Franklin Multi-Asset Growth Fund

mutual fund
LLLRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.31 -0.04 -0.26%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
A (SCHAX) Primary C (SCHCX) Inst (LANIX) Retirement (LLLRX)
Franklin Multi-Asset Growth Fund

LLLRX | Fund

$15.31

$761 M

1.22%

$0.19

1.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

8.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$761 M

Holdings in Top 10

70.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Franklin Multi-Asset Growth Fund

LLLRX | Fund

$15.31

$761 M

1.22%

$0.19

1.27%

LLLRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Multi-Asset Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Picciochi

Fund Description

The fund is a fund of funds—it invests in other mutual funds and may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (such mutual funds and ETFs collectively referred to as “underlying funds”). The fund is managed as an asset allocation program and allocates its assets among mutual funds managed by the manager and its affiliates, including other Legg Mason and Franklin Templeton investment managers. The fund may also invest in ETFs managed by the manager and its affiliates or unaffiliated investment advisers. When selecting underlying funds to fulfill a desired asset class exposure, the portfolio managers expect to allocate to Legg Mason and Franklin Templeton affiliated underlying funds, provided that appropriate products are available. 
The fund organizes its investments in underlying funds into two main asset classes: the equity class (equity securities of all types) and the fixed income class (fixed income securities of all types). The portfolio managers may invest across all asset classes and strategies. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will allocate between 70% to 100% of the fund’s assets to underlying funds that invest in equity and equity-like strategies and between 0% to 30% of the fund’s assets to underlying funds that invest in fixed income strategies. The portfolio managers may, however, allocate fund assets to any underlying funds in varying amounts in a manner consistent with the fund’s investment objective. The fund’s allocation to each class will be measured at the time of purchase and may vary thereafter as a result of market movements. 
The portfolio managers will seek to maintain a level of risk in the fund similar to that of the fund’s composite benchmark as defined under “Performance” below. 
The underlying funds have a range of investment styles and focuses. The underlying funds may invest in foreign and emerging markets and engage in derivative transactions. The underlying equity funds may include exposure to any market capitalization or investment style including alternative 
investments (such as commodities, real estate assets and infrastructure assets). The underlying equity funds may employ strategies similar to those used by hedge funds, which may have a low correlation to broad stock market movements or take both long and short positions in equity securities. The underlying fixed income funds include funds investing in any sector, region or style, including foreign fixed income strategies, currency strategies, inflation-indexed securities, structured credit and distressed debt. The underlying fixed income funds may take both long and short positions in fixed income securities. Such funds may also seek to profit from changes in global financial markets and take positions to take advantage of changes in interest rates, exchange rates, liquidity and other macroeconomic factors. The underlying fixed income funds may also invest in securities having maturities of any length and any credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade (commonly known as “junk bonds”). The portfolio managers may invest the fund’s assets in underlying funds that have a limited performance history. 
Read More

LLLRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LLLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -6.1% 259.6% 92.15%
1 Yr 8.4% -23.3% 219.9% 53.93%
3 Yr 1.9%* -7.4% 35.8% 56.00%
5 Yr -1.1%* -12.9% 17.1% 51.81%
10 Yr N/A* -8.1% 6.4% 93.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LLLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -44.4% 104.5% 30.69%
2021 4.3% -12.9% 10.1% 59.78%
2020 0.9% -3.8% 17.1% 88.89%
2019 3.4% -3.7% 7.3% 73.81%
2018 -3.0% -9.5% -1.3% 40.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LLLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -11.0% 259.6% 92.15%
1 Yr 8.4% -23.3% 219.9% 53.40%
3 Yr 1.9%* -7.4% 35.8% 56.00%
5 Yr -0.6%* -12.9% 21.1% 58.79%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 14.9% 92.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LLLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -44.4% 104.5% 30.69%
2021 4.3% -12.9% 10.1% 59.78%
2020 0.9% -3.8% 17.1% 88.89%
2019 3.4% -3.7% 7.3% 74.40%
2018 -2.0% -9.2% -1.3% 28.48%

NAV & Total Return History

LLLRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LLLRX Category Low Category High LLLRX % Rank
Net Assets 761 M 8.18 M 117 B 48.17%
Number of Holdings 25 4 9963 38.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 571 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 46.07%
Weighting of Top 10 70.82% 15.1% 100.0% 66.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BrandywineGLOBAL Div US Large Value IS 11.97%
  2. Franklin International Equity IS 10.63%
  3. Franklin Global Dividend IS 9.30%
  4. Martin Currie Emerging Markets IS 7.24%
  5. Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund IS 6.25%
  6. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth IS 5.68%
  7. ClearBridge Small Cap IS 5.42%
  8. ClearBridge Appreciation IS 5.38%
  9. ClearBridge International Value IS 4.87%
  10. ClearBridge Mid Cap IS 4.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LLLRX % Rank
Stocks 		79.56% 41.81% 99.54% 92.15%
Bonds 		12.75% 0.00% 172.53% 11.52%
Cash 		5.95% -175.13% 34.02% 10.47%
Other 		1.40% -2.94% 17.05% 14.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.32% 0.00% 3.88% 12.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 4.51% 44.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LLLRX % Rank
Technology 		17.62% 1.75% 32.38% 64.74%
Financial Services 		16.62% 9.56% 42.24% 24.21%
Healthcare 		14.20% 2.06% 19.02% 32.11%
Industrials 		11.19% 1.80% 15.05% 38.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.82% 1.15% 24.72% 59.47%
Consumer Defense 		6.88% 0.47% 14.80% 38.95%
Communication Services 		6.41% 1.90% 13.69% 62.63%
Basic Materials 		5.40% 0.00% 8.62% 24.21%
Energy 		4.66% 0.00% 31.98% 37.89%
Utilities 		3.35% 0.00% 15.29% 14.74%
Real Estate 		2.84% 0.00% 28.04% 63.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LLLRX % Rank
US 		51.75% 27.22% 98.64% 92.67%
Non US 		27.81% 0.38% 36.06% 37.17%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LLLRX % Rank
Derivative 		48.42% 0.00% 48.42% 0.52%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.00% 2.76% 100.00% 91.10%
Government 		14.54% 0.00% 58.00% 36.13%
Corporate 		12.43% 0.00% 94.65% 49.21%
Securitized 		7.59% 0.00% 24.35% 18.85%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 11.59% 28.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LLLRX % Rank
US 		10.35% 0.00% 159.81% 14.14%
Non US 		2.40% 0.00% 12.72% 12.57%

LLLRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LLLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.01% 2.81% 17.65%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.30% 3.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 63.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

LLLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LLLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LLLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.18% 300.02% 50.00%

LLLRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LLLRX Category Low Category High LLLRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.22% 0.00% 3.71% 28.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LLLRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LLLRX Category Low Category High LLLRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% -1.69% 5.31% 21.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LLLRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LLLRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Picciochi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2014

8.01

8.0%

Tom Picciochi, CAIA Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management • Responsible for Multi-Asset portfolio management. • Formerly senior portfolio manager for Deutsche Asset Management’s Quantitative Strategies group, and member of the Global Tactical Asset Allocation Investment Oversight Committee and portfolio manager for Absolute Return Strategies from 1999 to 2010. Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, he held various research and analysis positions at State Street Global Advisors, FPL Energy, Barnett Bank, Trade Finance Corporation and Reserve Financial Management over a 13 year period. • Education: BA from University of Miami; MBA from University of Miami.

Jacqueline Kenney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Jacqueline Hurley, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and a member of the Portfolio Management Group within QS Investors. Formerly at Deutsche Asset Management from 2008 – 2010. Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, she had 4 years of experience as a consultant at Bearing Point and Accenture. Ms. Hurley holds a B.A. in Computer Science from Colgate University and an M.B.A. in inance and Accounting from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.

Laura Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2021

0.81

0.8%

Laura Green, CFA Portfolio Manager • Member of the Portfolio Management group. During this time, she held portfolio manager and portfolio assistant positions. • Formerly at Deutsche Asset Management from 2007 – 2010. • Education: BA from University of Pennsylvania. "Laura Green is a vice president and portfolio manager within Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. Ms. Green is responsible for asset allocation (multi-asset) strategies, including target-date, target-risk, volatility-controlled, ESG and customized solutions. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Green was a member of the Portfolio Management team at QS Investors, a quantitative multi-asset and equity manager, where she was responsible for managing similar strategies. QS Investors combined with Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions in October 2020 to create Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. Before joining QS Investors in 2010, Ms .Green was a member of its predecessor, Deutsche Asset Management Quantitative Strategies group, where she held portfolio manager and portfolio assistant positions. Ms. Green holds a bachelor of arts in communication from the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation"

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

