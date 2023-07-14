Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.6%
1 yr return
14.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$613 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.7%
Expense Ratio 1.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of foreign companies that the Fund believes are undervalued. The Fund’s portfolio management team seeks to invest in value stocks of companies of any size that it believes to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of intrinsic worth or business prospects and have the potential to provide total return.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund invests in foreign companies whose securities may be traded on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges, may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or other currencies, and may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar depositary receipts. Although the Fund is not required to hedge its exposure to any currency, it may choose to do so. The Fund may invest without limitation in foreign companies organized or operated in emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in U.S. companies.
Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the
investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. Some examples of the types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest are forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.
The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LIRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|76.95%
|1 Yr
|14.2%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|79.94%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-4.7%
|20.6%
|62.30%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-11.3%
|9.6%
|58.70%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-5.5%
|9.9%
|95.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|LIRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|63.72%
|2021
|3.0%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|71.52%
|2020
|0.5%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|39.48%
|2019
|3.3%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|66.45%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|36.24%
|Period
|LIRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|72.75%
|1 Yr
|14.2%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|72.24%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-4.7%
|22.3%
|58.92%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-11.3%
|12.4%
|57.64%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-5.5%
|13.2%
|69.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|LIRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|63.72%
|2021
|3.0%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|71.52%
|2020
|0.5%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|39.81%
|2019
|3.3%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|66.45%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|33.10%
|LIRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIRRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|613 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|43.28%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|3900
|63.39%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|142 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|47.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.71%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|60.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIRRX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|4.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|79.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|83.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|77.38%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|94.05%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|79.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIRRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.54%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|17.72%
|Industrials
|15.17%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|34.23%
|Healthcare
|12.19%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|35.14%
|Consumer Defense
|9.11%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|42.04%
|Energy
|8.99%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|30.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.27%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|75.08%
|Basic Materials
|6.13%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|73.87%
|Technology
|5.00%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|69.07%
|Utilities
|3.65%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|38.14%
|Real Estate
|3.62%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|15.62%
|Communication Services
|2.33%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|94.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIRRX % Rank
|Non US
|99.28%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|9.52%
|US
|0.72%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|71.43%
|LIRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.39%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|25.68%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|47.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.93%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|17.89%
|LIRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|LIRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LIRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|71.08%
|LIRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIRRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.06%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|48.36%
|LIRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|LIRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIRRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.50%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|46.77%
|LIRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.019
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.044
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.014
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.023
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2008
13.93
13.9%
Mr. McBride is the director of international equity and is responsible for managing the following strategies. Mr. McBride joined Lord Abbett in 2003 and was named Partner in 2006. His prior experience includes: Managing Director & Head of International Equity Management at Warburg Pincus Asset Management/CSAM; International Equity Analyst at Smith Barney. Mr. McBride received a BS from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Rutgers University. He has been in the investment business since 1987
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2013
8.63
8.6%
Todd D. Jacobson, Partner and Portfolio Manager, heads the Fund’s team. Mr. Jacobson joined Lord Abbett in 2003 and was named Partner in 2013. His prior experience includes: Head of Japanese Equities and Associate Portfolio Manager at Warburg Pincus Asset Management/CSAM; Japan Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co; Equity Analyst at Value Line, Inc.; and Financial Analyst at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Mr. Jacobson received a BA from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA the University of Pennsylvania. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1988.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Ryan C. Howard joined Lord Abbett in 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.59
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...