The fund normally invests primarily in common stocks of foreign companies that, in the portfolio managers’ opinion, appear to offer above average growth potential and trade at a significant discount to the portfolio managers’ assessment of their intrinsic value. Intrinsic value, according to the portfolio managers, is the value of the company measured, to different extents depending on the type of company, on factors such as, but not limited to, the discounted value of its projected future free cash flows, the company’s ability to earn returns on capital in excess of its cost of capital, private market values of similar companies and the costs to replicate the business. The fund may invest in common stocks of foreign companies of any size located throughout the world. The portfolio managers consider foreign companies to include those organized, headquartered or with substantial operations outside of the United States. However, the fund is not precluded from purchasing stocks of U.S. companies. These companies may be located, or have substantial operations, in emerging markets, provided that the fund will normally not invest more than 15% of its net assets, at the time of purchase, in securities of companies domiciled in emerging markets. The fund’s policy is to remain substantially invested in common stocks or securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stock. Any income realized will be incidental to the fund’s objective.

The fund is classified as “non‑diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.