 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining ClearBridge, Michael served as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Partner at R Squared Capital Management LLP, a wholly employee owned firm. For 13 years he worked at Artio Global Management (formerly Julius Baer) where he was most recently a Senior Portfolio Manager, International Equities. Michael also held positions at the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund. He began his career at the Investment Management Training Program at Commerzbank AG in Hamburg. Michael earned a BA in Business and Economics from the Wirtschaftsakademie Hamburg (Academy of Business and Administration) in Hamburg, Germany. He received the CFA designation in 2000.

Pawel Wroblewski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Pawel is a member of ClearBridge's Global Growth investment team and co-manages numerous international and global growth strategies. He has 24 years of investment industry experience. Pawel joined ClearBridge as a Research Analyst from predecessor firm Global Currents Investment Management, which was founded in 2008 by a group of portfolio managers from Brandywine Global Investment Management. He was named a Portfolio Manager in 2013. Prior to joining Global Currents, Pawel was an Equity Research Analyst at Allianz Global Investors' Oppenheimer Capital division.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

