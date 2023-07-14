Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.5%
1 yr return
5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$297 M
Holdings in Top 10
74.0%
Expense Ratio 1.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LLARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|69.20%
|1 Yr
|5.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|40.84%
|3 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|64.90%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|64.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|83.28%
* Annualized
|LLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LLARX % Rank
|Net Assets
|297 M
|658 K
|207 B
|72.13%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|15351
|65.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|232 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|60.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|74.01%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|31.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LLARX % Rank
|Bonds
|46.60%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|5.87%
|Stocks
|45.79%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|87.86%
|Cash
|5.10%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|34.24%
|Other
|1.35%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|18.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.11%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|19.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.06%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|48.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LLARX % Rank
|Technology
|20.07%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|44.32%
|Healthcare
|14.91%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|27.77%
|Financial Services
|14.70%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|49.93%
|Industrials
|10.68%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|41.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.67%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|52.39%
|Communication Services
|7.33%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|45.55%
|Consumer Defense
|7.02%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|39.95%
|Basic Materials
|4.21%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|48.29%
|Energy
|4.04%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|66.62%
|Utilities
|4.02%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|24.49%
|Real Estate
|3.36%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|51.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LLARX % Rank
|US
|35.42%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|86.08%
|Non US
|10.37%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|52.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LLARX % Rank
|Derivative
|31.93%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|0.14%
|Government
|22.46%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|64.26%
|Corporate
|22.07%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|79.13%
|Securitized
|14.19%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|57.30%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.33%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|59.62%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|61.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LLARX % Rank
|US
|37.01%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|11.87%
|Non US
|9.59%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|10.64%
|LLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|14.78%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|1.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|LLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LLARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|22.79%
|LLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LLARX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.28%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|63.56%
|LLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|LLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LLARX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.21%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|46.51%
|LLARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2014
8.01
8.0%
Tom Picciochi, CAIA Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management • Responsible for Multi-Asset portfolio management. • Formerly senior portfolio manager for Deutsche Asset Management’s Quantitative Strategies group, and member of the Global Tactical Asset Allocation Investment Oversight Committee and portfolio manager for Absolute Return Strategies from 1999 to 2010. Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, he held various research and analysis positions at State Street Global Advisors, FPL Energy, Barnett Bank, Trade Finance Corporation and Reserve Financial Management over a 13 year period. • Education: BA from University of Miami; MBA from University of Miami.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2021
0.81
0.8%
Laura Green, CFA Portfolio Manager • Member of the Portfolio Management group. During this time, she held portfolio manager and portfolio assistant positions. • Formerly at Deutsche Asset Management from 2007 – 2010. • Education: BA from University of Pennsylvania. "Laura Green is a vice president and portfolio manager within Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. Ms. Green is responsible for asset allocation (multi-asset) strategies, including target-date, target-risk, volatility-controlled, ESG and customized solutions. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Green was a member of the Portfolio Management team at QS Investors, a quantitative multi-asset and equity manager, where she was responsible for managing similar strategies. QS Investors combined with Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions in October 2020 to create Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. Before joining QS Investors in 2010, Ms .Green was a member of its predecessor, Deutsche Asset Management Quantitative Strategies group, where she held portfolio manager and portfolio assistant positions. Ms. Green holds a bachelor of arts in communication from the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation"
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2021
0.81
0.8%
Jacqueline Hurley, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and a member of the Portfolio Management Group within QS Investors. Formerly at Deutsche Asset Management from 2008 – 2010. Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, she had 4 years of experience as a consultant at Bearing Point and Accenture. Ms. Hurley holds a B.A. in Computer Science from Colgate University and an M.B.A. in inance and Accounting from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
