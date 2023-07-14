The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities consist primarily of investment grade corporate fixed income securities and fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund typically invests in fixed income securities with short- to intermediate-term maturities from one to ten years. Under normal circumstances, 25% or more of the Fund’s total assets consist of fixed income securities. Investment grade debt securities are considered to be those rated within the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, such as Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Fitch Ratings, Inc. or S&P Global Ratings, or of equivalent quality as determined by the Adviser.

In determining whether or not to invest in a particular debt security, the Adviser considers factors such as the price, coupon, yield to maturity, the credit quality of the issuer, the issuer’s cash flow and related coverage ratios, the property, if any, securing the obligation and the terms of the security, including subordination, default, sinking fund and early redemption provisions. If securities held by the

Fund are downgraded below investment grade, the Adviser will consider whether to continue to hold the securities. From time to time, in pursuing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold a significant percentage of its investments in specific sectors of the economy.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities. The Fund may invest in securities of small, mid and large capitalization companies, including dividend paying securities. The Fund seeks to invest in the equity securities of high quality companies, as determined by the Adviser, that typically exhibit certain characteristics, including high profitability levels, strong balance sheet quality, competitive advantages, ability to generate excess cash flows, meaningful management ownership stakes, attractive reinvestment opportunities, strong market share positions, and/or attractive relative valuation. These equity securities primarily consist of common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund does not presently intend to invest more than 20% of its total assets in equity securities that do not pay dividends.