The Fund seeks to maintain an average effective maturity of its portfolio between three and ten years under normal market and economic conditions. The effective maturity of securities with sinking fund or other early redemption features will be estimated by the Adviser, based upon prevailing interest rate trends and the issuer’s financial position. The average effective maturity of the Fund’s portfolio may be less than three years if the Adviser believes a defensive posture is appropriate.

The Fund may invest in all types of domestic or U.S. dollar-denominated foreign fixed income securities in any proportion, including bonds, notes, convertible bonds, mortgage pass-through securities, government and government agency securities, variable and floating rate bonds, preferred stock and short-term obligations such as commercial paper and notes, and other financial obligations. In determining whether or not to invest in a particular debt security, the Adviser considers factors such as the price, coupon, yield to maturity, the credit quality of the issuer, the issuer’s cash flow and related coverage ratios, the property, if any, securing the obligation

and the terms of the security, including subordination, default, sinking fund and early redemption provisions. If securities held by the Fund are downgraded below investment grade, the Adviser will consider whether to continue to hold the securities. From time to time, in pursuing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold a significant percentage of its investments in specific sectors of the economy.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of investment grade corporate and U.S. Government fixed income securities. The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities consist primarily of investment grade corporate fixed income securities and fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund typically invests in fixed income securities with short- to intermediate-term maturities from one to ten years. Investment grade debt securities are considered to be those rated within the four highest rating categories assigned by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, such as Moody’s Investors Services, Inc., Fitch Ratings, Inc., or S&P Global Ratings, or of equivalent quality as determined by the Adviser.