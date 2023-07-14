To a limited degree, the Fund may invest in companies based in the U.S. The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign or U.S. equity securities, indices or currencies, may purchase foreign currency forward contracts, for hedging purposes, and may hold foreign currencies. From time to time, in pursuing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold a significant percentage of its investments in specific sectors of the economy.

The Fund seeks to invest in the equity securities of high quality companies, as determined by the Adviser, that typically exhibit certain characteristics, including high profitability levels, strong balance sheet quality, competitive advantages, ability to generate excess cash flows, meaningful management ownership stakes, attractive reinvestment opportunities, strong market share positions, and/or attractive relative valuation. The Fund may invest in equity securities of small, mid and large capitalization companies, including dividend paying securities.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of non‑U.S. companies. The Fund invests under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. These equity securities primarily consist of common stocks, preferred stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). In determining the origin of a company, the Fund primarily relies on the country where the company is incorporated, headquartered or has its principal place of business. The Fund may consider a company to be from a particular country even if it is not incorporated or headquartered in, or does not have its principal place of business in, that country if a majority of its assets are located in, or it derives a majority of its total revenues or profits from, goods or services produced or sales made in that country. The Fund generally invests in companies from developed markets, though it may invest to a lesser extent in companies from emerging markets. The Fund may focus its investments in companies located in or economically tied to particular countries or geographic regions. The Fund focuses its investments in issuers that are incorporated in, headquartered in, or have their principal place of business in, European countries, including the United Kingdom.