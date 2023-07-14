Home
Vitals

YTD Return

14.9%

1 yr return

-8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.4%

Net Assets

$47.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LIMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tran Capital Focused Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lateef
  • Inception Date
    Sep 06, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Quoc Tran

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests in the common stocks of approximately 15 to 25 mid- and large
-cap
companies with market capitalizations greater than $2billion that have, in the Adviser’s opinion, a sustainable competitive advantage. The Adviser uses an intensive fundamental due diligence research process to attempt to identify companies with owner
-oriented
management teams that, in the view of the Adviser, generate consistent and sustainable high returns on capital. Additionally, the companies in which the Fund invests will, in the opinion of the Adviser, possess high margins, strong cash flow, zero to moderate debt and trade at a price below intrinsic value.
Through its investment process, the Adviser seeks to build an understanding of the competitive advantages, financial drivers, and key risks and uncertainties related to an investment under consideration. The adviser believes that its “ESG” framework (as further described below) can aid in identifying sustainable franchises and may, in its view, better position the Fund to perform over the long term and through market cycles. The Adviser’s internally developed ESG framework considers environmental, social, and governance risks and value
-creation
opportunities. Specifically, the Adviser assesses an investment’s merits through the lens of environmental, social, and governance issues by considering both the external impact of a company’s product or service and the company’s internal policies, controls, and interactions with shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders. The Adviser obtains information related to the application of its ESG framework through the Adviser’s own research and analysis of publicly available information, including information related to a company’s existing policies and actions related to social responsibility, as determined by the Adviser’s ESG framework. The Adviser also obtains data and information which is incorporated into its ESG framework through direct engagement with management teams of the Fund’s portfolio companies or potential portfolio companies.
By assessing positive, neutral, or negative impacts a company has on internal and external environmental, social, and governance issues, the Adviser aims to identify value
-creating
opportunities from companies that have positive impacts and avoid value
-destructing
risk. The Adviser, at its discretion, may also engage with company management and boards of directors on the topics of governance and corporate social responsibility. In addition to the Adviser’s internal research and proprietary ESG assessment, it also uses third party ESG scoring systems, which may change from time to time at the Adviser’s discretion, to complement its research.
The Adviser intends to purchase securities that trade at a discount to their intrinsic value as estimated by the Adviser. The Adviser believes the intrinsic value of a business is determined by the future cash flows the business generates. These cash flows are a function of the returns on invested capital and growth the company achieves. The intrinsic value is estimated utilizing a number of methodologies, including discounted cash flow analysis, cash flow yield and valuation multiples. The Adviser reviews the market price of the companies of interest versus their estimate of intrinsic value to determine which companies are attractively priced.
The Fund is non
-diversified
, which means that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a single or small number of companies and/or in a more limited number of sectors than a diversified mutual fund. Although the Fund may not invest 25% or more of its net assets in one or more industries, the Fund may focus its investments from time to time in one or more sectors of the economy or stock market.
Read More

LIMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LIMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -41.7% 64.0% 89.98%
1 Yr -8.3% -46.2% 77.9% 97.29%
3 Yr -9.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 87.76%
5 Yr -9.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 94.87%
10 Yr -8.3%* -16.8% 19.6% 97.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LIMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.3% -85.9% 81.6% 86.37%
2021 1.0% -31.0% 26.7% 69.23%
2020 4.0% -13.0% 34.8% 91.11%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 72.06%
2018 -6.4% -15.9% 2.0% 98.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LIMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -41.7% 64.0% 86.28%
1 Yr -8.3% -46.2% 77.9% 94.82%
3 Yr -9.2%* -41.7% 28.4% 87.60%
5 Yr -9.4%* -30.3% 23.8% 95.60%
10 Yr -0.1%* -16.8% 19.7% 92.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LIMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.3% -85.9% 81.6% 86.37%
2021 1.0% -31.0% 26.7% 69.23%
2020 4.0% -13.0% 34.8% 91.11%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 72.06%
2018 -6.4% -15.9% 3.1% 99.43%

NAV & Total Return History

LIMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LIMAX Category Low Category High LIMAX % Rank
Net Assets 47.3 M 189 K 222 B 91.13%
Number of Holdings 28 2 3509 95.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 30.5 M -1.37 M 104 B 90.11%
Weighting of Top 10 51.37% 11.4% 116.5% 26.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Danaher Corp 7.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.35%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co 5.85%
  4. PTC Inc 5.41%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.38%
  6. Palo Alto Networks Inc 5.37%
  7. Ball Corp 5.24%
  8. Aptiv PLC 5.19%
  9. Amazon.com Inc 5.16%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 5.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LIMAX % Rank
Stocks 		96.97% 50.26% 104.50% 72.79%
Cash 		3.03% -10.83% 49.73% 22.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 60.92%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 62.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 58.37%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 57.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LIMAX % Rank
Technology 		29.86% 0.00% 65.70% 70.57%
Healthcare 		16.10% 0.00% 39.76% 20.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.67% 0.00% 62.57% 57.79%
Financial Services 		12.65% 0.00% 43.06% 24.15%
Basic Materials 		8.80% 0.00% 18.91% 2.14%
Communication Services 		8.55% 0.00% 66.40% 70.16%
Industrials 		7.26% 0.00% 30.65% 37.43%
Energy 		2.12% 0.00% 41.09% 25.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 70.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 86.15%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 94.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LIMAX % Rank
US 		92.54% 34.69% 100.00% 64.63%
Non US 		4.43% 0.00% 54.22% 39.32%

LIMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LIMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.82% 0.01% 20.29% 9.66%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 91.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

LIMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 2.25% 8.50% 82.74%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LIMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 28.57%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LIMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 316.74% 76.59%

LIMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LIMAX Category Low Category High LIMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 63.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LIMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LIMAX Category Low Category High LIMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.56% -6.13% 1.75% 68.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LIMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

LIMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Quoc Tran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 06, 2007

14.74

14.7%

Quoc Tran, MBA — Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and Managing Partner, joined Lateef Investment Management LP in 2005 and led a management buyout of the firm in 2017. In 2002, Quoc joined Wallace R. Weitz & Co. and held various positions in portfolio management and research. Prior to that, he spent five years at Goldman Sachs and Co. as an institutional sales professional, and left the company as Vice President and Director in the Equities Division. Mr. Tran is a member of the Board of Trustees of Bates College and serves on various committees, including the Bates College Investment Committee where he is Chair of Equities. Mr. Tran received a B.A. degree with high honors in Rhetoric from Bates College and his MBA in Finance and Competitive Strategy at the University of Chicago where he was also a Business Fellow.

Michael Im

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Michael Im, CFA, MBA, Vice President, Associate Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst, joined Lateef in 2013. Prior to Lateef, Mike was an Analyst at Kiitos Capital Management and was an Equity Research Associate at Dodge & Cox. Mike received a B.S. degree, with high honors, in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley (Phi Beta Kappa) and an MBA, with honors, from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. Mike is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

