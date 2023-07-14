Home
Lord Abbett International Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
LINTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.64 -0.1 -0.53%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (LAIEX) Primary C (LINCX) Inst (LINYX) Other (LINPX) Other (LINFX) Retirement (LINRX) Retirement (LINQX) Retirement (LINTX) Retirement (LINVX) Retirement (LINSX) Other (LOIEX)
Vitals

YTD Return

12.4%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$377 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LINTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett International Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vincent McBride

Fund Description

The Fund invests in stocks of companies principally based outside the United States. The Fund normally intends to invest at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities of small companies. A small company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase of less than $5 billion. The Fund uses a ‘‘blend’’ strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund invests in foreign companies whose securities may be traded on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges, may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or other currencies, and may include American Depositary Receipts (‘‘ADRs’’) and other similar depositary receipts. Although the Fund is not required to hedge its exposure to any currency, it may choose to do so. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies that are traded primarily on securities markets or exchanges located in emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in U.S. companies.

The Fund’s portfolio management team invests in value and growth companies that it believes to be undervalued relative to their fundamentals. Value companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of intrinsic worth or business prospects and to have the potential for capital appreciation. Growth companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes exhibit faster-than-average gains in earnings and have the potential to continue profit growth at a high level.

Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. Some examples of the types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest are forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

LINTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% 3.8% 21.3% 24.39%
1 Yr 16.5% 5.9% 25.7% 48.78%
3 Yr 5.9%* -3.8% 10.0% 30.77%
5 Yr -1.3%* -5.7% 5.4% 59.15%
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 6.6% 50.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -35.4% -11.5% 61.73%
2021 3.5% -3.5% 8.5% 50.00%
2020 4.6% 1.0% 6.6% 16.67%
2019 4.6% 3.1% 6.3% 54.93%
2018 -7.4% -7.6% -0.2% 91.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -15.4% 21.3% 24.39%
1 Yr 16.5% -16.0% 25.7% 48.78%
3 Yr 5.9%* -3.8% 9.7% 30.77%
5 Yr 1.1%* -5.7% 7.0% 18.31%
10 Yr N/A* -1.0% 8.8% 48.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LINTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -35.4% -11.5% 61.73%
2021 3.5% -3.5% 8.5% 50.00%
2020 4.6% 1.0% 6.6% 16.67%
2019 4.6% 3.1% 6.3% 54.93%
2018 -5.2% -7.1% -0.2% 65.22%

NAV & Total Return History

LINTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LINTX Category Low Category High LINTX % Rank
Net Assets 377 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 53.66%
Number of Holdings 100 2 4427 65.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 73.9 M 2.54 M 420 M 59.26%
Weighting of Top 10 20.94% 2.3% 100.0% 30.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rheinmetall AG 2.89%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LINTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.20% 87.39% 99.95% 18.52%
Other 		0.80% -2.29% 1.64% 20.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 33.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 24.69%
Cash 		0.00% -0.19% 13.01% 91.36%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 35.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LINTX % Rank
Industrials 		25.08% 12.46% 32.63% 16.05%
Technology 		11.77% 0.00% 22.43% 67.90%
Financial Services 		11.22% 2.16% 21.69% 53.09%
Real Estate 		10.21% 0.00% 12.22% 27.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.45% 3.31% 27.42% 85.19%
Consumer Defense 		8.91% 2.29% 24.54% 29.63%
Basic Materials 		8.31% 0.00% 13.14% 50.62%
Healthcare 		5.01% 0.00% 18.67% 77.78%
Communication Services 		4.47% 1.47% 14.57% 30.86%
Utilities 		4.22% 0.00% 4.57% 7.41%
Energy 		1.35% 0.00% 12.34% 72.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LINTX % Rank
Non US 		98.26% 84.83% 99.18% 22.22%
US 		0.94% 0.00% 9.36% 62.96%

LINTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.07% 2.73% 75.95%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 1.04% 19.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.03% 0.25% 40.00%

Sales Fees

LINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LINTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 1.00% 185.00% 78.95%

LINTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LINTX Category Low Category High LINTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.69% 0.00% 2.82% 24.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LINTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LINTX Category Low Category High LINTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% 0.03% 2.41% 81.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LINTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LINTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent McBride

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Mr. McBride is the director of international equity and is responsible for managing the following strategies. Mr. McBride joined Lord Abbett in 2003 and was named Partner in 2006. His prior experience includes: Managing Director & Head of International Equity Management at Warburg Pincus Asset Management/CSAM; International Equity Analyst at Smith Barney. Mr. McBride received a BS from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Rutgers University. He has been in the investment business since 1987

Todd Jacobson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Todd D. Jacobson, Partner and Portfolio Manager, heads the Fund’s team. Mr. Jacobson joined Lord Abbett in 2003 and was named Partner in 2013. His prior experience includes: Head of Japanese Equities and Associate Portfolio Manager at Warburg Pincus Asset Management/CSAM; Japan Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co; Equity Analyst at Value Line, Inc.; and Financial Analyst at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Mr. Jacobson received a BA from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA the University of Pennsylvania. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1988.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.63 18.43

×