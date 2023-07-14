Home
Lord Abbett International Equity Fund

mutual fund
LICQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.87 -0.05 -0.36%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (LICYX) Primary A (LICAX) C (LICCX) Other (LICPX) Retirement (LICQX) Other (LICFX) Retirement (LICRX) Retirement (LICVX) Retirement (LICTX) Retirement (LICSX) Other (LICOX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett International Equity Fund

LICQX | Fund

$13.87

$337 M

1.53%

$0.21

1.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

15.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$337 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lord Abbett International Equity Fund

LICQX | Fund

$13.87

$337 M

1.53%

$0.21

1.54%

LICQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Jacobson

Fund Description

The Fund invests a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of large foreign companies that the portfolio managers believe are undervalued. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. A large company is defined as a company included among the largest 80% of companies in terms of market capitalization at the time of investment in the MSCI ACWI ex USA® Index. The Fund uses a ‘‘blend’’ strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund invests in foreign companies whose securities may be traded on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges, may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or other currencies, and may include American Depositary Receipts (‘‘ADRs’’) and other similar depositary receipts. Although the Fund is not required to hedge its exposure to any currency, it may choose to do so. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign companies that are traded primarily on securities markets or

exchanges located in emerging market countries. The Fund also may invest in U.S. companies. In addition, the Fund may invest in supranational organizations.

The Fund’s portfolio management team invests in value and growth companies that it believes to be undervalued relative to their fundamentals. Value companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes to be undervalued according to certain financial measurements of intrinsic worth or business prospects and to have the potential for capital appreciation. Growth companies are those that the Fund’s portfolio management team believes exhibit faster-than-average gains in earnings and have the potential to continue profit growth at a high level.

Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. Some examples of the types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest are forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LICQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LICQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% 2.1% 19.2% 73.48%
1 Yr 15.2% -20.6% 27.8% 75.74%
3 Yr 1.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 82.26%
5 Yr 0.6%* -9.9% 60.9% 57.51%
10 Yr 0.9%* -6.0% 9.9% 65.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LICQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -43.6% 71.3% 79.22%
2021 -0.6% -15.4% 9.4% 78.25%
2020 5.0% -10.4% 121.9% 15.22%
2019 4.6% -0.5% 8.5% 50.97%
2018 -4.3% -13.0% -0.7% 66.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LICQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -16.4% 19.2% 70.92%
1 Yr 15.2% -27.2% 27.8% 70.92%
3 Yr 1.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 81.80%
5 Yr 0.9%* -9.9% 60.9% 58.56%
10 Yr 1.7%* -2.6% 10.2% 73.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LICQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -43.6% 71.3% 79.22%
2021 -0.6% -15.4% 9.4% 78.25%
2020 5.0% -10.4% 121.9% 15.22%
2019 4.6% -0.5% 8.5% 50.97%
2018 -4.0% -13.0% -0.7% 68.53%

NAV & Total Return History

LICQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LICQX Category Low Category High LICQX % Rank
Net Assets 337 M 1.02 M 369 B 65.01%
Number of Holdings 97 1 10801 59.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 65.9 M 0 34.5 B 69.76%
Weighting of Top 10 20.40% 1.9% 101.9% 59.94%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LICQX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 122.60% 4.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 24.96%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 49.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 17.69%
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% 89.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 25.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LICQX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.58% 0.00% 47.75% 16.30%
Industrials 		14.57% 5.17% 99.49% 54.44%
Healthcare 		11.32% 0.00% 21.01% 53.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.37% 0.00% 36.36% 46.00%
Consumer Defense 		9.47% 0.00% 32.29% 50.36%
Technology 		9.09% 0.00% 36.32% 68.56%
Basic Materials 		9.09% 0.00% 23.86% 28.68%
Energy 		7.33% 0.00% 16.89% 10.77%
Communication Services 		5.14% 0.00% 21.69% 71.91%
Utilities 		2.42% 0.00% 13.68% 56.04%
Real Estate 		0.63% 0.00% 14.59% 68.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LICQX % Rank
Non US 		98.54% 0.00% 124.02% 14.98%
US 		1.46% -7.71% 68.98% 56.49%

LICQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LICQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.54% 0.02% 26.51% 18.86%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.60% 54.70%
12b-1 Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.00% 77.32%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 1.00% 7.83%

Sales Fees

LICQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LICQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LICQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 2.00% 247.00% 73.13%

LICQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LICQX Category Low Category High LICQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.53% 0.00% 13.15% 61.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LICQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LICQX Category Low Category High LICQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -0.93% 6.38% 84.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LICQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LICQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Jacobson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2017

4.84

4.8%

Todd D. Jacobson, Partner and Portfolio Manager, heads the Fund’s team. Mr. Jacobson joined Lord Abbett in 2003 and was named Partner in 2013. His prior experience includes: Head of Japanese Equities and Associate Portfolio Manager at Warburg Pincus Asset Management/CSAM; Japan Equity Analyst and Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co; Equity Analyst at Value Line, Inc.; and Financial Analyst at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Mr. Jacobson received a BA from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA the University of Pennsylvania. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has been in the investment business since 1988.

Matthias Knerr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Matthias Knerr, CFA is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Rivington Select International Equity by WHV, focusing on the innovation and expansion stages of Rivington’s proprietary life cycle investment process and holding final decision-making authority on all investment decisions. He brings 20 years of investing experience to the team, most recently as the CIO of Global Equities at Victory Capital where he was also the lead manager on five investment strategies: Victory International Fund, Victory International Select, Global Equity, Global Select, and Global Select Long/Short. Additionally, Mr. Knerr served in various capacities at Deutsche Asset Management including lead manager of the DWS International and DWS International Select Equity strategies, co-manager of the Deutsche Global Select Equity portfolio and the Bankers Trust European Equity Fund, and as global head of industrials research. He has a BS in Finance and International Business from Penn State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Knerr joined Lord Abbett in 2018 and has been a member of the team since 2019. Mr. Knerr was formerly a Senior Portfolio Manager at Shelton Capital Management from 2014 to 2018 and a Senior Portfolio Manager at Victory Capital Management from 2008 to 2014.

Sue Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2019

2.63

2.6%

Sue Kim, Deputy Director and Global Equity Research, joined Lord Abbett in 2015. Ms. Kim was formerly a Managing Director at Harbor Bridge Capital Management, LP from 2014 to 2015 and a Managing Director at Asian Century Quest Capital LLC from 2005 to 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

