Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
6.1%
1 yr return
4.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$117 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.7%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LKBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|71.23%
|1 Yr
|4.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|42.47%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|23.75%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|13.44%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|7.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|LKBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|33.88%
|2021
|4.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|24.53%
|2020
|3.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|23.80%
|2019
|3.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|37.90%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|3.13%
|Period
|LKBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|70.96%
|1 Yr
|4.8%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|42.08%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|24.08%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|13.13%
|10 Yr
|5.6%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|7.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|LKBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|33.33%
|2021
|4.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|24.68%
|2020
|3.4%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|23.80%
|2019
|3.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|38.66%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|3.29%
|LKBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LKBAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|117 M
|658 K
|207 B
|83.20%
|Number of Holdings
|149
|2
|15351
|42.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.3 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|89.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.67%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|96.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LKBAX % Rank
|Stocks
|69.62%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|4.77%
|Bonds
|28.95%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|77.22%
|Cash
|1.44%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|83.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|91.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|87.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|97.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LKBAX % Rank
|Technology
|20.67%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|39.12%
|Healthcare
|13.27%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|62.24%
|Industrials
|13.07%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|11.90%
|Financial Services
|12.12%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|83.86%
|Basic Materials
|11.79%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|2.33%
|Consumer Defense
|8.48%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|18.60%
|Energy
|7.77%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|13.41%
|Communication Services
|6.02%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|74.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.25%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|88.51%
|Real Estate
|1.57%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|81.53%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|98.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LKBAX % Rank
|US
|66.44%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|2.73%
|Non US
|3.18%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|78.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LKBAX % Rank
|Corporate
|94.49%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|2.73%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.51%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|79.54%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|83.90%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|96.45%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|91.13%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|98.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LKBAX % Rank
|US
|28.95%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|53.07%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|98.36%
|LKBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|42.40%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|82.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.19%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|LKBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LKBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|73.68%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LKBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|11.03%
|LKBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LKBAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.12%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|50.74%
|LKBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|LKBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LKBAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.69%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|74.02%
|LKBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2008
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2007
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2007
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2006
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2006
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2006
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2005
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2005
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2005
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2004
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2004
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2004
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2004
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2003
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2003
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2003
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2002
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2002
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2001
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2001
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2001
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2001
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2000
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2000
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2000
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2000
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1999
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1999
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 1999
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 1999
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 1997
24.43
24.4%
Mr. Hollmann joined Luther King Capital Management Corporation in 1983 and serves as Principal (since 1986), Vice President and Portfolio Manager (since 1983). Mr. Hollmann graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 1997
24.43
24.4%
J. Luther King, Jr., is President and founder of Luther King Capital Management which is a registered investment advisory firm located in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Fort Worth public schools and graduated from Poly High School. He received the B.S.C. (l962) and the M.B.A. (1966) degrees from Texas Christian University. In 1968, he received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. His professional career began at First National Bank of Fort Worth as a credit analyst in 1963. In 1970, he became a senior investment officer managing mutual fund assets for Shareholders Management Company which became a part of American General Insurance Company. In 1973, he joined Lionel D. Edie & Company, a New York-based investment firm, where he was a Director and Manager of the Dallas office. Lionel D. Edie sold to Manufacturers Hanover Trust in December of 1978. In March 1979, Luther King founded Luther King Capital Management. Luther King is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has held positions on several publicly traded companies, one of which was XTO Energy, a New York Stock Exchange listed company, located in Fort Worth where he was a director for twelve years which included serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is past Chairman of the Board of the Investment Counsel Association of America. He is a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Trustees of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Employees Retirement System of Texas and has served as the Committee Chairman. He has served as Vice Chairman of the Board to the University of Texas Investment Management Company, which has responsibilities for the endowment of the University of Texas, and a portion of the endowment for Texas A&M University. He is a Trustee and a member of the Executive Committee of Texas Christian University and, in 1992, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Texas Christian University. Additionally, he serves on the boards of several privately held companies and philanthropic organizations and is a former Trustee of St. Mark’s School of Texas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2010
12.09
12.1%
Mark L. Johnson, CFA, CIC, is a member of the investment teams. Mr. Johnson has been a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since 2002 and Principal since 2013. Mr. Johnson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
