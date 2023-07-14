J. Luther King, Jr., is President and founder of Luther King Capital Management which is a registered investment advisory firm located in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Fort Worth public schools and graduated from Poly High School. He received the B.S.C. (l962) and the M.B.A. (1966) degrees from Texas Christian University. In 1968, he received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. His professional career began at First National Bank of Fort Worth as a credit analyst in 1963. In 1970, he became a senior investment officer managing mutual fund assets for Shareholders Management Company which became a part of American General Insurance Company. In 1973, he joined Lionel D. Edie & Company, a New York-based investment firm, where he was a Director and Manager of the Dallas office. Lionel D. Edie sold to Manufacturers Hanover Trust in December of 1978. In March 1979, Luther King founded Luther King Capital Management. Luther King is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has held positions on several publicly traded companies, one of which was XTO Energy, a New York Stock Exchange listed company, located in Fort Worth where he was a director for twelve years which included serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is past Chairman of the Board of the Investment Counsel Association of America. He is a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Trustees of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Employees Retirement System of Texas and has served as the Committee Chairman. He has served as Vice Chairman of the Board to the University of Texas Investment Management Company, which has responsibilities for the endowment of the University of Texas, and a portion of the endowment for Texas A&M University. He is a Trustee and a member of the Executive Committee of Texas Christian University and, in 1992, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Texas Christian University. Additionally, he serves on the boards of several privately held companies and philanthropic organizations and is a former Trustee of St. Mark’s School of Texas.