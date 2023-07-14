The Fund seeks to invest in municipal securities that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes support sustainable initiatives, as described below. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds that pay interest exempt from federal income tax. In addition, under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in investments that Lord Abbett believes support initiatives that provide social or environmental benefits (sustainable initiatives).

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which are bonds that are rated BBB/Baa or higher (at the time of purchase) by an independent rating agency or are unrated but deemed by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in lower rated municipal bonds (commonly referred to as “below investment grade,” “high yield,” or “junk” bonds), which are bonds that are rated BB+/Ba1 or lower (at the time of purchase) by an independent rating agency or are unrated but deemed by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality.

Lord Abbett applies a proprietary sustainability framework to its fundamental and quantitative research-based investment strategy to identify securities that, in its view, support initiatives that provide social or environmental benefits (sustainable initiatives). The Fund seeks to invest in municipal securities whose use of proceeds the Fund’s portfolio management team believes at the time of purchase have, or in the future is likely to have, a positive social or environmental impact. In evaluating a potential investment to determine if it has a positive social or environmental impact, Lord Abbett will initially consider the alignment of the security’s intended use of proceeds with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). In

certain instances, Lord Abbett may also consider the principles or standards set forth by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA). The guidelines provided by the UN SDGs and ICMA may change over time and Lord Abbett may deem other international committees or similar organizations relevant to its determination in the future. A potential investment may have a variety of intended uses of proceeds; not all intended uses of proceeds are required to have a positive social or environmental impact to be eligible for the Fund’s portfolio. When considering the potential impact of a proposed investment, Lord Abbett will also consider the environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters that it believes are most material to the issuer based on the sector in which it operates, with a focus on environmental or social purposes following an initial general ESG screen as part of its proprietary sustainability framework. Lord Abbett applies its sustainability framework to all potential Fund investments. The factors Lord Abbett considers will depend on the data available, will differ from sector to sector and may change over time. In its evaluation of these factors, Lord Abbett may use its internally-developed research, third party research and data providers, and information made available by the issuer. The Fund generally will not invest in municipal securities of any issuer determined by Lord Abbett to be involved in settlements with manufacturers of tobacco products or operators of gambling casinos.

The Fund may invest in all types of municipal bonds, including revenue bonds, municipal leases, floating or adjustable rate bonds, variable rate demand notes, and general obligation bonds. The Fund may invest in both insured and uninsured municipal bonds. The Fund also may invest in zero coupon, deferred interest, pay-in-kind, and capital appreciation bonds.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds that pay interest that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (‘‘AMT’’), including private activity bonds (commonly referred to as ‘‘AMT paper’’). The Fund is permitted to invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities that pay interest that is subject to regular federal income tax. There is a risk that a bond issued as tax-exempt may be reclassified by the Internal Revenue Service (‘‘IRS’’) as taxable. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in any industry; however, this limitation does not apply to tax-exempt securities and securities issued by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Certain types of municipal securities (including general obligation, general appropriation, municipal leases, special assessment, and special tax bonds) are not considered a part of any ‘‘industry’’ for purposes of this industry concentration policy. Therefore, the Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in these types of municipal securities. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of issuers located in a single state, territory, municipality, or region.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in inverse floaters (also known as ‘‘residual interest bonds’’), which are a type of derivative investment that provides leveraged exposure to underlying municipal bonds whose interest payments vary inversely with changes in short-term tax-exempt interest rates. The Fund also may

invest in other types of derivatives, such as futures, for non-hedging, hedging, or duration management purposes.

The Fund may invest in individual securities of any maturity or duration. Normally, the Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of between five and twelve years. The Fund may invest in money market securities and their equivalents, typically for cash management purposes.

The Fund’s portfolio management team focuses on credit risk analysis, tax-exempt income yield, total return potential, interest rate risk, and call protection in managing its portfolio.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.