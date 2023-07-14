The fund is a fund of funds—it invests in other mutual funds and may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (such mutual funds and ETFs collectively referred to as “underlying funds”). The fund is managed as an asset allocation program and allocates its assets among mutual funds managed by the manager and its affiliates, including other Legg Mason and Franklin Templeton investment managers. The fund may also invest in ETFs managed by the manager and its affiliates or unaffiliated investment advisers. When selecting underlying funds to fulfill a desired asset class exposure, the portfolio managers expect to allocate to Legg Mason and Franklin Templeton affiliated underlying funds, provided that appropriate products are available.

The fund organizes its investments in underlying funds into two main asset classes: the equity class (equity securities of all types) and the fixed income class (fixed income securities of all types). The portfolio managers may invest across all asset classes and strategies. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will allocate between 15% to 45% of the fund’s assets to underlying funds that invest in equity and equity-like strategies and between 55% to 85% of the fund’s assets to underlying funds that invest in fixed income strategies. The portfolio managers may, however, allocate fund assets to any underlying funds in varying amounts in a manner consistent with the fund’s investment objective. The fund’s allocation to each class will be measured at the time of purchase and may vary thereafter as a result of market movements.

The portfolio managers will seek to maintain a level of risk in the fund similar to that of the fund’s composite benchmark as defined under “Performance” below.

The underlying funds have a range of investment styles and focuses. The underlying funds may invest in foreign and emerging markets and engage in derivative transactions. The underlying equity funds may include exposure to any market capitalization or investment style including alternative investments (such as commodities, real estate assets and infrastructure assets). The underlying equity funds may employ strategies similar to those used by hedge funds, which may have a low correlation to broad stock market movements or take both long and short positions in equity securities. The underlying fixed income funds include funds investing in any sector, region or style, including foreign fixed income strategies, currency strategies, inflation-indexed securities, structured credit and distressed debt. The underlying fixed income funds may take both long and short positions in fixed income securities. Such funds may also seek to profit from changes in global financial markets and take positions to take advantage of changes in interest rates, exchange rates, liquidity and other macroeconomic factors. The underlying fixed income funds may also invest in securities having maturities of any length and any credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”). The portfolio managers may invest the fund’s assets in underlying funds that have a limited performance history.