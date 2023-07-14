Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
16.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$5.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
29.9%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of non-US companies whose principal activities are located in countries represented by the MSCI EAFE Index that the Investment Manager believes are undervalued based on their earnings, cash flow or asset values. The Portfolio also may invest up to 15% of its assets in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market
countries, although the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to emerging market countries may vary from time to time.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities.
The countries represented by the MSCI EAFE Index currently include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.
|Period
|LISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|41.28%
|1 Yr
|16.8%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|56.31%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|72.63%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|80.78%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|55.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|LISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|51.08%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|82.40%
|2020
|3.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|41.70%
|2019
|4.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|52.26%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|48.95%
|Period
|LISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|41.13%
|1 Yr
|16.8%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|52.48%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|71.87%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|81.38%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|56.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|LISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|51.08%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|82.40%
|2020
|3.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|41.70%
|2019
|4.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|52.26%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|60.14%
|LISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LISIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.4 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|15.30%
|Number of Holdings
|72
|1
|10801
|72.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.72 B
|0
|34.5 B
|13.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.88%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|30.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LISIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.40%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|85.75%
|Cash
|3.91%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|17.12%
|Bonds
|1.10%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|3.56%
|Other
|0.59%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|9.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|27.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|20.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LISIX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.52%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|13.39%
|Financial Services
|17.10%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|59.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.32%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|29.11%
|Healthcare
|9.69%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|72.93%
|Consumer Defense
|9.56%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|49.78%
|Technology
|9.19%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|68.27%
|Communication Services
|7.47%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|27.51%
|Basic Materials
|6.60%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|74.67%
|Utilities
|5.33%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|8.44%
|Real Estate
|3.16%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|17.47%
|Energy
|2.06%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|86.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LISIX % Rank
|Non US
|86.30%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|86.88%
|US
|8.10%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|7.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LISIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|78.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.23%
|Corporate
|21.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.01%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.61%
|99.96%
|37.24%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.51%
|18.56%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|18.56%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.25%
|24.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LISIX % Rank
|US
|1.10%
|-0.01%
|71.30%
|2.57%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.08%
|22.25%
|LISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|65.79%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|63.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|4.19%
|LISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|LISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|64.71%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|43.65%
|LISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LISIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.23%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|62.61%
|LISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LISIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.15%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|2.04%
|LISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2018
|$0.003
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2013
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2012
|$0.019
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2011
|$0.037
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 10, 2010
|$0.052
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2009
|$0.033
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2005
16.59
16.6%
John Reinsberg is Deputy Chairman of Lazard Asset Management responsible for oversight of the firm's international and global strategies. He is also a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Equity and International Equity portfolio teams. He began working in the investment field in 1981. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, John was Executive Vice President with General Electric Investment Corporation and Trustee of the General Electric Pension Trust.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2005
16.59
16.6%
Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2008
13.67
13.7%
Michael Bennett is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international and global equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1987. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, Mr. Bennett served as an international equity analyst with General Electric Investment Corporation. Previously he was with Keith Lippert Associates and Arthur Andersen & Company. He has an MBA from University of Chicago and a BS in Accounting from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Robin O. Jones Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Robin Jones is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. Robin began working in the investment field in 2002 at Lazard Asset Management, before leaving in 2006 for Bluecrest Capital Management where he worked as a Portfolio Manager. Robin re-joined Lazard in 2007. He has a BA Hons in Economics from Durham University and a PGCE in Mathematics from Cambridge University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Jimmie Bork, CFA Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Jimmie Bork is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Strategic Equity and Global Equity Income teams. He began working in the investment field in 2011. Prior to joining Lazard in 2016, Jimmie was an Equity Analyst with Legal & General and Credit Suisse. He has an MSc in Accounting & Finance from London School of Economics and a BSc in Psychology from University of Copenhagen. Jimmie is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...