Matthew Day, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined the Mondrian Global Fixed Income & Currency Team in 2007 and serves as a portfolio manager of the Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Day worked at Buck Consultants in their investment and actuarial divisions, specializing in the development of stochastic asset and liability models for U.K. pension schemes. At Mondrian, Mr. Day has a quantitative research focus and is responsible for the continuing development of the company’s proprietary inflation and mortgage backed securities models. Mr. Day has a BSc in Economics with Actuarial Studies from the University of Southampton and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.