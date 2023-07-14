Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

21.5%

1 yr return

6.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

Net Assets

$1.67 B

Holdings in Top 10

59.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LLPFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Longleaf Partners Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Longleaf Partners
  • Inception Date
    Apr 08, 1987
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    O. Hawkins

Fund Description

The Fund seeks superior long-term performance by acquiring equity securities of a limited number of mid-and large- cap U.S. companies that we believe meet our qualitative and quantitative criteria:
  
Strong businesses that are understandable, financially sound, competitively entrenched, and will generate growing free cash flow; 
Good management partners who are capable operators, responsible capital allocators, trustworthy, and shareholder-oriented; and 
Good price that is typically 60% or less of our conservative appraisal determined through fundamental financial analysis using disciplines we’ve applied over 44 years. We believe purchasing equities at prices substantially less than their intrinsic worth establishes a margin of safety that should protect capital from significant permanent loss and provide the opportunity for substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s value. 
We sell securities when they approach our appraisals, when we perceive a change in company fundamentals, a decline in attractiveness relative to other issues, or if the original reasons for purchase materially change. 
The Fund primarily owns common stock or securities convertible into common stock but may purchase other types of securities. The Fund may invest up to 30% of assets in non‑U.S. securities, which could include emerging market issuers, and may achieve its exposure to non‑U.S. securities through investing in American depositary receipts (ADRs). 
The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, and generally invests in 15 to 25 companies. 
Read More

LLPFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LLPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.5% -13.6% 215.2% 1.08%
1 Yr 6.8% -58.6% 197.5% 31.67%
3 Yr 7.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 41.78%
5 Yr -4.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 88.37%
10 Yr -3.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 93.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LLPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -65.1% 22.3% 96.20%
2021 6.9% -25.3% 25.5% 61.20%
2020 2.3% -8.4% 56.7% 8.99%
2019 2.6% -9.2% 10.4% 90.28%
2018 -7.3% -9.4% 3.1% 98.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LLPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.5% -13.6% 215.2% 1.08%
1 Yr 6.8% -58.6% 197.5% 28.80%
3 Yr 7.9%* -23.2% 64.1% 41.67%
5 Yr -0.5%* -15.1% 32.0% 70.96%
10 Yr 3.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 72.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LLPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -65.1% 22.3% 96.20%
2021 6.9% -25.3% 25.5% 61.20%
2020 2.3% -8.4% 56.7% 8.99%
2019 2.6% -9.2% 10.4% 90.28%
2018 -3.9% -8.9% 3.3% 78.18%

NAV & Total Return History

LLPFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LLPFX Category Low Category High LLPFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.67 B 1 M 151 B 37.51%
Number of Holdings 21 2 1727 98.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 736 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 29.28%
Weighting of Top 10 59.55% 5.0% 99.2% 2.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lumen Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares 10.10%
  2. Lumen Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares 10.06%
  3. CNX Resources Corp 6.88%
  4. FedEx Corp 6.06%
  5. General Electric Co 6.03%
  6. Mattel Inc 5.54%
  7. MGM Resorts International 5.48%
  8. Warner Bros.Discovery Inc C 5.38%
  9. IAC/InterActiveCorp Ordinary Shares - New 5.30%
  10. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Shs Subord.Vtg 5.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LLPFX % Rank
Stocks 		95.21% 28.02% 125.26% 85.03%
Cash 		4.79% -88.20% 71.98% 11.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 28.95%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 23.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 23.92%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 25.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LLPFX % Rank
Communication Services 		26.58% 0.00% 26.58% 0.08%
Industrials 		20.82% 0.00% 42.76% 1.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.13% 0.00% 22.74% 2.16%
Energy 		10.41% 0.00% 54.00% 19.78%
Financial Services 		10.14% 0.00% 58.05% 97.84%
Real Estate 		5.06% 0.00% 90.54% 19.70%
Healthcare 		4.26% 0.00% 30.08% 98.84%
Technology 		3.97% 0.00% 54.02% 95.84%
Basic Materials 		2.63% 0.00% 21.69% 68.41%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 91.94%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 99.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LLPFX % Rank
US 		79.17% 24.51% 121.23% 93.13%
Non US 		16.04% 0.00% 41.42% 6.20%

LLPFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LLPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.04% 45.41% 43.15%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 91.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 45.51%

Sales Fees

LLPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LLPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LLPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 488.00% 46.93%

LLPFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LLPFX Category Low Category High LLPFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.88% 0.00% 41.90% 68.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LLPFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LLPFX Category Low Category High LLPFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.86% -1.51% 4.28% 75.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LLPFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LLPFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

O. Hawkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 08, 1987

35.17

35.2%

Hawkins has been in the investment business for more than 25 years and was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Southeastern since 1975. Hawkins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

G. Cates

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 1994

28.18

28.2%

Cates, Vice Chairman, is president and Chief Investment Officer with Southeastern Asset Management since 1986. Prior to joining the firm, he was a research associate with Morgan Keegan & Company. Cates holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Ross Glotzbach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2017

4.89

4.9%

Ross Glotzbach is President and Head of Research and Deputy Director of Research for Southeastern Asset Management, Inc since 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

