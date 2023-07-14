Home
Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$117 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LKBAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    LKCM Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    LKCM
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    4477604
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scot Hollmann

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in securities of small, mid and large capitalization companies, including dividend paying securities. The Fund seeks to invest in the equity securities of high quality companies, as determined by the Adviser, that typically exhibit certain characteristics, including high profitability levels, strong balance sheet quality, competitive advantages, ability to generate excess cash flows, meaningful management ownership stakes, attractive reinvestment opportunities, strong market share positions, and/or attractive relative valuation. These equity securities primarily consist of common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund does not presently intend to invest more than 20% of its total assets in equity securities that do not pay dividends.
The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities consist primarily of investment grade corporate fixed income securities and fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund typically invests in fixed income securities with short- to intermediate-term maturities from one to ten years. Under normal circumstances, 25% or more of the Fund’s total assets consist of fixed income securities. Investment grade debt securities are considered to be those rated within the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, such as Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Fitch Ratings, Inc. or S&P Global Ratings, or of equivalent quality as determined by the Adviser.
In determining whether or not to invest in a particular debt security, the Adviser considers factors such as the price, coupon, yield to maturity, the credit quality of the issuer, the issuer’s cash flow and related coverage ratios, the property, if any, securing the obligation and the terms of the security, including subordination, default, sinking fund and early redemption provisions. If securities held by the
Fund are downgraded below investment grade, the Adviser will consider whether to continue to hold the securities. From time to time, in pursuing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold a significant percentage of its investments in specific sectors of the economy.
LKBAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LKBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -8.3% 18.1% 71.23%
1 Yr 4.8% -13.3% 143.9% 42.47%
3 Yr 1.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 23.75%
5 Yr 2.3%* -9.7% 24.3% 13.44%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.1% 9.1% 7.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LKBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -34.7% 92.4% 33.88%
2021 4.5% -6.1% 19.5% 24.53%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 23.80%
2019 3.5% 0.1% 14.9% 37.90%
2018 -1.0% -12.6% 0.0% 3.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LKBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -11.9% 18.1% 70.96%
1 Yr 4.8% -13.3% 143.9% 42.08%
3 Yr 1.6%* -8.0% 25.9% 24.08%
5 Yr 2.8%* -9.7% 24.3% 13.13%
10 Yr 5.6%* -6.1% 11.0% 7.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LKBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -34.7% 92.4% 33.33%
2021 4.5% -6.1% 19.5% 24.68%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 23.80%
2019 3.5% 0.1% 14.9% 38.66%
2018 -0.4% -12.6% 0.2% 3.29%

NAV & Total Return History

LKBAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LKBAX Category Low Category High LKBAX % Rank
Net Assets 117 M 658 K 207 B 83.20%
Number of Holdings 149 2 15351 42.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.3 M 660 K 48.5 B 89.36%
Weighting of Top 10 15.67% 8.4% 105.0% 96.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 2.21%
  2. Pinterest Inc 1.79%
  3. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 1.70%
  4. Invesco Shrt-Trm Inv Gov&Agcy Instl 1.69%
  5. Bank of America Corp 1.67%
  6. Microsoft Corp 1.66%
  7. The Home Depot Inc 1.52%
  8. Qualcomm Inc 1.50%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.49%
  10. American Tower Corp 1.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LKBAX % Rank
Stocks 		69.62% 0.00% 99.40% 4.77%
Bonds 		28.95% 0.00% 116.75% 77.22%
Cash 		1.44% -16.75% 81.51% 83.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 91.95%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 87.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 97.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LKBAX % Rank
Technology 		20.67% 0.00% 44.21% 39.12%
Healthcare 		13.27% 0.00% 29.35% 62.24%
Industrials 		13.07% 0.00% 24.37% 11.90%
Financial Services 		12.12% 0.00% 38.77% 83.86%
Basic Materials 		11.79% 0.00% 33.35% 2.33%
Consumer Defense 		8.48% 0.00% 19.93% 18.60%
Energy 		7.77% 0.00% 85.65% 13.41%
Communication Services 		6.02% 0.00% 23.67% 74.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.25% 0.00% 19.36% 88.51%
Real Estate 		1.57% 0.00% 65.01% 81.53%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 98.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LKBAX % Rank
US 		66.44% -1.65% 98.67% 2.73%
Non US 		3.18% 0.00% 37.06% 78.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LKBAX % Rank
Corporate 		94.49% 0.00% 98.21% 2.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.51% 0.14% 100.00% 79.54%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 83.90%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 96.45%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 91.13%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 97.26% 98.09%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LKBAX % Rank
US 		28.95% 0.00% 62.18% 53.07%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 98.36%

LKBAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LKBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 17.63% 42.40%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.83% 82.36%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

LKBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LKBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 73.68%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LKBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 343.00% 11.03%

LKBAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LKBAX Category Low Category High LKBAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.12% 0.00% 8.35% 50.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LKBAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LKBAX Category Low Category High LKBAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -2.34% 19.41% 74.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LKBAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

LKBAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scot Hollmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 1997

24.43

24.4%

Mr. Hollmann joined Luther King Capital Management Corporation in 1983 and serves as Principal (since 1986), Vice President and Portfolio Manager (since 1983). Mr. Hollmann graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.

J. King

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 1997

24.43

24.4%

J. Luther King, Jr., is President and founder of Luther King Capital Management which is a registered investment advisory firm located in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Fort Worth public schools and graduated from Poly High School. He received the B.S.C. (l962) and the M.B.A. (1966) degrees from Texas Christian University. In 1968, he received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. His professional career began at First National Bank of Fort Worth as a credit analyst in 1963. In 1970, he became a senior investment officer managing mutual fund assets for Shareholders Management Company which became a part of American General Insurance Company. In 1973, he joined Lionel D. Edie & Company, a New York-based investment firm, where he was a Director and Manager of the Dallas office. Lionel D. Edie sold to Manufacturers Hanover Trust in December of 1978. In March 1979, Luther King founded Luther King Capital Management. Luther King is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He has held positions on several publicly traded companies, one of which was XTO Energy, a New York Stock Exchange listed company, located in Fort Worth where he was a director for twelve years which included serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is past Chairman of the Board of the Investment Counsel Association of America. He is a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Trustees of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Employees Retirement System of Texas and has served as the Committee Chairman. He has served as Vice Chairman of the Board to the University of Texas Investment Management Company, which has responsibilities for the endowment of the University of Texas, and a portion of the endowment for Texas A&M University. He is a Trustee and a member of the Executive Committee of Texas Christian University and, in 1992, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Texas Christian University. Additionally, he serves on the boards of several privately held companies and philanthropic organizations and is a former Trustee of St. Mark’s School of Texas.

Mark Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Mark L. Johnson, CFA, CIC, is a member of the investment teams. Mr. Johnson has been a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since 2002 and Principal since 2013. Mr. Johnson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

