Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
23.1%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
Net Assets
$293 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.5%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|•
|
Strong businesses that are understandable, financially sound, competitively entrenched, and will generate growing free cash flow;
|•
|
Good management partners who are capable operators, responsible capital allocators, trustworthy, and shareholder-oriented; and
|•
|
Good price that is typically 60% or less of our conservative appraisal determined through fundamental financial analysis using disciplines we’ve applied over 44 years. We believe purchasing equities at prices substantially less than their intrinsic worth establishes a margin of safety that should protect capital from significant permanent loss and provide the opportunity for substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s value.
|Period
|LLGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.1%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|4.70%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|17.05%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|88.56%
|5 Yr
|-3.8%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|56.91%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LLGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.8%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|82.51%
|2021
|0.3%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|71.81%
|2020
|0.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|93.67%
|2019
|4.1%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|17.86%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|0.32%
|LLGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LLGLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|293 M
|199 K
|133 B
|54.93%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|1
|9075
|94.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|127 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|40.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.52%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|6.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LLGLX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.23%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|99.23%
|Cash
|1.77%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|0.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|50.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|2.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|45.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|47.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LLGLX % Rank
|Communication Services
|32.91%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|0.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|27.12%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|3.74%
|Industrials
|15.69%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|5.40%
|Financial Services
|9.60%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|82.93%
|Energy
|7.45%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|0.55%
|Consumer Defense
|3.80%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|98.46%
|Healthcare
|3.42%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|99.12%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|83.04%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|99.78%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|84.36%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|21.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LLGLX % Rank
|US
|69.10%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|89.32%
|Non US
|29.13%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|78.85%
|LLGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|41.39%
|Management Fee
|1.13%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|98.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|62.21%
|LLGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LLGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LLGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|43.00%
|LLGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LLGLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.06%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|44.53%
|LLGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LLGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LLGLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.59%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|51.25%
|LLGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2012
9.43
9.4%
Cates, Vice Chairman, is president and Chief Investment Officer with Southeastern Asset Management since 1986. Prior to joining the firm, he was a research associate with Morgan Keegan & Company. Cates holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2012
9.43
9.4%
Hawkins has been in the investment business for more than 25 years and was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Southeastern since 1975. Hawkins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Ross Glotzbach is President and Head of Research and Deputy Director of Research for Southeastern Asset Management, Inc since 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
