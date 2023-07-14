Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$12 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.4%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|LIFNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|92.72%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|96.63%
|3 Yr
|-9.9%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|79.60%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|56.38%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|92.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|LIFNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.7%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|94.00%
|2021
|-5.6%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|25.26%
|2020
|2.5%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|83.85%
|2019
|0.3%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|LIFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIFNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|93.63%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|4
|4562
|92.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.28 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|81.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.42%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|35.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LIFNX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.86%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|11.85%
|Cash
|1.14%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|78.20%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|78.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|70.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|67.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|96.21%
|LIFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIFNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|72.04%
|LIFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|LIFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LIFNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.46%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|90.20%
|LIFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.398
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2007
14.59
14.6%
David Wakefield, CFA, Chief Investment Officer — Global Fixed Income and Currency Team, joined Mondrian in 2001 and serves as a portfolio manager of the Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Wakefield was an economic adviser to the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, and an economic adviser to the U.K. Treasury Department, specializing in inflation forecasting in both positions. Mr. Wakefield has a BSc and an MSc in Economics from the University of Warwick. Mr. Wakefield is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2012
9.84
9.8%
Matthew Day, Senior Portfolio Manager, joined the Mondrian Global Fixed Income & Currency Team in 2007 and serves as a portfolio manager of the Mondrian International Government Fixed Income Fund. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Day worked at Buck Consultants in their investment and actuarial divisions, specializing in the development of stochastic asset and liability models for U.K. pension schemes. At Mondrian, Mr. Day has a quantitative research focus and is responsible for the continuing development of the company’s proprietary inflation and mortgage backed securities models. Mr. Day has a BSc in Economics with Actuarial Studies from the University of Southampton and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
