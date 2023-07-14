Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

LKCM Equity Fund

mutual fund
LKEQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.76 -0.09 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LKEQX) Primary
LKEQX (Mutual Fund)

LKCM Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.76 -0.09 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LKEQX) Primary
LKEQX (Mutual Fund)

LKCM Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.76 -0.09 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LKEQX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LKCM Equity Fund

LKEQX | Fund

$33.76

$478 M

0.90%

$0.30

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$478 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

LKCM Equity Fund

LKEQX | Fund

$33.76

$478 M

0.90%

$0.30

0.96%

LKEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LKCM Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LKCM
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    14056020
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    J. King

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Fund primarily invests in companies that the Adviser believes are likely to have above-average growth in revenue and/or earnings, above-average returns on shareholders’ equity, potential for above-average capital appreciation, and/or companies that the Adviser believes have attractive relative valuations. The Fund may invest in equity securities of small, mid and large capitalization companies, including dividend paying securities. From time to time, in pursuing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold a significant percentage of its investments in specific sectors of the economy.
The Fund seeks to invest in the equity securities of high quality companies, as determined by the Adviser, that typically exhibit certain characteristics, including high profitability levels, strong balance sheet quality, competitive advantages, ability to generate excess cash flows, meaningful management ownership stakes, attractive reinvestment opportunities and/or strong market share positions. These equity securities primarily consist of common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
Read More

LKEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LKEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -41.7% 64.0% 97.12%
1 Yr 7.1% -46.2% 77.9% 84.47%
3 Yr 3.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 28.85%
5 Yr 3.6%* -30.3% 23.8% 38.74%
10 Yr 5.0%* -16.8% 19.6% 37.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LKEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -85.9% 81.6% 4.10%
2021 7.1% -31.0% 26.7% 28.06%
2020 5.2% -13.0% 34.8% 81.07%
2019 5.6% -6.0% 10.6% 53.01%
2018 -2.2% -15.9% 2.0% 43.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LKEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -41.7% 64.0% 92.85%
1 Yr 7.1% -46.2% 77.9% 80.03%
3 Yr 3.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 28.71%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.3% 23.8% 32.90%
10 Yr 8.1%* -16.8% 19.7% 40.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LKEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -85.9% 81.6% 4.10%
2021 7.1% -31.0% 26.7% 28.06%
2020 5.2% -13.0% 34.8% 81.07%
2019 5.6% -6.0% 10.6% 53.01%
2018 -0.7% -15.9% 3.1% 30.51%

NAV & Total Return History

LKEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LKEQX Category Low Category High LKEQX % Rank
Net Assets 478 M 189 K 222 B 64.75%
Number of Holdings 60 2 3509 53.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 154 M -1.37 M 104 B 71.56%
Weighting of Top 10 29.82% 11.4% 116.5% 93.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.78%
  2. Apple Inc 3.38%
  3. Morgan Stanley Instl Lqudty Govt Instl 3.06%
  4. Invesco Shrt-Trm Inv Gov&Agcy Instl 3.06%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.04%
  6. Perkinelmer Inc 2.87%
  7. FMC Corp 2.80%
  8. Generac Holdings Inc 2.79%
  9. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 2.75%
  10. Danaher Corp 2.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LKEQX % Rank
Stocks 		91.11% 50.26% 104.50% 96.95%
Cash 		8.89% -10.83% 49.73% 1.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 87.14%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 87.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 86.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 85.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LKEQX % Rank
Industrials 		23.77% 0.00% 30.65% 0.66%
Technology 		22.34% 0.00% 65.70% 91.59%
Healthcare 		12.74% 0.00% 39.76% 49.71%
Basic Materials 		9.92% 0.00% 18.91% 0.91%
Financial Services 		9.57% 0.00% 43.06% 46.74%
Consumer Defense 		8.39% 0.00% 25.50% 7.25%
Energy 		5.80% 0.00% 41.09% 6.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.82% 0.00% 62.57% 96.78%
Communication Services 		2.66% 0.00% 66.40% 94.72%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 91.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 95.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LKEQX % Rank
US 		87.75% 34.69% 100.00% 84.25%
Non US 		3.36% 0.00% 54.22% 47.24%

LKEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LKEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 20.29% 49.29%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 71.74%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.53%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

LKEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LKEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 93.88%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LKEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 316.74% 11.85%

LKEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LKEQX Category Low Category High LKEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.90% 0.00% 41.07% 90.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LKEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LKEQX Category Low Category High LKEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -6.13% 1.75% 8.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LKEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LKEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

J. King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 1996

26.42

26.4%

J. Luther King, Jr., is President and founder of Luther King Capital Management which is a registered investment advisory firm located in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Fort Worth public schools and graduated from Poly High School. He received the B.S.C. (l962) and the M.B.A. (1966) degrees from Texas Christian University. In 1968, he received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. His professional career began at First National Bank of Fort Worth as a credit analyst in 1963. In 1970, he became a senior investment officer managing mutual fund assets for Shareholders Management Company which became a part of American General Insurance Company. In 1973, he joined Lionel D. Edie & Company, a New York-based investment firm, where he was a Director and Manager of the Dallas office. Lionel D. Edie sold to Manufacturers Hanover Trust in December of 1978. In March 1979, Luther King founded Luther King Capital Management. Luther King is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has held positions on several publicly traded companies, one of which was XTO Energy, a New York Stock Exchange listed company, located in Fort Worth where he was a director for twelve years which included serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is past Chairman of the Board of the Investment Counsel Association of America. He is a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Trustees of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Employees Retirement System of Texas and has served as the Committee Chairman. He has served as Vice Chairman of the Board to the University of Texas Investment Management Company, which has responsibilities for the endowment of the University of Texas, and a portion of the endowment for Texas A&M University. He is a Trustee and a member of the Executive Committee of Texas Christian University and, in 1992, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Texas Christian University. Additionally, he serves on the boards of several privately held companies and philanthropic organizations and is a former Trustee of St. Mark’s School of Texas.

Scot Hollmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Mr. Hollmann joined Luther King Capital Management Corporation in 1983 and serves as Principal (since 1986), Vice President and Portfolio Manager (since 1983). Mr. Hollmann graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

Mason King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Mason D. King, CFA, is a Principal of LKCM. He joined the firm in 2004 and serves as the lead portfolio manager for the international equity strategy, as well as a manager of separate accounts for clients in core equity and balanced strategies. Mason has over twenty years of experience as an investment professional. Prior to joining LKCM, he served as an equity analyst at Hester Capital Management in Austin and as a private equity analyst at Pacesetter Capital Group and Crates Thompson Capital. In addition to his passion for finance, he has served and currently serves on multiple private company, philanthropic, and academic boards. He currently participates on the Board of Governors for the Investment Advisers Association, the advocacy group for registered investment advisers, and on the Board of Directors for CrossFirst Bank, a publicly traded regional bank based in Kansas. Mr. King graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin, and he also completed the TCU Ranch Management Program. He began his career in finance as an intern for LKCM.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×