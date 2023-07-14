Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Longleaf Partners Global Fund

mutual fund
LLGLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.36 -0.12 -0.96%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (LLGLX) Primary
LLGLX (Mutual Fund)

Longleaf Partners Global Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.36 -0.12 -0.96%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (LLGLX) Primary
LLGLX (Mutual Fund)

Longleaf Partners Global Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.36 -0.12 -0.96%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (LLGLX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Longleaf Partners Global Fund

LLGLX | Fund

$12.36

$293 M

0.06%

$0.01

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

23.1%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

Net Assets

$293 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Longleaf Partners Global Fund

LLGLX | Fund

$12.36

$293 M

0.06%

$0.01

1.31%

LLGLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Longleaf Partners Global Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Longleaf Partners
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    G. Cates

Fund Description

The Fund seeks superior long-term performance by acquiring equity securities of U.S. and non‑U.S. companies that we believe meet our qualitative and quantitative criteria:
  
Strong businesses that are understandable, financially sound, competitively entrenched, and will generate growing free cash flow; 
Good management partners who are capable operators, responsible capital allocators, trustworthy, and shareholder-oriented; and 
Good price that is typically 60% or less of our conservative appraisal determined through fundamental financial analysis using disciplines we’ve applied over 44 years. We believe purchasing equities at prices substantially less than their intrinsic worth establishes a margin of safety that should protect capital from significant permanent loss and provide the opportunity for substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s value. 
We sell securities when they approach our appraisals, when we perceive a change in company fundamentals, a decline in attractiveness relative to other issues, or if the original reasons for purchase materially change. 
The Global Fund normally invests at least 40% of total assets in the equity securities of non‑U.S. issuers throughout the world, which could include emerging market issuers, and may achieve its exposure to non‑U.S. securities through investing in American depositary receipts (ADRs). The Fund primarily owns common stock or securities convertible into common stocks. 
The Fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, and generally invests in 15 to 25 companies. 
Definition of Non-U.S.    A company will generally be considered non-U.S. if headquartered outside the United States or if at least 50% of its assets are outside the U.S. or 50% of its gross income is from non‑U.S. sources. 
Read More

LLGLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LLGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.1% -35.6% 29.2% 4.70%
1 Yr 16.7% 17.3% 252.4% 17.05%
3 Yr 2.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 88.56%
5 Yr -3.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 56.91%
10 Yr 1.4%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LLGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -24.3% 957.1% 82.51%
2021 0.3% -38.3% 47.1% 71.81%
2020 0.2% -54.2% 0.6% 93.67%
2019 4.1% -76.0% 54.1% 17.86%
2018 -5.5% -26.1% 47.8% 0.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LLGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.1% -35.6% 29.2% 4.81%
1 Yr 16.7% 11.4% 252.4% 16.14%
3 Yr 2.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 86.74%
5 Yr -1.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 55.30%
10 Yr 3.0%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LLGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.8% -24.3% 957.1% 82.51%
2021 0.3% -33.1% 47.1% 72.06%
2020 0.2% -44.4% 1.8% 72.01%
2019 4.1% -6.5% 54.1% 26.79%
2018 -3.5% -14.4% 47.8% 0.32%

NAV & Total Return History

LLGLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LLGLX Category Low Category High LLGLX % Rank
Net Assets 293 M 199 K 133 B 54.93%
Number of Holdings 23 1 9075 94.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 127 M -18 M 37.6 B 40.86%
Weighting of Top 10 56.52% 9.1% 100.0% 6.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lumen Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares 11.46%
  2. EXOR NV 10.24%
  3. EXOR NV 10.24%
  4. EXOR NV 10.24%
  5. EXOR NV 10.24%
  6. EXOR NV 10.24%
  7. EXOR NV 10.24%
  8. EXOR NV 10.24%
  9. EXOR NV 10.24%
  10. EXOR NV 10.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LLGLX % Rank
Stocks 		98.23% 61.84% 125.47% 99.23%
Cash 		1.77% -174.70% 23.12% 0.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 50.66%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 2.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 45.04%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 47.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LLGLX % Rank
Communication Services 		32.91% 0.00% 57.66% 0.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		27.12% 0.00% 40.94% 3.74%
Industrials 		15.69% 0.00% 44.06% 5.40%
Financial Services 		9.60% 0.00% 38.42% 82.93%
Energy 		7.45% 0.00% 21.15% 0.55%
Consumer Defense 		3.80% 0.00% 73.28% 98.46%
Healthcare 		3.42% 0.00% 35.42% 99.12%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 83.04%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 49.87% 99.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 84.36%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 21.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LLGLX % Rank
US 		69.10% 0.13% 103.82% 89.32%
Non US 		29.13% 0.58% 99.46% 78.85%

LLGLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LLGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.01% 44.27% 41.39%
Management Fee 1.13% 0.00% 1.82% 98.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.76% 62.21%

Sales Fees

LLGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LLGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LLGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 395.00% 43.00%

LLGLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LLGLX Category Low Category High LLGLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.06% 0.00% 3.26% 44.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LLGLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LLGLX Category Low Category High LLGLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.59% -4.27% 12.65% 51.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LLGLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LLGLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

G. Cates

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2012

9.43

9.4%

Cates, Vice Chairman, is president and Chief Investment Officer with Southeastern Asset Management since 1986. Prior to joining the firm, he was a research associate with Morgan Keegan & Company. Cates holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

O. Hawkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2012

9.43

9.4%

Hawkins has been in the investment business for more than 25 years and was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Southeastern since 1975. Hawkins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Ross Glotzbach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Ross Glotzbach is President and Head of Research and Deputy Director of Research for Southeastern Asset Management, Inc since 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×