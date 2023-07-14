Home
Trending ETFs

LIRSX (Mutual Fund)

LIRSX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett International Value Fund

LIRSX | Fund

$7.39

$613 M

5.40%

$0.40

1.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

14.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$613 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LIRSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vincent McBride

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of foreign companies that the Fund believes are undervalued. The Fund’s portfolio management team seeks to invest in value stocks of companies of any size that it believes to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of intrinsic worth or business prospects and have the potential to provide total return.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund invests in foreign companies whose securities may be traded on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges, may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or other currencies, and may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar depositary receipts. Although the Fund is not required to hedge its exposure to any currency, it may choose to do so. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign companies organized or operated in emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in U.S. companies.

Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the

investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. Some examples of the types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest are forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LIRSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LIRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -0.2% 22.0% 74.55%
1 Yr 14.2% -23.7% 32.5% 79.04%
3 Yr 5.6%* -4.7% 20.6% 63.26%
5 Yr 0.3%* -11.3% 9.6% 60.75%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% 86.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LIRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -27.8% 166.1% 67.68%
2021 3.1% -42.2% 28.2% 69.66%
2020 0.4% -7.3% 5.5% 44.34%
2019 3.3% 1.1% 7.1% 66.11%
2018 -4.0% -8.1% -1.1% 38.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LIRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -9.7% 22.0% 70.36%
1 Yr 14.2% -23.7% 56.0% 71.64%
3 Yr 5.6%* -4.7% 22.3% 60.19%
5 Yr 0.5%* -11.3% 12.4% 59.03%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.2% 85.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LIRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.3% -27.8% 166.1% 67.68%
2021 3.1% -42.2% 28.2% 69.66%
2020 0.4% -7.3% 5.5% 44.66%
2019 3.3% 1.1% 7.1% 66.11%
2018 -3.4% -8.1% -1.1% 29.97%

NAV & Total Return History

LIRSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LIRSX Category Low Category High LIRSX % Rank
Net Assets 613 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 42.09%
Number of Holdings 76 2 3900 61.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 142 M 530 K 13.7 B 46.43%
Weighting of Top 10 24.71% 7.3% 99.9% 58.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Shell PLC ADR (Representing - Ordinary Shares) 4.21%
  2. BHP Group Ltd 3.28%
  3. BHP Group Ltd 3.28%
  4. BHP Group Ltd 3.28%
  5. BHP Group Ltd 3.28%
  6. BHP Group Ltd 3.28%
  7. BHP Group Ltd 3.28%
  8. BHP Group Ltd 3.28%
  9. BHP Group Ltd 3.28%
  10. BHP Group Ltd 3.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LIRSX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 75.03% 100.46% 2.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 15.48%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 37.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 10.71%
Cash 		0.00% -31.92% 11.89% 91.07%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 14.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LIRSX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.54% 0.00% 42.76% 16.52%
Industrials 		15.17% 1.03% 36.79% 33.03%
Healthcare 		12.19% 0.00% 23.28% 33.93%
Consumer Defense 		9.11% 0.00% 31.84% 40.84%
Energy 		8.99% 0.00% 26.59% 29.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.27% 0.00% 27.46% 73.87%
Basic Materials 		6.13% 0.00% 30.76% 72.67%
Technology 		5.00% 0.00% 24.16% 67.87%
Utilities 		3.65% 0.00% 27.46% 36.94%
Real Estate 		3.62% 0.00% 17.64% 14.41%
Communication Services 		2.33% 0.00% 23.78% 93.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LIRSX % Rank
Non US 		99.28% 71.47% 100.46% 8.04%
US 		0.72% 0.00% 15.02% 70.24%

LIRSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LIRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.01% 21.16% 40.48%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.25% 41.32%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.95%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.03% 0.47% 13.68%

Sales Fees

LIRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

LIRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LIRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 2.00% 158.16% 67.94%

LIRSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LIRSX Category Low Category High LIRSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.40% 0.00% 8.48% 47.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LIRSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LIRSX Category Low Category High LIRSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.98% 0.18% 7.85% 26.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LIRSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LIRSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent McBride

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Mr. McBride is the director of international equity and is responsible for managing the following strategies. Mr. McBride joined Lord Abbett in 2003 and was named Partner in 2006. His prior experience includes: Managing Director & Head of International Equity Management at Warburg Pincus Asset Management/CSAM; International Equity Analyst at Smith Barney. Mr. McBride received a BS from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Rutgers University. He has been in the investment business since 1987

Todd Jacobson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2013

8.63

8.6%

Todd D. Jacobson, Partner and Portfolio Manager, heads the Fund’s team. Mr. Jacobson joined Lord Abbett in 2003 and was named Partner in 2013. His prior experience includes: Head of Japanese Equities and Associate Portfolio Manager at Warburg Pincus Asset Management/CSAM; Japan Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co; Equity Analyst at Value Line, Inc.; and Financial Analyst at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Mr. Jacobson received a BA from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA the University of Pennsylvania. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1988.

Ryan Howard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Ryan C. Howard joined Lord Abbett in 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

