LKCM Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
LKSMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.11 -0.06 -0.65%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LKSMX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LKCM Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund

LKSMX | Fund

$9.11

$16.3 M

0.00%

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

Net Assets

$16.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LKSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LKCM Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LKCM
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    1759390
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    J. King

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small‑mid capitalization companies. The Fund primarily chooses investments that the Adviser believes are likely to have above-average growth in revenue and/or earnings and potential for above-average capital appreciation. Small‑mid capitalization companies are those with market capitalizations at the time of investment between $2 billion and $20 billion. The Fund is not required to sell equity securities whose market values appreciate or depreciate outside this market capitalization range. From time to time, in pursuing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold a significant percentage of its investments in specific sectors of the economy.
The Fund seeks to invest in the equity securities of high quality companies, as determined by the Adviser, that typically exhibit certain characteristics, including high profitability levels, strong balance sheet quality, competitive advantages, ability to generate excess cash flows, meaningful management ownership stakes, attractive reinvestment opportunities, strong market share positions, and/or attractive relative valuation. These equity securities primarily consist of common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
Read More

LKSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LKSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -26.9% 59.5% 55.50%
1 Yr 5.0% -43.3% 860.3% 84.22%
3 Yr -0.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 40.33%
5 Yr -4.8%* -28.2% 82.7% 69.22%
10 Yr -1.9%* -18.2% 13.7% 74.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LKSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 33.93%
2021 -0.8% -52.0% 83.9% 48.35%
2020 7.0% -17.6% 195.3% 62.48%
2019 3.5% -16.0% 9.5% 84.74%
2018 -5.7% -13.6% 24.1% 87.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LKSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -53.4% 55.3% 53.37%
1 Yr 5.0% -60.3% 860.3% 79.96%
3 Yr -0.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 40.78%
5 Yr -0.9%* -27.5% 82.7% 52.18%
10 Yr 3.8%* -17.0% 15.4% 59.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LKSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 33.93%
2021 -0.8% -52.0% 83.9% 48.35%
2020 7.0% -17.6% 195.3% 62.48%
2019 3.5% -16.0% 9.5% 84.74%
2018 -1.8% -13.6% 24.1% 45.60%

NAV & Total Return History

LKSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LKSMX Category Low Category High LKSMX % Rank
Net Assets 16.3 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 95.57%
Number of Holdings 59 20 3702 71.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.54 M 360 K 10.9 B 96.28%
Weighting of Top 10 25.55% 5.5% 92.1% 56.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Builders FirstSource Inc 3.38%
  2. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 3.37%
  3. Teck Resources Ltd Class B 3.33%
  4. Morgan Stanley Instl Lqudty Govt Instl 3.09%
  5. Invesco Shrt-Trm Inv Gov&Agcy Instl 3.09%
  6. Zions Bancorp NA 3.01%
  7. Omnicell Inc 2.97%
  8. Zurn Water Solutions Corp 2.95%
  9. Upwork Inc 2.95%
  10. Staar Surgical Co 2.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LKSMX % Rank
Stocks 		91.84% 23.99% 100.52% 95.92%
Cash 		8.16% -0.52% 26.94% 1.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 20.21%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 25.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 13.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 16.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LKSMX % Rank
Industrials 		17.67% 0.00% 38.23% 23.58%
Financial Services 		14.55% 0.00% 43.01% 12.23%
Technology 		13.85% 0.04% 62.17% 94.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.72% 0.00% 57.41% 66.31%
Healthcare 		12.24% 0.00% 43.77% 87.23%
Real Estate 		8.21% 0.00% 19.28% 8.87%
Energy 		7.92% 0.00% 62.10% 6.21%
Basic Materials 		5.78% 0.00% 17.25% 8.51%
Communication Services 		4.47% 0.00% 18.33% 22.16%
Consumer Defense 		2.59% 0.00% 16.40% 42.02%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 36.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LKSMX % Rank
US 		90.01% 23.38% 100.52% 79.26%
Non US 		1.83% 0.00% 35.22% 65.96%

LKSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LKSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.02% 19.28% 16.04%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 53.64%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.40%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

LKSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LKSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 90.91%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LKSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 0.00% 250.31% 57.11%

LKSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LKSMX Category Low Category High LKSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 21.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LKSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LKSMX Category Low Category High LKSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.49% -2.24% 2.75% 38.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LKSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LKSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

J. King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2011

11.09

11.1%

J. Luther King, Jr., is President and founder of Luther King Capital Management which is a registered investment advisory firm located in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Fort Worth public schools and graduated from Poly High School. He received the B.S.C. (l962) and the M.B.A. (1966) degrees from Texas Christian University. In 1968, he received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. His professional career began at First National Bank of Fort Worth as a credit analyst in 1963. In 1970, he became a senior investment officer managing mutual fund assets for Shareholders Management Company which became a part of American General Insurance Company. In 1973, he joined Lionel D. Edie & Company, a New York-based investment firm, where he was a Director and Manager of the Dallas office. Lionel D. Edie sold to Manufacturers Hanover Trust in December of 1978. In March 1979, Luther King founded Luther King Capital Management. Luther King is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has held positions on several publicly traded companies, one of which was XTO Energy, a New York Stock Exchange listed company, located in Fort Worth where he was a director for twelve years which included serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is past Chairman of the Board of the Investment Counsel Association of America. He is a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Trustees of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Employees Retirement System of Texas and has served as the Committee Chairman. He has served as Vice Chairman of the Board to the University of Texas Investment Management Company, which has responsibilities for the endowment of the University of Texas, and a portion of the endowment for Texas A&M University. He is a Trustee and a member of the Executive Committee of Texas Christian University and, in 1992, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Texas Christian University. Additionally, he serves on the boards of several privately held companies and philanthropic organizations and is a former Trustee of St. Mark’s School of Texas.

Mason King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Mason D. King, CFA, is a Principal of LKCM. He joined the firm in 2004 and serves as the lead portfolio manager for the international equity strategy, as well as a manager of separate accounts for clients in core equity and balanced strategies. Mason has over twenty years of experience as an investment professional. Prior to joining LKCM, he served as an equity analyst at Hester Capital Management in Austin and as a private equity analyst at Pacesetter Capital Group and Crates Thompson Capital. In addition to his passion for finance, he has served and currently serves on multiple private company, philanthropic, and academic boards. He currently participates on the Board of Governors for the Investment Advisers Association, the advocacy group for registered investment advisers, and on the Board of Directors for CrossFirst Bank, a publicly traded regional bank based in Kansas. Mr. King graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin, and he also completed the TCU Ranch Management Program. He began his career in finance as an intern for LKCM.

Daniel Downes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Daniel C. Downes, CFA, CPA, is the lead portfolio manager of the LKCM Small-MidCap Equity Fund (since 2021). Mr. Downes is primarily responsible for the day-to-daymanagement of, and oversees the investment team responsible for, the LKCM Small-MidCap Equity Fund. Mr. Downes joined the Adviser in 2014 and has been a Vice President and Analyst since 2014 and Principal and Portfolio Manager since 2021. Mr. Downes graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

