Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
3.0%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$1.12 B
Holdings in Top 10
87.8%
Expense Ratio 0.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that invests in affiliated mutual funds (the “underlying funds”) managed by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC (“Lord Abbett”). Under normal conditions, through the underlying funds, the Fund indirectly invests in fixed income securities of various types, select U.S. equity securities across all market capitalization ranges and all investment styles, and foreign (including emerging market) securities. The Fund tactically allocates its assets among these asset classes in response to market conditions or to seek to capitalize on investment opportunities. The Fund uses a “blend” strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.
Currently, the underlying funds invest in fixed income securities consisting principally of high-yield debt securities, investment grade debt securities, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, U.S. Government securities, convertible securities, bank loans, inflation-linked investments, and cash equivalents. Certain of the underlying funds may invest up to 100% of their assets in fixed income securities that are below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds).
Equity securities in which an underlying fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, and other instruments with similar characteristics.
Securities of foreign companies include emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts, and may be traded on a U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchange and may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies.
In addition to investing in the underlying funds, the Fund may invest directly in any type of derivative as part of its investment strategies or for risk management purposes. Currently, the Fund may invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. To the extent that the Fund invests directly in derivatives, the Fund intends to do so primarily for non-hedging purposes. The market value of the Fund’s directly held positions in derivatives, determined at the time of the most recent position established, will not exceed 50% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund currently expects, however, that under normal conditions the market value of such instruments, determined at the time of the most recent position
established, will not exceed 35% of the Fund’s net assets. These percentage limitations exclude Fund assets indirectly invested in derivatives through the underlying funds.
The Fund’s portfolio management team tactically allocates the Fund’s assets among the underlying funds based on market conditions, interest rate changes, and regulatory developments, among other considerations. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell or reallocate its investments among the underlying funds for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets, increase cash, or satisfy redemption requests, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LIXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|87.65%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|65.26%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|61.06%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|47.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|85.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|LIXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|29.75%
|2021
|1.1%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|68.72%
|2020
|3.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|32.08%
|2019
|3.1%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|62.40%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|30.25%
|Period
|LIXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|87.11%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|64.82%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|61.38%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|48.85%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|84.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|LIXVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|29.75%
|2021
|1.1%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|68.72%
|2020
|3.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|32.08%
|2019
|3.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|56.16%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|28.06%
|LIXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIXVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.12 B
|658 K
|207 B
|47.81%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|2
|15351
|72.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|991 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|37.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|87.78%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|18.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIXVX % Rank
|Bonds
|53.45%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|1.91%
|Stocks
|41.89%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|94.95%
|Cash
|2.73%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|63.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.78%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|11.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.11%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|43.25%
|Other
|0.05%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|46.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIXVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|18.34%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|11.22%
|Technology
|16.49%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|76.06%
|Healthcare
|14.10%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|43.64%
|Industrials
|12.22%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|17.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.39%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|58.82%
|Energy
|7.67%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|14.36%
|Communication Services
|6.91%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|54.99%
|Consumer Defense
|6.14%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|69.90%
|Basic Materials
|4.91%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|23.39%
|Utilities
|2.33%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|72.09%
|Real Estate
|1.52%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|83.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIXVX % Rank
|US
|28.59%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|94.95%
|Non US
|13.30%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|42.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIXVX % Rank
|Corporate
|62.60%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|12.96%
|Government
|16.76%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|72.85%
|Securitized
|15.63%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|51.30%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.69%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|85.40%
|Municipal
|0.29%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|40.38%
|Derivative
|0.04%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|34.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIXVX % Rank
|US
|39.83%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|8.46%
|Non US
|13.62%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|3.00%
|LIXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.18%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|90.66%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|26.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|11.58%
|LIXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LIXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LIXVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|50.88%
|LIXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIXVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.29%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|12.01%
|LIXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|LIXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIXVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.11%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|13.27%
|LIXVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.568
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.050
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.148
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.134
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.044
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Martini is chief investment officer-currency & quantitative strategies of AllianceBernstein with which he has been associated since prior to 2001. Previously, he was named chief international economist and portfolio manager on the international and global value equities team in 1992. He also served as a senior economist since joining Bernstein in 1985. Prior to AllianceBernstein, he conducted economic research and taught at the Institute of Employment Policy at Boston University for three years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Robert A. Lee is a Partner and Chief Investment Officer at the Lord Abbett & Company. Mr. Lee joined Lord Abbett in 1997 and was named Partner in 2002. His prior experience includes: Portfolio Manager and Vice President at ARM Capital Advisors; Assistant Portfolio Manager and Assistant Vice President at Kidder Peabody Asset Management; and Fixed Income Research Analyst at The First Boston Corporation. Mr. Lee received a BS from the University of Pennsylvania. He has been in the investment business since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2018
4.17
4.2%
Jeffrey O. Herzog joined Lord Abbett in 2013. Mr. Herzog was formerly Senior Economist at Oxford Economics from 2012 to 2013 and Senior Economist at BBVA Compass from 2009 to 2012.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
