Mr. Lakhani joined Lord Abbett in 2019. His prior experience includes serving as Partner & Portfolio Manager at Tricadia Capital Management; Senior Analyst, Portfolio Manager of BlueMountain Financial Holdings at BlueMountain Capital Management; Director & Senior Analyst–Special Situations Group at Deutsche Bank Securities; Associate Director–Retail/Consumer Investment Banking Group at UBS Investment Bank; and Associate, Investment Banking Group at Prudential Securities. He has worked in the financial services industry since 1998. He earned a BS in computer science from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.