Lord Abbett Special Situations Income Fund

mutual fund
LISSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.13 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (LISSX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

LISSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Special Situations Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Sep 10, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Solomon

Fund Description

LISSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LISSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -7.2% 18.1% 7.03%
1 Yr 0.7% -18.7% 21.2% 26.76%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LISSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LISSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -11.7% 18.1% 7.03%
1 Yr 0.7% -18.7% 38.5% 25.60%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 52.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LISSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -31.8% 18.4% N/A
2021 N/A -14.3% 15.8% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LISSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LISSX Category Low Category High LISSX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 2 8175 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -1.57 B 20.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LISSX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% N/A
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -261.12% 258.91% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -150.81% 180.51% N/A

LISSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LISSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 26.65% 30.51%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.29% 90.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

LISSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LISSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LISSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% N/A

LISSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LISSX Category Low Category High LISSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 41.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LISSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LISSX Category Low Category High LISSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LISSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

LISSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Solomon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Mr. Solomon joined Lord Abbett in 2019. His previous experience includes serving as Director of Research at TCW Distressed LLC; Managing Principal at Halcyon Capital Management LLC; Senior Vice President at Triage Capital Management LLC; Associate, Global Communications Group at Solomon Smith Barney; Associate, Investment Banking at Natwest Markets; and Analyst, Private Placement Group at Chase Securities. He has worked in the financial services industry since 1994. He earned a BA in managerial economics from Union College and an MBA from Columbia Business School at Columbia University.

Mayur Lakhani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2021

0.72

0.7%

Mr. Lakhani joined Lord Abbett in 2019. His prior experience includes serving as Partner & Portfolio Manager at Tricadia Capital Management; Senior Analyst, Portfolio Manager of BlueMountain Financial Holdings at BlueMountain Capital Management; Director & Senior Analyst–Special Situations Group at Deutsche Bank Securities; Associate Director–Retail/Consumer Investment Banking Group at UBS Investment Bank; and Associate, Investment Banking Group at Prudential Securities. He has worked in the financial services industry since 1998. He earned a BS in computer science from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

