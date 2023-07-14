Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.9%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$478 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.8%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|LKEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|97.12%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|84.47%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|28.85%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|38.74%
|10 Yr
|5.0%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|37.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|LKEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|4.10%
|2021
|7.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|28.06%
|2020
|5.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|81.07%
|2019
|5.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|53.01%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|43.85%
|Period
|LKEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|92.85%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|80.03%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|28.71%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|32.90%
|10 Yr
|8.1%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|40.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|LKEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|4.10%
|2021
|7.1%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|28.06%
|2020
|5.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|81.07%
|2019
|5.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|53.01%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|30.51%
|LKEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LKEQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|478 M
|189 K
|222 B
|64.75%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|3509
|53.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|154 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|71.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.82%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|93.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LKEQX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.11%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|96.95%
|Cash
|8.89%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|1.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|87.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|87.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|86.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|85.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LKEQX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.77%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|0.66%
|Technology
|22.34%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|91.59%
|Healthcare
|12.74%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|49.71%
|Basic Materials
|9.92%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|0.91%
|Financial Services
|9.57%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|46.74%
|Consumer Defense
|8.39%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|7.25%
|Energy
|5.80%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|6.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.82%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|96.78%
|Communication Services
|2.66%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|94.72%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|91.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|95.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LKEQX % Rank
|US
|87.75%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|84.25%
|Non US
|3.36%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|47.24%
|LKEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|49.29%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|71.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.53%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|LKEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LKEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|93.88%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LKEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|11.85%
|LKEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LKEQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.90%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|90.32%
|LKEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LKEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LKEQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.43%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|8.25%
|LKEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2003
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2001
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1999
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1998
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 1996
26.42
26.4%
J. Luther King, Jr., is President and founder of Luther King Capital Management which is a registered investment advisory firm located in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Fort Worth public schools and graduated from Poly High School. He received the B.S.C. (l962) and the M.B.A. (1966) degrees from Texas Christian University. In 1968, he received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. His professional career began at First National Bank of Fort Worth as a credit analyst in 1963. In 1970, he became a senior investment officer managing mutual fund assets for Shareholders Management Company which became a part of American General Insurance Company. In 1973, he joined Lionel D. Edie & Company, a New York-based investment firm, where he was a Director and Manager of the Dallas office. Lionel D. Edie sold to Manufacturers Hanover Trust in December of 1978. In March 1979, Luther King founded Luther King Capital Management. Luther King is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has held positions on several publicly traded companies, one of which was XTO Energy, a New York Stock Exchange listed company, located in Fort Worth where he was a director for twelve years which included serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is past Chairman of the Board of the Investment Counsel Association of America. He is a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Trustees of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Employees Retirement System of Texas and has served as the Committee Chairman. He has served as Vice Chairman of the Board to the University of Texas Investment Management Company, which has responsibilities for the endowment of the University of Texas, and a portion of the endowment for Texas A&M University. He is a Trustee and a member of the Executive Committee of Texas Christian University and, in 1992, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Texas Christian University. Additionally, he serves on the boards of several privately held companies and philanthropic organizations and is a former Trustee of St. Mark’s School of Texas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Mr. Hollmann joined Luther King Capital Management Corporation in 1983 and serves as Principal (since 1986), Vice President and Portfolio Manager (since 1983). Mr. Hollmann graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Mason D. King, CFA, is a Principal of LKCM. He joined the firm in 2004 and serves as the lead portfolio manager for the international equity strategy, as well as a manager of separate accounts for clients in core equity and balanced strategies. Mason has over twenty years of experience as an investment professional. Prior to joining LKCM, he served as an equity analyst at Hester Capital Management in Austin and as a private equity analyst at Pacesetter Capital Group and Crates Thompson Capital. In addition to his passion for finance, he has served and currently serves on multiple private company, philanthropic, and academic boards. He currently participates on the Board of Governors for the Investment Advisers Association, the advocacy group for registered investment advisers, and on the Board of Directors for CrossFirst Bank, a publicly traded regional bank based in Kansas. Mr. King graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin, and he also completed the TCU Ranch Management Program. He began his career in finance as an intern for LKCM.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...