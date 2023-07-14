Under normal conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in lower-rated debt securities (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds), including corporate debt securities and securities that are convertible into common stock or have warrants to purchase common stock. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality, including defaulted securities (i.e., bonds on which the issuer has not paid principal or interest on time) and securities of issuers that are or may become involved in reorganizations, financial restructurings, or bankruptcy (commonly referred to as “distressed debt”). The Fund may invest in structured securities and other hybrid instruments, including collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities (including emerging market securities and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)). The Fund defines foreign securities as securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal securities. The Fund also may invest up to 15% of its net assets in floating or adjustable rate loans, including bridge loans, novations, assignments, and participations.

The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, rights to purchase equity securities of an issuer, and equity interests in trusts and partnerships, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may acquire equity securities as a result of restructurings of debt securities held in its portfolio. In addition, the Fund may purchase equity securities to pursue capital appreciation or to diversify its portfolio.

The Fund may invest in mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities, which directly or indirectly represent a participation in, or are secured by and payable from, mortgage loans, real property, or other assets. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in any industry; however, this limitation does not apply to mortgage-backed securities, privately issued mortgage-related securities, or securities issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities.

The Fund may use derivatives to hedge against risk or to gain investment exposure. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to seek to enhance

returns, to attempt to hedge some of its investment risk, to manage portfolio duration, as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based, or for cash management purposes. For example, the Fund may invest in or sell short U.S. Treasury futures, securities index futures, other futures, and/or currency forwards to adjust the Fund’s exposure to the direction of interest rates, or for other portfolio management reasons.

The Fund believes high total return (current income and capital appreciation) may be derived from an actively-managed, diversified portfolio of investments. In addition to seeking current income, the Fund seeks to invest across the ratings spectrum, particularly in lower-rated debt securities. The Fund seeks to purchase lower-rated securities the Fund believes will experience declining credit risk, allowing the securities potentially to generate higher returns.

The portfolio management team selects securities using a bottom-up analysis of an issuer’s management quality, credit risk, and relative market position, and industry dynamics, as well as an evaluation of conditions within the broader economy. The portfolio management team attempts to reduce risk through portfolio diversification, credit analysis, and attention to current developments and trends in interest rates and economic conditions. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund engages in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.