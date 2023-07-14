The Adviser uses a flexible investment strategy emphasizing capital preservation during periods of higher perceived risk and a more aggressive posture during periods of lower perceived risk to increase emphasis on capital appreciation. The Adviser employs an opportunistic long and/or short investment strategy in which the Fund invests in equity and/or fixed income securities through individual securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and other investment companies, sometimes referred to in this Prospectus as “underlying funds.” The Fund may take long positions of up to 300% and/or short positions of up to 150% of the Fund’s net assets in equity and/or fixed income securities either directly or through the use of total return swaps or futures contracts. The Fund seeks to avoid major declines and maximize profit potential during up-trends in the market. The Fund uses a flexible approach that focuses on risk-management in an effort to protect assets during periods of perceived high risk and grow assets during periods of lower risk.

The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include large, small and medium-capitalization companies and issuers in the U.S. and emerging markets countries (including through the use of American Depositary Receipts). The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those countries represented in the EAFE Emerging Markets Index. The Fund employs an aggressive management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. Depending on market conditions, the Fund may invest 0% to 300% of its portfolio in equity securities.

The Fund is managed according to BRI (Biblically Responsible Investing) standards and is ESG (environmental social governance) conscious, pro-life and pro-family. BRI is the term used to describe the activities of Christian investors who purposely align their investment choices to support their Christian values. The Fund only invests in the securities of companies which receive an Inspire Impact Score™ of zero or higher, in an effort to avoid investment in companies involved in activities including abortion, pornography, human rights violations, LGBT activism, alcohol, gambling, tobacco and/or any additional screening criterion which may be involved in the creation of the Inspire Impact Score now or in the future. Securities issued by companies with Inspire Impact Scores™ below zero will be excluded from the Fund (“Excluded Securities”). The Inspire Impact Score™, and the Inspire Investing name and logos are trademarks of Inspire Investing and each has been licensed for use by the Adviser.

Fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest, directly or indirectly through ETFs and other investment companies, include corporate bonds, convertible bonds, foreign bond securities, municipal bonds, asset-backed securities, floating rate loans, and loan participation interests. These fixed-income securities may have varying maturities (e.g., long-term, intermediate or short-term) and credit qualities (e.g., investment grade or non-investment grade). The terms “investment grade” and “non-investment grade” refer to the credit quality of fixed-income securities as established by a recognized rating agency, such as S&P, Moody’s or Fitch. Securities that are rated lower than investment grade, high yield securities or “junk bonds,” could provide high income in an effort to compensate investors for their higher risk of default, which is the failure to make required interest or principal payments. The Fund may invest without limitation in high yield securities. The Fund may also invest in money market funds and ETFs with currency-related securities or strategies.

The Fund may also seek leveraged returns by investing in derivative instruments, such as futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swaps, which can include swaps on stock, ETFs and mutual funds. This includes investments in foreign currency forward contracts, including cash-settled forwards (or securities of entities that invest primarily in such obligations, including money market funds and ETFs). In utilizing the swap strategy, the Fund may take positions in levered instruments that create investment exposure between from 100% and 300% of the value of the Fund’s assets. Leveraging generates returns that are more pronounced, both positively and negatively, than what would be generated on the invested capital without leverage, thus changing small market movements into larger changes in the value of the investments. In determining the amount and type of levered investments to make, the Adviser analyzes trends in market performance and volatility, as well as the volatility patterns of assets referenced in the derivative instruments. Generally, the Fund will seek greater leveraged investment exposure in periods of market strength that are coupled with low volatility. On a daily basis, the Fund may hold U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements to collateralize its investments in derivative investments.

The Fund attempts to limit losses and manage risk by hedging and/or exiting positions when the Adviser believes that potential portfolio gains are not sufficient to justify the potential risk of loss. The Adviser attempts to identify and profit from market trends, making long investments for the Fund in areas of the market that have risen somewhat and appear to offer additional upside and short investments for the Fund in areas of the market which have begun to decline and appear likely to decline further. The Adviser attempts to identify changing market conditions based on proprietary technical analysis of trends, relative strength of various sectors of the markets as well as seasonal considerations. The Adviser uses a form of technical analysis known as “chart analysis” that attempts to identify assets that have shown strong daily performance over time with low volatility in an effort to invest in assets that offer above average risk-adjusted returns. The Fund’s portfolio is positioned in response to movements by particular indexes, market segments or even particular securities in an attempt to participate in a developing trend. The Adviser may attempt to anticipate market moves and initiate appropriate action in advance of actual market movements. When the Adviser has not identified to its satisfaction areas of the market in which it feels comfortable investing, whether long or short, the Adviser may invest a portion, or all, of the Fund’s assets in cash or cash equivalents for capital preservation.

The Fund’s dynamic asset allocation strategy may result in the investment of a large portion of, or all of, the assets of the Fund in cash or cash equivalents at any given time to provide security of principal, current income and liquidity.