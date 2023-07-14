-cap companies with market capitalizations greater than $2billion that have, in the Adviser’s opinion, a sustainable competitive advantage. The Adviser uses an intensive fundamental due diligence research process to attempt to identify companies with owner -oriented management teams that, in the view of the Adviser, generate consistent and sustainable high returns on capital. Additionally, the companies in which the Fund invests will, in the opinion of the Adviser, possess high margins, strong cash flow, zero to moderate debt and trade at a price below intrinsic value. The Fund normally invests in the common stocks of approximately 15 to 25 mid- and largecompanies with market capitalizations greater than $2billion that have, in the Adviser’s opinion, a sustainable competitive advantage. The Adviser uses an intensive fundamental due diligence research process to attempt to identify companies with ownermanagement teams that, in the view of the Adviser, generate consistent and sustainable high returns on capital. Additionally, the companies in which the Fund invests will, in the opinion of the Adviser, possess high margins, strong cash flow, zero to moderate debt and trade at a price below intrinsic value.

-creation opportunities. Specifically, the Adviser assesses an investment's merits through the lens of environmental, social, and governance issues by considering both the external impact of a company's product or service and the company's internal policies, controls, and interactions with shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders. The Adviser obtains information related to the application of its ESG framework through the Adviser's own research and analysis of publicly available information, including information related to a company's existing policies and actions related to social responsibility, as determined by the Adviser's ESG framework. The Adviser also obtains data and information which is incorporated into its ESG framework through direct engagement with management teams of the Fund's portfolio companies or potential portfolio companies. Through its investment process, the Adviser seeks to build an understanding of the competitive advantages, financial drivers, and key risks and uncertainties related to an investment under consideration. The adviser believes that its "ESG" framework (as further described below) can aid in identifying sustainable franchises and may, in its view, better position the Fund to perform over the long term and through market cycles.

-creating opportunities from companies that have positive impacts and avoid value -destructing risk. The Adviser, at its discretion, may also engage with company management and boards of directors on the topics of governance and corporate social responsibility. In addition to the Adviser's internal research and proprietary ESG assessment, it also uses third party ESG scoring systems, which may change from time to time at the Adviser's discretion, to complement its research.

The Adviser intends to purchase securities that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value as estimated by the Adviser. The Adviser believes the intrinsic value of a business is determined by the future cash flows the business generates. These cash flows are a function of the returns on invested capital and growth the company achieves. The intrinsic value is estimated utilizing a number of methodologies, including discounted cash flow analysis, cash flow yield and valuation multiples. The Adviser reviews the market price of the companies of interest versus their estimate of intrinsic value to determine which companies are attractively priced.