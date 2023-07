Under normal circumstances, the fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by taking a flexible, long and short global credit approach. The fund will rotate amongst the global credit opportunities (long or short) that the subadviser finds most attractive and navigate the credit quality spectrum throughout the different phases of the business cycle. The fund also has the flexibility to hedge or increase exposure to certain risks based on the subadviser’s macroeconomic views. The fund expects to trade actively.

The fund may invest in securities, derivatives and other financial instruments of issuers located anywhere in the world. The fund may focus a significant portion of its investments in a single country or currency and may change a country or currency focus at any time based on the opportunities the subadviser finds most attractive. In selecting investment opportunities, the subadviser may consider whether the security is denominated in a currency that the subadviser expects to appreciate versus the U.S. dollar.

The fund may hold debt securities of any credit quality, whether rated or unrated. As a general guideline, the fund over the long term normally aims to average at least 50% of its total assets in high yield securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”); however this allocation may range from 0%-100% at any time. High yield bonds are those rated below investment grade (that is, securities rated below the Baa/BBB categories by at least one Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization) or, if unrated, determined by the subadviser to be of comparable credit quality. The fund’s investments may be rated either below investment grade or investment grade and may include, but are not limited to: corporate bonds; sovereign or government debt securities, including U.S. municipal securities; debt of supranational agencies; convertible securities; agency and non‑agency mortgage-backed securities; asset-backed securities; bank loans; common and preferred stock; and currencies.

The fund may invest a significant portion of its investments in certain types of investments, including agency and non‑agency mortgage-backed securities. The fund may invest in stripped mortgage-backed securities and other stripped securities. The fund may enter into dollar rolls (sometimes referred to as mortgage dollar rolls).

The fund may hold instruments of any maturity or duration, and the securities may have fixed, floating or variable rates of interest. The maturity of a fixed income security is a measure of the time remaining until the final payment on the security is due. The weighted average effective duration of the fund’s portfolio, including derivatives, is expected to range from ‑10 to 10 years. Duration is a measure of the underlying portfolio’s price sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates.

The fund may invest in the equities of issuers of any market capitalization. It will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in equity securities. The fund may also enter into various derivative transactions for both hedging and non‑hedging purposes, including as a substitute for buying or selling securities, for purposes of enhancing returns, which transactions may be regarded as speculative. These derivative transactions include, but are not limited to, forwards, futures, options, swaps, credit default swaps and commodity-linked investments. Further, the fund may establish short positions, mainly through, but not limited to derivatives, to a substantial degree. Derivatives will not be used in a way that would cause the fund to violate the guidelines stated in this section, but there are no other percentage limits on the use of derivatives. The fund may use one or more types of these instruments without limit.

The fund will not be leveraged through borrowing. However, certain types of derivatives have a leverage-like effect on the portfolio, in that they require a relatively small premium or margin payment in relation to the size of the investment exposure the fund acquires.

The fund is classified as “non‑diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.