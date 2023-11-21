Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 11/21/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$241 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.5%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 83.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LMBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-65.5%
|27.4%
|43.30%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-26.2%
|51.5%
|87.52%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|23.9%
|7.76%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.5%
|15.4%
|5.44%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.8%
|16.7%
|26.63%
* Annualized
|LMBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMBGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|241 M
|390 K
|151 B
|76.62%
|Number of Holdings
|113
|2
|1727
|25.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|81.5 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|69.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.47%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|30.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMBGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.31%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|81.45%
|Cash
|3.69%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|16.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.30%
|59.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.07%
|26.80%
|56.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|57.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|58.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMBGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|34.41%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|0.61%
|Healthcare
|20.19%
|0.00%
|35.91%
|17.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.19%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|8.55%
|Basic Materials
|8.91%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|5.68%
|Consumer Defense
|7.14%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|68.21%
|Technology
|5.40%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|91.98%
|Communication Services
|4.14%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|73.28%
|Utilities
|4.10%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|55.41%
|Industrials
|2.76%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|98.03%
|Energy
|1.73%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|93.19%
|Real Estate
|0.03%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|81.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMBGX % Rank
|US
|95.50%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|38.01%
|Non US
|0.81%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|79.64%
|LMBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|69.06%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|47.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|LMBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.50%
|N/A
|LMBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LMBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|83.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|84.01%
|LMBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMBGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.56%
|0.00%
|9.00%
|85.38%
|LMBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LMBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMBGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.37%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|48.16%
|LMBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Henry is the founder and co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 1988, he was with Dimensional Fund Advisors, Inc., where he managed and traded small cap portfolios and developed computer systems to structure portfolios and analyze performance (1984-1987), and the Chicago Board of Trade as a financial economist developing financial-based futures and options (1982-1984). He earned both an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago. Henry is a member of the Firm's Executive Board.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Steve M. Tonkovich is a portfolio manager. Mr. Tonkovich, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Brandywine Global, is co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. He plays an integral role in the team’s continual refinement of the Diversified Value Equity investment process and the firm’s ongoing research into value investing. Prior to joining the firm in 1989, he was with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a research analyst in the Finance Department (1987 – 1989); and the Moore School of Electrical Engineering of the University of Pennsylvania as a research assistant (1986 – 1987). Mr. Tonkovich is a member of the firm’s Executive Board.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2014
7.59
7.6%
Mike is a portfolio manager on the Diversified Value Equity team with lead oversight of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity, Quantitative Global Equity, and Quantitative International Equity strategies. In addition, Mike oversees the quantitative development and analysis function for Brandywine Global's Diversified Value Equity strategies and contributes to the Firm's ongoing research into value investing. Before joining the Firm in 1997, Mike was a senior fund accountant for Merrill Lynch (1995-1997), and a mutual fund analyst for SEI Corporation (1993-1995). Mike earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Delaware.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.89
|16.42
