Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
5.6%
1 yr return
6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
Net Assets
$129 M
Holdings in Top 10
8.4%
Expense Ratio 2.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LMBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|83.62%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|67.06%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|72.73%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|74.59%
|10 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|76.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|LMBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|45.97%
|2021
|0.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|77.14%
|2020
|2.3%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|72.35%
|2019
|4.2%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|69.63%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|70.29%
|Period
|LMBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|77.99%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|60.75%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|72.70%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|79.66%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|66.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|LMBCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|45.97%
|2021
|0.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|77.14%
|2020
|2.3%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|72.35%
|2019
|4.2%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|69.63%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|78.67%
|LMBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMBCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|129 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|78.44%
|Number of Holdings
|345
|2
|2519
|33.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.8 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|81.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.39%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|78.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMBCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.97%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|31.29%
|Cash
|1.03%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|66.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|10.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|12.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|9.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|9.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMBCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|16.12%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|23.37%
|Technology
|15.04%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|36.77%
|Financial Services
|14.68%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|65.12%
|Industrials
|14.08%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|89.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.25%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|61.86%
|Real Estate
|8.08%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|37.80%
|Energy
|7.65%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|18.21%
|Consumer Defense
|4.63%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|36.43%
|Basic Materials
|3.30%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|83.51%
|Communication Services
|3.23%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|36.25%
|Utilities
|2.92%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|36.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LMBCX % Rank
|US
|96.12%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|51.70%
|Non US
|2.85%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|29.76%
|LMBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.04%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|8.45%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|41.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|LMBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|16.67%
|LMBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LMBCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|39.04%
|LMBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMBCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|34.47%
|LMBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LMBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LMBCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.84%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|93.65%
|LMBCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Christopher W. Floyd, CFA Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Senior Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. At Batterymarch, he also served as a Portfolio Manager from 2003 to 2012 and and Quantitative Analyst from 2000 to 2003. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he performed market analysis at Urban & Associates and worked with retirement plans at Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Education: BA in Economics from Dartmouth College; MBA from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Joseph S. Giroux Member of the Portfolio Management team. Formerly a developed markets Portfolio Manager at Batterymarch Financial Management from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining Batterymarch, he managed both US and non-US assets for 5 years at several firms—Golden Capital Management, Wells Capital Management and Evergreen Investments—that were affiliated with or acquired by Wells Fargo. He also served as a Portfolio Manager at TriPoint Asset Management and The Boston Company Asset Management. Education: BS in Computer Science from New England Institute of Technology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
