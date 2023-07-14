Home
Trending ETFs

LISGX (Mutual Fund)

LISGX (Mutual Fund)

ClearBridge Small Cap Fund

LISGX | Fund

$66.36

$1.01 B

0.26%

$0.17

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$1.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$67.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ClearBridge Small Cap Fund

LISGX | Fund

$66.36

$1.01 B

0.26%

$0.17

0.74%

LISGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 08, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Albert Grosman

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in common stocks and other equity securities of small capitalization companies or in other investments that the portfolio managers believe have similar economic characteristics. (The fund does not currently intend to borrow for investment purposes.) Small capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalizations at the time of investment do not exceed the highest month‑end market capitalization value of any stock in the Russell 2000 Index (the “Index”) for the previous 12 months. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase by the fund still will be considered to be securities of small capitalization companies for the purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy. The size of companies in the Index changes with market conditions and composition of the Index.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with larger market capitalizations. Under normal circumstances, the fund’s investments may include equity securities of companies that the portfolio managers consider to be “special situations,” at the time of purchase. The portfolio managers define special situations as companies undergoing unusual or possibly one‑time developments that, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, make them attractive for investment. The fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities of companies that, at the time of investment, are involved in reorganizations or restructurings in connection with bankruptcy proceedings. The portfolio managers
  
follow a value discipline in selecting securities, and therefore seek to purchase securities at discounts to the portfolio managers’ assessment of their intrinsic value. The fund may invest in foreign equity securities, including securities of emerging market issuers. 
Read More

LISGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -14.5% 140.9% 5.63%
1 Yr 12.3% -34.7% 196.6% 27.47%
3 Yr 9.0%* -21.8% 37.4% 30.94%
5 Yr 0.4%* -23.7% 9.2% 24.31%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 49.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -59.3% 118.2% 46.83%
2021 4.1% -17.3% 18.6% 55.85%
2020 1.0% -21.2% 28.2% 81.33%
2019 6.2% -17.9% 8.4% 6.30%
2018 -3.2% -20.0% 0.2% 21.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -17.6% 140.9% 5.63%
1 Yr 12.3% -34.7% 196.6% 24.74%
3 Yr 9.0%* -21.8% 37.4% 30.14%
5 Yr 0.4%* -23.7% 10.7% 31.75%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% 47.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LISGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -59.3% 118.2% 46.83%
2021 4.1% -17.3% 18.6% 55.85%
2020 1.0% -21.2% 28.2% 81.33%
2019 6.2% -17.9% 8.4% 6.30%
2018 -3.2% -19.9% 0.2% 38.48%

NAV & Total Return History

LISGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LISGX Category Low Category High LISGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.01 B 1.48 M 120 B 32.77%
Number of Holdings 99 2 2519 66.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 196 M 213 K 4.6 B 26.70%
Weighting of Top 10 17.39% 2.8% 101.7% 41.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. K12 Inc 2.08%
  2. Black Hills Corp 1.91%
  3. HealthEquity Inc 1.89%
  4. Murphy USA Inc 1.82%
  5. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd 1.81%
  6. R1 RCM Inc 1.80%
  7. Bank OZK 1.80%
  8. Gray Television Inc 1.79%
  9. Century Communities Inc 1.78%
  10. Wintrust Financial Corp 1.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LISGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.01% 25.32% 100.32% 83.16%
Other 		2.25% -8.80% 6.95% 2.89%
Cash 		1.73% -79.10% 74.68% 50.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 84.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 84.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 84.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LISGX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.20% 0.00% 35.52% 40.55%
Industrials 		15.03% 2.46% 37.42% 77.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.99% 0.99% 47.79% 14.43%
Healthcare 		13.68% 0.00% 26.53% 47.25%
Technology 		12.61% 0.00% 54.70% 72.16%
Energy 		6.28% 0.00% 37.72% 48.45%
Basic Materials 		5.72% 0.00% 18.66% 31.96%
Real Estate 		5.71% 0.00% 29.43% 66.15%
Communication Services 		3.97% 0.00% 14.85% 20.45%
Consumer Defense 		3.92% 0.00% 18.87% 59.28%
Utilities 		2.90% 0.00% 18.58% 39.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LISGX % Rank
US 		95.14% 24.89% 100.00% 62.76%
Non US 		0.87% 0.00% 36.31% 78.74%

LISGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 13.16% 77.59%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 44.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

LISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LISGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 1.00% 314.00% 48.01%

LISGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LISGX Category Low Category High LISGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.26% 0.00% 37.98% 21.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LISGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LISGX Category Low Category High LISGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.26% -2.40% 2.49% 41.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LISGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LISGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Albert Grosman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2011

10.67

10.7%

• Industry since 1993 • Firm since 2007 • Columbia Business School — MBA • Emory University — BBA in Business Administration • Long Trail Investment Management - Equity Analyst • Phinity Capital - Equity Analyst • Cyllenius Capital Management (BlackRock Inc.) - Equity Analyst • Fidelity Management & Research - Portfolio Manager

Brian Lund

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2013

9.05

9.1%

Brian Lund, CFA, manages the ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy. He has 18 years of investment industry experience. Brian joined ClearBridge, LLC (f/k/a Legg Mason Capital Management, LLC) in 2004. Previously, he worked for Morningstar Inc. as an Equity Analyst covering autos, gaming, lodging, and leisure firms, and as a Mutual Fund Analyst. Brian was also a Writer/Analyst at the Motley Fool, an online investment service. Brian earned a BA in Greek and Latin from the University of Minnesota and an MA in Latin from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He received the CFA designation in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

