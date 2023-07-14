For purposes of its investment objective, the Fund uses the Consumer Price Index (“CPI”) for All Urban Consumers (“CPI-U”) to measure the rate of inflation in the U.S. economy. The Fund pursues its investment objective by combining inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed income securities (collectively, “Inflation-Linked Investments”) with a portfolio of fixed income securities. In addition, the Fund may buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to actively manage its portfolio duration. The use of the term “Inflation Focused” in the Fund’s name does not refer to a particular type of security in which the Fund invests; rather, it refers to its overall strategy that seeks investment returns that exceed the rate of inflation in the U.S. economy over time. In the Fund’s view, exceeding the rate of inflation in the U.S. economy could mean achieving greater gains than the CPI-U during periods of anticipated or actual inflation or sustaining smaller losses than the CPI-U during periods of anticipated or actual deflation.

The percentage of the Fund’s assets that is invested in Inflation-Linked Investments and the types of Inflation-Linked Investments used by the Fund will vary. The Fund does not seek to forecast inflationary trends, but merely seeks investment exposure through Inflation-Linked Investments. Because the Fund uses Inflation-Linked Investments as a tool to gain investment exposure, the Fund is designed for long-term investors and may not be appropriate for investors who are looking to protect their purchasing power in the near term.

The specific types of Inflation-Linked Investments that the Fund may use include:

·Inflation-Linked Derivatives: The Fund may invest substantially in inflation-linked derivatives, primarily CPI swaps. A CPI swap is a contract in which one party agrees to pay a fixed rate in exchange for a variable rate, which is the rate of change in the CPI during the life of the contract. Payments are based on a specified notional amount of principal. The Fund normally may enter into CPI swaps on a zero-coupon basis, meaning that the floating rate will be based on the cumulative CPI during the life of the contract, and the fixed rate will compound until the swap’s maturity date, at which point the payments are netted. Conversely, the Fund may enter into CPI swaps on a year-over-year basis, in which one party pays an annual fixed rate on a specified notional amount at specified intervals (i.e., monthly, annually, etc.), while the other party pays the annual year-over-year inflation rate at specified intervals.

The Fund may invest substantially in other types of derivatives for non-hedging or hedging purposes. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons. The Fund will be required to segregate permissible liquid assets, or engage in other measures to cover its obligations relating to CPI swaps and other derivative transactions. The Fund is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) as a commodity pool.

·Inflation-Indexed Fixed Income Securities: Inflation-indexed fixed income securities are securities whose principal and/or interest payments are adjusted for inflation, unlike traditional fixed income securities that make fixed or variable principal and interest payments. The Fund may invest in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”), which are U.S. Government bonds whose principal automatically is adjusted for inflation as measured by the CPI, and other inflation-indexed securities issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. In addition to investing in TIPS, the Fund also may invest in sovereign inflation-indexed fixed income securities (sometimes referred to as “linkers”) issued by non-U.S. governments. To the extent that the Fund invests in such non-U.S. inflation-indexed fixed income securities that are denominated in foreign currencies, the Fund will limit such investments in accordance with the limitations described further below.

The Fund invests the remainder of its assets in fixed income securities of various types and will use such securities to cover its obligations under CPI swaps and other derivative transactions. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities with both fixed and variable interest rates. Among such fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest without limitation are investment grade:

·corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers;

·corporate debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars;

·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), mortgage dollar rolls, and stripped mortgage-backed securities (“SMBS”); and

·securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities.

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in any one or a combination of the following types of fixed income securities and other instruments:

· high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “lower-rated” or “junk” bonds);

· debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in foreign currencies;

· loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations;

· convertible securities, including convertible bonds and preferred stocks; and

·structured securities and other hybrid instruments, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”).

The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in any industry; however, this limitation does not apply to mortgage-backed securities, privately issued mortgage-related securities, or securities issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities.

The Fund seeks to manage the average duration of the securities it holds in its portfolio and hedge interest rate risk by investing in Treasury futures and interest rate swaps. The duration of a security takes into account the pattern of all expected payments of interest and principal on the security over time, including how these payments are affected by changes in interest rates.

The portfolio management team combines top-down and bottom-up analysis in its portfolio construction process. The portfolio management team takes into account several factors in its analysis, including, but not limited to, current and expected economic conditions, rising and falling interest rates, and credit quality. The portfolio management team may actively rotate sector exposure based on its assessment of relative value. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.