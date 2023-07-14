Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

LKCM International Equity Fund

mutual fund
LKINX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.92 -0.07 -0.54%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LKINX) Primary
LKINX (Mutual Fund)

LKCM International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.92 -0.07 -0.54%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LKINX) Primary
LKINX (Mutual Fund)

LKCM International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.92 -0.07 -0.54%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LKINX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LKCM International Equity Fund

LKINX | Fund

$12.92

$47.5 M

2.29%

$0.30

1.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.6%

1 yr return

20.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$47.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LKCM International Equity Fund

LKINX | Fund

$12.92

$47.5 M

2.29%

$0.30

1.40%

LKINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LKCM International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LKCM
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    3935254
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mason King

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of non‑U.S. companies. The Fund invests under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. These equity securities primarily consist of common stocks, preferred stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). In determining the origin of a company, the Fund primarily relies on the country where the company is incorporated, headquartered or has its principal place of business. The Fund may consider a company to be from a particular country even if it is not incorporated or headquartered in, or does not have its principal place of business in, that country if a majority of its assets are located in, or it derives a majority of its total revenues or profits from, goods or services produced or sales made in that country. The Fund generally invests in companies from developed markets, though it may invest to a lesser extent in companies from emerging markets. The Fund may focus its investments in companies located in or economically tied to particular countries or geographic regions. The Fund focuses its investments in issuers that are incorporated in, headquartered in, or have their principal place of business in, European countries, including the United Kingdom.
To a limited degree, the Fund may invest in companies based in the U.S. The Fund may also purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for foreign or U.S. equity securities, indices or currencies, may purchase foreign currency forward contracts, for hedging purposes, and may hold foreign currencies. From time to time, in pursuing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold a significant percentage of its investments in specific sectors of the economy.
The Fund seeks to invest in the equity securities of high quality companies, as determined by the Adviser, that typically exhibit certain characteristics, including high profitability levels, strong balance sheet quality, competitive advantages, ability to generate excess cash flows, meaningful management ownership stakes, attractive reinvestment opportunities, strong market share positions, and/or attractive relative valuation. The Fund may invest in equity securities of small, mid and large capitalization companies, including dividend paying securities.
Read More

LKINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LKINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% 2.1% 19.2% 6.10%
1 Yr 20.6% -20.6% 27.8% 14.89%
3 Yr 6.7%* -14.5% 25.3% 13.08%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% 0.61%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 15.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LKINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% -43.6% 71.3% 93.65%
2021 8.0% -15.4% 9.4% 1.63%
2020 4.5% -10.4% 121.9% 21.00%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% 33.63%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% 15.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LKINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -16.4% 19.2% 6.10%
1 Yr 20.6% -27.2% 27.8% 14.75%
3 Yr 6.7%* -14.5% 25.3% 11.47%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% 0.61%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% 49.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LKINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.6% -43.6% 71.3% 93.65%
2021 8.0% -15.4% 9.4% 1.63%
2020 4.5% -10.4% 121.9% 21.00%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% 51.70%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% 24.49%

NAV & Total Return History

LKINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LKINX Category Low Category High LKINX % Rank
Net Assets 47.5 M 1.02 M 369 B 89.52%
Number of Holdings 51 1 10801 84.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.1 M 0 34.5 B 89.59%
Weighting of Top 10 26.45% 1.9% 101.9% 45.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Lonza Group Ltd 3.77%
  2. Lonza Group Ltd 3.77%
  3. Lonza Group Ltd 3.77%
  4. Lonza Group Ltd 3.77%
  5. Lonza Group Ltd 3.77%
  6. Lonza Group Ltd 3.77%
  7. Lonza Group Ltd 3.77%
  8. Lonza Group Ltd 3.77%
  9. Lonza Group Ltd 3.77%
  10. Lonza Group Ltd 3.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LKINX % Rank
Stocks 		95.74% 0.00% 122.60% 78.92%
Cash 		4.26% -65.15% 100.00% 15.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 72.33%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 79.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 70.47%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 73.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LKINX % Rank
Industrials 		22.13% 5.17% 99.49% 3.35%
Financial Services 		14.83% 0.00% 47.75% 80.64%
Healthcare 		13.39% 0.00% 21.01% 31.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.92% 0.00% 36.36% 20.67%
Technology 		11.41% 0.00% 36.32% 50.80%
Basic Materials 		9.67% 0.00% 23.86% 19.36%
Consumer Defense 		7.99% 0.00% 32.29% 74.82%
Energy 		5.95% 0.00% 16.89% 26.20%
Communication Services 		2.71% 0.00% 21.69% 92.72%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 95.20%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 90.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LKINX % Rank
Non US 		93.62% 0.00% 124.02% 65.91%
US 		2.12% -7.71% 68.98% 44.08%

LKINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LKINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.02% 26.51% 23.10%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.60% 95.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

LKINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LKINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 96.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LKINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 2.00% 247.00% 19.71%

LKINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LKINX Category Low Category High LKINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.29% 0.00% 13.15% 89.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LKINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LKINX Category Low Category High LKINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -0.93% 6.38% 84.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LKINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LKINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mason King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Mason D. King, CFA, is a Principal of LKCM. He joined the firm in 2004 and serves as the lead portfolio manager for the international equity strategy, as well as a manager of separate accounts for clients in core equity and balanced strategies. Mason has over twenty years of experience as an investment professional. Prior to joining LKCM, he served as an equity analyst at Hester Capital Management in Austin and as a private equity analyst at Pacesetter Capital Group and Crates Thompson Capital. In addition to his passion for finance, he has served and currently serves on multiple private company, philanthropic, and academic boards. He currently participates on the Board of Governors for the Investment Advisers Association, the advocacy group for registered investment advisers, and on the Board of Directors for CrossFirst Bank, a publicly traded regional bank based in Kansas. Mr. King graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin, and he also completed the TCU Ranch Management Program. He began his career in finance as an intern for LKCM.

J. King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

J. Luther King, Jr., is President and founder of Luther King Capital Management which is a registered investment advisory firm located in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Fort Worth public schools and graduated from Poly High School. He received the B.S.C. (l962) and the M.B.A. (1966) degrees from Texas Christian University. In 1968, he received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. His professional career began at First National Bank of Fort Worth as a credit analyst in 1963. In 1970, he became a senior investment officer managing mutual fund assets for Shareholders Management Company which became a part of American General Insurance Company. In 1973, he joined Lionel D. Edie & Company, a New York-based investment firm, where he was a Director and Manager of the Dallas office. Lionel D. Edie sold to Manufacturers Hanover Trust in December of 1978. In March 1979, Luther King founded Luther King Capital Management. Luther King is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has held positions on several publicly traded companies, one of which was XTO Energy, a New York Stock Exchange listed company, located in Fort Worth where he was a director for twelve years which included serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is past Chairman of the Board of the Investment Counsel Association of America. He is a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Trustees of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Employees Retirement System of Texas and has served as the Committee Chairman. He has served as Vice Chairman of the Board to the University of Texas Investment Management Company, which has responsibilities for the endowment of the University of Texas, and a portion of the endowment for Texas A&M University. He is a Trustee and a member of the Executive Committee of Texas Christian University and, in 1992, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Texas Christian University. Additionally, he serves on the boards of several privately held companies and philanthropic organizations and is a former Trustee of St. Mark’s School of Texas.

Brittny Allred

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2021

0.84

0.8%

Brittny G. Allred, CFA, is a Principal of LKCM. She joined the firm in 2013 and serves as a portfolio manager and the consumer staples analyst. Prior to joining LKCM, Ms. Allred was an equity research associate for Stephens, Inc. in Dallas and an investment banking analyst for J.P. Morgan Securities in Dallas. Ms. Allred graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Bachelor of Science in Economics from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×