LMBGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BrandywineGLOBAL - Dynamic US Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Henry Otto

Fund Description

The portfolio managers use a proprietary quantitative model to identify investments for the fund. To identify investments, the model evaluates multiple quantitative characteristics for each potential stock investment and applies specific rules to select stocks for investment based on these characteristics. The fund will typically invest in a stock when it meets the large capitalization threshold and its price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios indicate a potentially attractive valuation and the quantitative model ranks it with a high multifactor score. 
The fund will only invest in U.S. traded companies, which may include companies incorporated outside the U.S. which conduct a significant portion of their activities in the U.S. and are considered U.S. companies in the Russell U.S. indices. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in issuers domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. In addition, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the “Index”). The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. As of November 30, 2021, the median market capitalization of a company in the Index was approximately $14.45 billion and the dollar-weighted average market capitalization of the companies in the Index was approximately $603.07 billion. 
The fund may have significant positions in particular sectors from time to time. In addition, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its investment objective. 
Read More

LMBGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LMBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -65.5% 27.4% 43.30%
1 Yr N/A -26.2% 51.5% 87.52%
3 Yr N/A* -6.3% 23.9% 7.76%
5 Yr N/A* -0.5% 15.4% 5.44%
10 Yr N/A* 4.8% 16.7% 26.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LMBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -44.2% 57.5% 72.12%
2021 N/A -23.2% 285.0% 28.28%
2020 N/A -32.1% 76.3% 29.87%
2019 N/A -62.4% 16.7% 64.14%
2018 N/A -72.0% 25.2% 4.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LMBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -65.5% 27.4% 36.91%
1 Yr N/A -26.2% 61.5% 79.36%
3 Yr N/A* -6.3% 23.9% 6.86%
5 Yr N/A* -0.5% 17.8% 5.33%
10 Yr N/A* 4.8% 16.7% 49.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LMBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -44.2% 57.5% 72.12%
2021 N/A -23.2% 285.0% 28.28%
2020 N/A -32.1% 48.5% 29.87%
2019 N/A -37.1% 17.4% 79.15%
2018 N/A -72.0% 27.5% 2.73%

NAV & Total Return History

LMBGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LMBGX Category Low Category High LMBGX % Rank
Net Assets 241 M 390 K 151 B 76.62%
Number of Holdings 113 2 1727 25.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 81.5 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 69.31%
Weighting of Top 10 33.47% 5.0% 99.2% 30.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cigna Corp 4.64%
  2. Apple Inc 4.51%
  3. Bank of America Corp 4.19%
  4. Intel Corp 4.08%
  5. General Motors Co 4.07%
  6. Goldman Sachs Group Inc 3.93%
  7. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.89%
  8. Morgan Stanley 3.80%
  9. Nucor Corp 3.68%
  10. Emerson Electric Co 3.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LMBGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.31% 28.02% 125.26% 81.45%
Cash 		3.69% -88.20% 71.98% 16.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 59.73%
Other 		0.00% -3.07% 26.80% 56.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.88% 57.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 58.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LMBGX % Rank
Financial Services 		34.41% 0.00% 58.05% 0.61%
Healthcare 		20.19% 0.00% 35.91% 17.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.19% 0.00% 22.74% 8.55%
Basic Materials 		8.91% 0.00% 21.69% 5.68%
Consumer Defense 		7.14% 0.00% 34.10% 68.21%
Technology 		5.40% 0.00% 54.02% 91.98%
Communication Services 		4.14% 0.00% 26.58% 73.28%
Utilities 		4.10% 0.00% 27.04% 55.41%
Industrials 		2.76% 0.00% 42.76% 98.03%
Energy 		1.73% 0.00% 54.00% 93.19%
Real Estate 		0.03% 0.00% 90.54% 81.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LMBGX % Rank
US 		95.50% 24.51% 121.23% 38.01%
Non US 		0.81% 0.00% 45.02% 79.64%

LMBGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LMBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.01% 4.02% 69.06%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 47.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

LMBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

LMBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LMBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 83.00% 0.00% 488.00% 84.01%

LMBGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LMBGX Category Low Category High LMBGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.56% 0.00% 9.00% 85.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LMBGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LMBGX Category Low Category High LMBGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.37% -1.51% 4.28% 48.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LMBGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LMBGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Henry Otto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Henry is the founder and co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in 1988, he was with Dimensional Fund Advisors, Inc., where he managed and traded small cap portfolios and developed computer systems to structure portfolios and analyze performance (1984-1987), and the Chicago Board of Trade as a financial economist developing financial-based futures and options (1982-1984). He earned both an M.B.A. in Finance and Economics and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago. Henry is a member of the Firm's Executive Board.

Steven Tonkovich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Steve M. Tonkovich is a portfolio manager. Mr. Tonkovich, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Brandywine Global, is co-lead portfolio manager of the Diversified Value Equity strategies. He plays an integral role in the team’s continual refinement of the Diversified Value Equity investment process and the firm’s ongoing research into value investing. Prior to joining the firm in 1989, he was with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania as a research analyst in the Finance Department (1987 – 1989); and the Moore School of Electrical Engineering of the University of Pennsylvania as a research assistant (1986 – 1987). Mr. Tonkovich is a member of the firm’s Executive Board.

Michael Fleisher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Mike is a portfolio manager on the Diversified Value Equity team with lead oversight of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity, Quantitative Global Equity, and Quantitative International Equity strategies. In addition, Mike oversees the quantitative development and analysis function for Brandywine Global's Diversified Value Equity strategies and contributes to the Firm's ongoing research into value investing. Before joining the Firm in 1997, Mike was a senior fund accountant for Merrill Lynch (1995-1997), and a mutual fund analyst for SEI Corporation (1993-1995). Mike earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Delaware.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.89 16.42

