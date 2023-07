The Fund’s investment style is flexible and intended to generate a high level of income from a wide array of sources. The investment strategy involves identifying instances where the Adviser believes the capital markets have mispriced investment opportunities and exploiting price discrepancies and inefficiencies in the market. The Fund’s strategy is not limited by investment style or asset class, and the portfolio managers have the ability to move across asset classes and up and down the capital structure in an effort to access the greatest yield and valuation opportunities. The portfolio managers believe that this flexible approach will allow the Fund to maintain a high level of income while also preserving the opportunity for growth over time.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest without limit primarily in cash distributing equity, and equity-like securities, fixed income securities, derivatives, and other financial instruments of issuers located anywhere in the world. The cash distributing securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, business development companies (“BDCs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), closed-end investment companies, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), preferred stock, convertible securities, trust preferred securities, investment grade corporate bonds, below investment grade corporate bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), royalty trusts, commodity-linked derivatives, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, private mortgage-related securities, including non-U.S. mortgage pass-through securities, U.S. government securities, U.S. government and agency bonds, sovereign government and agency bonds, municipal securities, bank loans, emerging market debt, equipment trust certificates, money market instruments, zero coupon bonds, indexed securities, including those that are linked to currencies, and inflation-indexed securities, structured notes including those that are linked to currencies, depositary receipts, and floating rate debt instruments. The Fund can invest without limit in foreign securities in any country, including countries with developing or emerging markets.

Derivatives may be used by the Fund primarily for the following: as a hedging technique in an attempt to manage risk; as a substitute for buying or selling securities; to provide additional exposure to investment types or market factors; to change the characteristics of the Fund’s portfolio; and/or in an attempt to enhance income or returns. Derivative instruments the Fund may use include, but are not limited to: covered calls, forwards, including currency forwards, futures, structured notes, swaps, caps, floors, and collars. The Fund’s derivative investments may be significant at times.