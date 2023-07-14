Home
Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
LIFNX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.31 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (LIFNX) Primary Inst (MPIFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund

LIFNX | Fund

$7.31

$12 M

0.00%

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

-0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$12 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LIFNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mondrian
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    1509547
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Wakefield

Fund Description

LIFNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LIFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -59.5% 0.9% 92.72%
1 Yr -0.8% -15.5% 19.7% 96.63%
3 Yr -9.9%* -4.3% 4.2% 79.60%
5 Yr N/A* -2.5% 4.1% 56.38%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 92.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LIFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -15.2% 0.9% 94.00%
2021 -5.6% -10.9% 12.2% 25.26%
2020 2.5% -10.8% 14.8% 83.85%
2019 0.3% -15.3% 0.6% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LIFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -59.5% 0.9% 91.26%
1 Yr -0.8% -16.6% 30.5% 90.52%
3 Yr -9.9%* -5.2% 10.9% 76.33%
5 Yr N/A* -2.8% 7.4% 53.61%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 92.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LIFNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -15.2% 0.9% 94.00%
2021 -5.6% -10.9% 12.2% 25.26%
2020 2.5% -10.8% 14.8% 83.85%
2019 0.3% -15.3% 3.8% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LIFNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LIFNX Category Low Category High LIFNX % Rank
Net Assets 12 M 74.5 K 14.7 B 93.63%
Number of Holdings 45 4 4562 92.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.28 M -112 M 3.66 B 81.04%
Weighting of Top 10 47.42% 4.7% 100.0% 35.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Japan (Government Of) 0.2% 5.72%
  2. Japan (Government Of) 0.3% 5.22%
  3. Mexico (United Mexican States) 8% 5.17%
  4. Italy (Republic Of) 2.95% 5.04%
  5. Asian Development Bank 2.35% 4.87%
  6. European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 0.95% 4.83%
  7. European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 0.95% 4.83%
  8. European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 0.95% 4.83%
  9. European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 0.95% 4.83%
  10. European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 0.95% 4.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LIFNX % Rank
Bonds 		98.86% 0.00% 220.33% 11.85%
Cash 		1.14% -130.07% 95.62% 78.20%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.47% 78.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 70.14%
Other 		0.00% -9.71% 100.00% 67.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 11.19% 96.21%

LIFNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LIFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.02% 3.65% 75.12%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.08% 43.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

LIFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LIFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LIFNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 354.00% 14.29%

LIFNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LIFNX Category Low Category High LIFNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.40% 72.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LIFNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LIFNX Category Low Category High LIFNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.46% -1.08% 5.77% 90.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LIFNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LIFNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Wakefield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2007

14.59

14.6%

David Wakefield, CFA, Chief Investment Officer — Global Fixed Income and Currency Team, joined Mondrian in 2001 and serves as a portfolio manager of the Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Wakefield was an economic adviser to the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, and an economic adviser to the U.K. Treasury Department, specializing in inflation forecasting in both positions. Mr. Wakefield has a BSc and an MSc in Economics from the University of Warwick. Mr. Wakefield is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Matthew Day

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2012

9.84

9.8%

Matthew Day, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined the Mondrian Global Fixed Income & Currency Team in 2007 and serves as a portfolio manager of the Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Day worked at Buck Consultants in their investment and actuarial divisions, specializing in the development of stochastic asset and liability models for U.K. pension schemes. At Mondrian, Mr. Day has a quantitative research focus and is responsible for the continuing development of the company’s proprietary inflation and mortgage backed securities models. Mr. Day has a BSc in Economics with Actuarial Studies from the University of Southampton and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

