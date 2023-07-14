Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund invests in stocks of companies principally based outside the United States. The Fund normally intends to invest at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities of small companies. A small company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase of less than $5 billion. The Fund uses a ‘‘blend’’ strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund invests in foreign companies whose securities may be traded on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges, may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or other currencies, and may include American Depositary Receipts (‘‘ADRs’’) and other similar depositary receipts. Although the Fund is not required to hedge its exposure to any currency, it may choose to do so. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies that are traded primarily on securities markets or exchanges located in emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in U.S. companies.
The Fund’s portfolio management team invests in value and growth companies that it believes to be undervalued relative to their fundamentals. Value companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of intrinsic worth or business prospects and to have the potential for capital appreciation. Growth companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes exhibit faster-than-average gains in earnings and have the potential to continue profit growth at a high level.
Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. Some examples of the types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest are forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.
The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LINQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|3.8%
|21.3%
|36.59%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|5.9%
|25.7%
|51.22%
|3 Yr
|5.6%*
|-3.8%
|10.0%
|39.74%
|5 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-5.7%
|5.4%
|66.20%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-1.0%
|6.6%
|63.04%
* Annualized
|Period
|LINQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.7%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|67.90%
|2021
|3.4%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|52.56%
|2020
|4.4%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|29.49%
|2019
|4.6%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|53.52%
|2018
|-7.5%
|-7.6%
|-0.2%
|94.20%
|Period
|LINQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-15.4%
|21.3%
|36.59%
|1 Yr
|16.4%
|-16.0%
|25.7%
|51.22%
|3 Yr
|5.6%*
|-3.8%
|9.7%
|39.74%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-5.7%
|7.0%
|35.21%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-1.0%
|8.8%
|52.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|LINQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.7%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|67.90%
|2021
|3.4%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|52.56%
|2020
|4.4%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|29.49%
|2019
|4.6%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|53.52%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-7.1%
|-0.2%
|75.36%
|LINQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LINQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|377 M
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|57.32%
|Number of Holdings
|100
|2
|4427
|69.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|73.9 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|62.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.94%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|34.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LINQX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.20%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|22.22%
|Other
|0.80%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|24.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|82.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.72%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|95.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|86.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LINQX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.08%
|12.46%
|32.63%
|19.75%
|Technology
|11.77%
|0.00%
|22.43%
|71.60%
|Financial Services
|11.22%
|2.16%
|21.69%
|56.79%
|Real Estate
|10.21%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|30.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.45%
|3.31%
|27.42%
|88.89%
|Consumer Defense
|8.91%
|2.29%
|24.54%
|33.33%
|Basic Materials
|8.31%
|0.00%
|13.14%
|54.32%
|Healthcare
|5.01%
|0.00%
|18.67%
|81.48%
|Communication Services
|4.47%
|1.47%
|14.57%
|34.57%
|Utilities
|4.22%
|0.00%
|4.57%
|11.11%
|Energy
|1.35%
|0.00%
|12.34%
|76.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LINQX % Rank
|Non US
|98.26%
|84.83%
|99.18%
|25.93%
|US
|0.94%
|0.00%
|9.36%
|66.67%
|LINQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.56%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|22.78%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|24.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|78.38%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|55.00%
|LINQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|LINQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LINQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|74.00%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|82.89%
|LINQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LINQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.23%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|39.02%
|LINQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|LINQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LINQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.63%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|85.19%
|LINQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2009
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2008
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2007
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Mr. McBride is the director of international equity and is responsible for managing the following strategies. Mr. McBride joined Lord Abbett in 2003 and was named Partner in 2006. His prior experience includes: Managing Director & Head of International Equity Management at Warburg Pincus Asset Management/CSAM; International Equity Analyst at Smith Barney. Mr. McBride received a BS from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Rutgers University. He has been in the investment business since 1987
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Todd D. Jacobson, Partner and Portfolio Manager, heads the Fund’s team. Mr. Jacobson joined Lord Abbett in 2003 and was named Partner in 2013. His prior experience includes: Head of Japanese Equities and Associate Portfolio Manager at Warburg Pincus Asset Management/CSAM; Japan Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co; Equity Analyst at Value Line, Inc.; and Financial Analyst at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Mr. Jacobson received a BA from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA the University of Pennsylvania. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1988.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.63
|18.43
