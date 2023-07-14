Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
15.2%
1 yr return
-7.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.2%
Net Assets
$47.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.4%
Expense Ratio 1.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LIMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|89.73%
|1 Yr
|-7.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|96.55%
|3 Yr
|-7.9%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|85.02%
|5 Yr
|-8.2%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|93.22%
|10 Yr
|-7.4%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|97.24%
* Annualized
|LIMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47.3 M
|189 K
|222 B
|91.04%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|2
|3509
|94.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|30.5 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|90.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.37%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|26.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.97%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|72.71%
|Cash
|3.03%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|22.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|22.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|28.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|17.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|16.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIMIX % Rank
|Technology
|29.86%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|70.49%
|Healthcare
|16.10%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|20.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.67%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|57.54%
|Financial Services
|12.65%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|24.07%
|Basic Materials
|8.80%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|2.06%
|Communication Services
|8.55%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|70.07%
|Industrials
|7.26%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|37.35%
|Energy
|2.12%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|25.56%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|41.96%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|73.04%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|88.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIMIX % Rank
|US
|92.54%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|64.55%
|Non US
|4.43%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|39.24%
|LIMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|28.14%
|LIMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|LIMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|49.24%
|LIMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$1.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 06, 2007
14.74
14.7%
Quoc Tran, MBA — Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and Managing Partner, joined Lateef Investment Management LP in 2005 and led a management buyout of the firm in 2017. In 2002, Quoc joined Wallace R. Weitz & Co. and held various positions in portfolio management and research. Prior to that, he spent five years at Goldman Sachs and Co. as an institutional sales professional, and left the company as Vice President and Director in the Equities Division. Mr. Tran is a member of the Board of Trustees of Bates College and serves on various committees, including the Bates College Investment Committee where he is Chair of Equities. Mr. Tran received a B.A. degree with high honors in Rhetoric from Bates College and his MBA in Finance and Competitive Strategy at the University of Chicago where he was also a Business Fellow.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Michael Im, CFA, MBA, Vice President, Associate Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, joined Lateef in 2013. Prior to Lateef, Mike was an Analyst at Kiitos Capital Management and was an Equity Research Associate at Dodge & Cox. Mike received a B.S. degree, with high honors, in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley (Phi Beta Kappa) and an MBA, with honors, from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. Mike is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
