The portfolio managers use a proprietary quantitative model to identify investments for the fund. To identify investments, the model evaluates multiple quantitative characteristics for each potential stock investment and applies specific rules to select stocks for investment based on these characteristics. The fund will typically invest in a stock when it meets the large capitalization threshold and its price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios indicate a potentially attractive valuation and the quantitative model ranks it with a high multifactor score.

The fund will only invest in U.S. traded companies, which may include companies incorporated outside the U.S. which conduct a significant portion of their activities in the U.S. and are considered U.S. companies in the Russell U.S. indices. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in issuers domiciled, or having their principal activities, in the United States, at the time of investment or other instruments with similar economic characteristics. In addition, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large capitalization companies. Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index (the “Index”). The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. As of November 30, 2021, the median market capitalization of a company in the Index was approximately $14.45 billion and the dollar-weighted average market capitalization of the companies in the Index was approximately $603.07 billion.

The fund may have significant positions in particular sectors from time to time. In addition, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its investment objective.