Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$25.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.4%
Expense Ratio 0.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities of U.S. issuers. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade fixed income securities with an average portfolio duration that is within 10% of the Fund’s benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays Long Duration US Credit Index. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The Adviser considers investment grade fixed income securities to be those rated as BBB or Baa or above by Moody’s Investors Services Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”).
For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, fixed income securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, supra-national issuers, asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as futures and swaps, to assist in managing duration and yield curve exposure relative to the Fund’s benchmark index. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents in connection with its derivatives positions. Although the Fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities, the Fund may hold securities that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk bonds”). From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, such as the industrials or financials sector.
The Adviser’s process for constructing the Fund’s portfolio combines top-down thematic considerations and bottom-up security selection, leveraging the Adviser’s in-house credit analysts, strategists and economists to screen the Fund’s investment universe and emphasize investment themes and securities that the Adviser believes have the most value and reflect the management team’s highest conviction. The Adviser performs in depth fundamental analysis in the security selection process and emphasizes the following areas of focus in the research process: developing proprietary earnings models, forecasting free cash flow, analyzing asset valuations, and meeting with management. Ultimately, the Adviser seeks to: i) identify strong and stable management teams; (ii) align with shareholder, bondholder and management interests; (iii) ensure there are minimal risks that could cause significant changes in valuation; and (iv) identify structural features that provide downside protection in periods of lower liquidity.
The Adviser may sell a security when there is a change in (i) the relative valuation of a security; (ii) the Adviser’s assessment of a particular sector, and/or (iii) the Adviser’s analysis of the credit or risk/return of a security.
|Period
|LLDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LLDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|LLDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|LLDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LLDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LLDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.1 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|405
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.14 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.44%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LLDIX % Rank
|Bonds
|73.41%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|26.59%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LLDIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|25.92%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LLDIX % Rank
|US
|73.41%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LLDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.03%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LLDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LLDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LLDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LLDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LLDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LLDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|LLDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LLDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|LLDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
