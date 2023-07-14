Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
3.6%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|LISSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.6%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|7.03%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|26.76%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|LISSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LISSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|8175
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|4.3%
|105.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LISSX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|N/A
|LISSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|26.65%
|30.51%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|90.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|LISSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LISSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LISSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|N/A
|LISSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LISSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|41.29%
|LISSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LISSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LISSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|N/A
|LISSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 10, 2021
0.72
0.7%
Mr. Solomon joined Lord Abbett in 2019. His previous experience includes serving as Director of Research at TCW Distressed LLC; Managing Principal at Halcyon Capital Management LLC; Senior Vice President at Triage Capital Management LLC; Associate, Global Communications Group at Solomon Smith Barney; Associate, Investment Banking at Natwest Markets; and Analyst, Private Placement Group at Chase Securities. He has worked in the financial services industry since 1994. He earned a BA in managerial economics from Union College and an MBA from Columbia Business School at Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 10, 2021
0.72
0.7%
Mr. Lakhani joined Lord Abbett in 2019. His prior experience includes serving as Partner & Portfolio Manager at Tricadia Capital Management; Senior Analyst, Portfolio Manager of BlueMountain Financial Holdings at BlueMountain Capital Management; Director & Senior Analyst–Special Situations Group at Deutsche Bank Securities; Associate Director–Retail/Consumer Investment Banking Group at UBS Investment Bank; and Associate, Investment Banking Group at Prudential Securities. He has worked in the financial services industry since 1998. He earned a BS in computer science from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
