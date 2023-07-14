Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|LISGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|5.63%
|1 Yr
|12.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|27.47%
|3 Yr
|9.0%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|30.94%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|24.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|49.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|LISGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|46.83%
|2021
|4.1%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|55.85%
|2020
|1.0%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|81.33%
|2019
|6.2%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|6.30%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|21.33%
|LISGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LISGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.01 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|32.77%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|2
|2519
|66.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|196 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|26.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.39%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|41.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LISGX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.01%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|83.16%
|Other
|2.25%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|2.89%
|Cash
|1.73%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|50.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|84.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|84.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|84.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LISGX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.20%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|40.55%
|Industrials
|15.03%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|77.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.99%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|14.43%
|Healthcare
|13.68%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|47.25%
|Technology
|12.61%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|72.16%
|Energy
|6.28%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|48.45%
|Basic Materials
|5.72%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|31.96%
|Real Estate
|5.71%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|66.15%
|Communication Services
|3.97%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|20.45%
|Consumer Defense
|3.92%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|59.28%
|Utilities
|2.90%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|39.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LISGX % Rank
|US
|95.14%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|62.76%
|Non US
|0.87%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|78.74%
|LISGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|77.59%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|44.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|LISGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LISGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LISGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|48.01%
|LISGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LISGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.26%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|21.05%
|LISGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|LISGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LISGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.26%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|41.51%
|LISGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$1.593
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2011
10.67
10.7%
• Industry since 1993 • Firm since 2007 • Columbia Business School — MBA • Emory University — BBA in Business Administration • Long Trail Investment Management - Equity Analyst • Phinity Capital - Equity Analyst • Cyllenius Capital Management (BlackRock Inc.) - Equity Analyst • Fidelity Management & Research - Portfolio Manager
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2013
9.05
9.1%
Brian Lund, CFA, manages the ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy. He has 18 years of investment industry experience. Brian joined ClearBridge, LLC (f/k/a Legg Mason Capital Management, LLC) in 2004. Previously, he worked for Morningstar Inc. as an Equity Analyst covering autos, gaming, lodging, and leisure firms, and as a Mutual Fund Analyst. Brian was also a Writer/Analyst at the Motley Fool, an online investment service. Brian earned a BA in Greek and Latin from the University of Minnesota and an MA in Latin from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received the CFA designation in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
