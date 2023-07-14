Home
Trending ETFs

LISOX (Mutual Fund)

Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio R6

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.4 -0.05 -0.32%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LISIX) Primary Other (LISOX) Retirement (RLITX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio R6

LISOX | Fund

$15.40

$5.4 B

0.99%

$0.15

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$5.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio R6

LISOX | Fund

$15.40

$5.4 B

0.99%

$0.15

1.06%

LISOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio R6
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Reinsberg

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies whose principal activities are located in countries represented by the MSCI EAFE Index that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Portfolio also may invest up to 15% of its assets in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market

countries, although the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.

The countries represented by the MSCI EAFE Index currently include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.

Read More

LISOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LISOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% 2.1% 19.2% 44.11%
1 Yr 16.8% -20.6% 27.8% 56.17%
3 Yr 2.4%* -14.5% 25.3% 72.03%
5 Yr -0.8%* -9.9% 60.9% 80.29%
10 Yr 1.5%* -6.0% 9.9% 55.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LISOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -43.6% 71.3% 49.21%
2021 -1.4% -15.4% 9.4% 82.25%
2020 3.1% -10.4% 121.9% 41.55%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 52.74%
2018 -3.8% -13.0% -0.7% 48.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LISOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -16.4% 19.2% 43.97%
1 Yr 16.8% -27.2% 27.8% 52.34%
3 Yr 2.4%* -14.5% 25.3% 71.25%
5 Yr -0.8%* -9.9% 60.9% 80.87%
10 Yr 2.3%* -2.6% 10.2% 60.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LISOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -43.6% 71.3% 49.21%
2021 -1.4% -15.4% 9.4% 82.25%
2020 3.1% -10.4% 121.9% 41.55%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 52.74%
2018 -3.8% -13.0% -0.7% 58.92%

NAV & Total Return History

LISOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LISOX Category Low Category High LISOX % Rank
Net Assets 5.4 B 1.02 M 369 B 15.16%
Number of Holdings 72 1 10801 72.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.72 B 0 34.5 B 13.84%
Weighting of Top 10 29.88% 1.9% 101.9% 30.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. RELX PLC 4.18%
  2. RELX PLC 4.18%
  3. RELX PLC 4.18%
  4. RELX PLC 4.18%
  5. RELX PLC 4.18%
  6. RELX PLC 4.18%
  7. RELX PLC 4.18%
  8. RELX PLC 4.18%
  9. RELX PLC 4.18%
  10. RELX PLC 4.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LISOX % Rank
Stocks 		94.40% 0.00% 122.60% 85.61%
Cash 		3.91% -65.15% 100.00% 16.98%
Bonds 		1.10% -10.79% 71.30% 3.42%
Other 		0.59% -16.47% 17.36% 9.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 27.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 20.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LISOX % Rank
Industrials 		18.52% 5.17% 99.49% 13.25%
Financial Services 		17.10% 0.00% 47.75% 59.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.32% 0.00% 36.36% 28.97%
Healthcare 		9.69% 0.00% 21.01% 72.78%
Consumer Defense 		9.56% 0.00% 32.29% 49.64%
Technology 		9.19% 0.00% 36.32% 68.12%
Communication Services 		7.47% 0.00% 21.69% 27.37%
Basic Materials 		6.60% 0.00% 23.86% 74.53%
Utilities 		5.33% 0.00% 13.68% 8.30%
Real Estate 		3.16% 0.00% 14.59% 17.32%
Energy 		2.06% 0.00% 16.89% 86.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LISOX % Rank
Non US 		86.30% 0.00% 124.02% 86.73%
US 		8.10% -7.71% 68.98% 7.56%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LISOX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		78.09% 0.00% 100.00% 81.09%
Corporate 		21.91% 0.00% 100.00% 4.86%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.61% 99.96% 37.10%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 47.51% 18.41%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 18.41%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 44.25% 24.74%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LISOX % Rank
US 		1.10% -0.01% 71.30% 2.43%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 14.08% 22.11%

LISOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LISOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.02% 26.51% 44.15%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 63.82%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 4.79%

Sales Fees

LISOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LISOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 65.36%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LISOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 2.00% 247.00% 43.49%

LISOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LISOX Category Low Category High LISOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.99% 0.00% 13.15% 39.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LISOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LISOX Category Low Category High LISOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.88% -0.93% 6.38% 3.64%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LISOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LISOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Reinsberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2005

16.59

16.6%

John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.

Mark Little

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2005

16.59

16.6%

Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.

Michael Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Michael Bennett is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international and global equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1987. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, Mr. Bennett served as an international equity analyst with General Electric Investment Corporation. Previously he was with Keith Lippert Associates and Arthur Andersen & Company. He has an MBA from University of Chicago and a BS in Accounting from New York University.

Robin Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Robin O. Jones Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Robin Jones is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. Robin began working in the investment field in 2002 at Lazard Asset Management, before leaving in 2006 for Bluecrest Capital Management where he worked as a Portfolio Manager. Robin re-joined Lazard in 2007. He has a BA Hons in Economics from Durham University and a PGCE in Mathematics from Cambridge University.

Jimmie Bork

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Jimmie Bork, CFA Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Jimmie Bork is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Strategic Equity and Global Equity Income teams. He began working in the investment field in 2011. Prior to joining Lazard in 2016, Jimmie was an Equity Analyst with Legal & General and Credit Suisse. He has an MSc in Accounting & Finance from London School of Economics and a BSc in Psychology from University of Copenhagen. Jimmie is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

