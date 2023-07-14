Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity and equity-related securities of health care-related companies. The Fund considers health care-related companies to be those companies that operate in, or are related to, the major subsectors of the health care sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, health care technology, life sciences tools and services, health care equipment and supplies, and health care providers and services. The Fund’s allocation among these areas will vary based on the portfolio management team’s outlook for the particular subsector and the health care sector overall. The Fund normally invests at least 25% of its total assets, in the aggregate, in the following industry groups: health care equipment and services and pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of different countries throughout the world, including the United States.

The Fund’s portfolio management team utilizes bottom-up fundamental research to identify health care-related companies where the long term earnings growth potential is underestimated. In identifying investments for the Fund, the portfolio management team evaluates the health care industry and regulatory conditions and seeks to invest in securities the portfolio management team believes have favorable reward-to-risk characteristics. In making investment decisions, the portfolio management team utilizes the information provided by, and the expertise of, Lord Abbett’s equity research analysts in combination with insights from Lord Abbett’s

credit research analysts. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. (including emerging market) companies, the securities of which may be traded on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges (or may not be traded on any securities exchange), may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or other currencies, and may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar depositary receipts. The Fund also may invest in supranational organizations. The Fund has no geographical limitations on investments or any limit on the amount of assets that may be invested in any single country.

The Fund may invest in corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers and non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers. The Fund also may invest in various types of structured securities, including, but not limited to, participation notes and structured notes to gain exposure to certain securities, currencies, or markets.

Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. Some examples of the types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest are forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.