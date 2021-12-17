Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$25.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

LLDIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Legal &amp; General Long Duration U.S. Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities of U.S. issuers. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade fixed income securities with an average portfolio duration that is within 10% of the Fund’s benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays Long Duration US Credit Index. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income security that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The Adviser considers investment grade fixed income securities to be those rated as BBB or Baa or above by Moody’s Investors Services Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”).

For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, fixed income securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government and its agencies or instrumentalities, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, supra-national issuers, asset-backed securities and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as futures and swaps, to assist in managing duration and yield curve exposure relative to the Fund’s benchmark index. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents in connection with its derivatives positions. Although the Fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities, the Fund may hold securities that are rated below investment grade (“high yield” or “junk bonds”). From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, such as the industrials or financials sector.

The Adviser’s process for constructing the Fund’s portfolio combines top-down thematic considerations and bottom-up security selection, leveraging the Adviser’s in-house credit analysts, strategists and economists to screen the Fund’s investment universe and emphasize investment themes and securities that the Adviser believes have the most value and reflect the management team’s highest conviction. The Adviser performs in depth fundamental analysis in the security selection process and emphasizes the following areas of focus in the research process: developing proprietary earnings models, forecasting free cash flow, analyzing asset valuations, and meeting with management. Ultimately, the Adviser seeks to: i) identify strong and stable management teams; (ii) align with shareholder, bondholder and management interests; (iii) ensure there are minimal risks that could cause significant changes in valuation; and (iv) identify structural features that provide downside protection in periods of lower liquidity.

The Adviser may sell a security when there is a change in (i) the relative valuation of a security; (ii) the Adviser’s assessment of a particular sector, and/or (iii) the Adviser’s analysis of the credit or risk/return of a security.

Read More

LLDIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LLDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LLDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LLDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LLDIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LLDIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LLDIX Category Low Category High LLDIX % Rank
Net Assets 25.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 405 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 9.14 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 36.44% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. N/A 25.92%
  2. United States of America 2.96%
  3. ATT INC. 1.14%
  4. GE CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL FUNDING COMPANY UNLIMITED COMPANY 1.11%
  5. ANHEUSER-BUSCH COMPANIES, LLC 0.95%
  6. THE BOEING COMPANY 0.94%
  7. NEW JERSEY ST TPK AUTH TPK REV 0.94%
  8. APPLE INC. 0.88%
  9. RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.81%
  10. THE BOEING COMPANY 0.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LLDIX % Rank
Bonds 		73.41% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		26.59% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LLDIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		25.92% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LLDIX % Rank
US 		73.41% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

LLDIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LLDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

LLDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

LLDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LLDIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

LLDIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LLDIX Category Low Category High LLDIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LLDIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LLDIX Category Low Category High LLDIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LLDIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

LLDIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

