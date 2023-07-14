Home
LHCIX (Mutual Fund)

Lord Abbett Health Care Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.35 +0.19 +1.05%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
Inst (LHCIX) Primary Retirement (LHCQX) Retirement (LHCVX) A (LHCAX) Other (LHCOX) Retirement (LHCSX) C (LHCCX) Other (LHCFX) Retirement (LHCTX)

Vitals

YTD Return

4.7%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.46 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 59.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LHCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Health Care Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew DeCicco

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity and equity-related securities of health care-related companies. The Fund considers health care-related companies to be those companies that operate in, or are related to, the major subsectors of the health care sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, health care technology, life sciences tools and services, health care equipment and supplies, and health care providers and services. The Fund’s allocation among these areas will vary based on the portfolio management team’s outlook for the particular subsector and the health care sector overall. The Fund normally invests at least 25% of its total assets, in the aggregate, in the following industry groups: health care equipment and services and pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences. The Fund may invest in the securities of issuers of different countries throughout the world, including the United States.

The Fund’s portfolio management team utilizes bottom-up fundamental research to identify health care-related companies where the long term earnings growth potential is underestimated. In identifying investments for the Fund, the portfolio management team evaluates the health care industry and regulatory conditions and seeks to invest in securities the portfolio management team believes have favorable reward-to-risk characteristics. In making investment decisions, the portfolio management team utilizes the information provided by, and the expertise of, Lord Abbett’s equity research analysts in combination with insights from Lord Abbett’s

credit research analysts. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. (including emerging market) companies, the securities of which may be traded on U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchanges (or may not be traded on any securities exchange), may be denominated in the U.S. dollar or other currencies, and may include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and other similar depositary receipts. The Fund also may invest in supranational organizations. The Fund has no geographical limitations on investments or any limit on the amount of assets that may be invested in any single country.

The Fund may invest in corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers and non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers. The Fund also may invest in various types of structured securities, including, but not limited to, participation notes and structured notes to gain exposure to certain securities, currencies, or markets.

Consistent with its investment objective and policies, the Fund may invest in derivatives. The Fund may use derivatives for risk management purposes, including to hedge against a decline in the value of certain investments and to adjust the investment characteristics of its portfolio. The Fund also may invest in derivatives for non-hedging purposes to increase its investment return or income. For example, the Fund may manage cash by investing in futures or other derivatives that provide efficient short-term investment exposure to broad equity markets. Some examples of the types of derivatives in which the Fund may invest are forward contracts, futures, options, and swap agreements.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LHCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LHCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -11.3% 31.3% 20.12%
1 Yr 7.8% -23.6% 34.8% 24.39%
3 Yr -0.1%* -21.3% 15.7% 26.92%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 12.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 16.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LHCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -53.9% 5.0% 36.60%
2021 0.4% -22.3% 12.3% 47.71%
2020 6.8% -4.7% 41.4% 22.97%
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LHCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -50.0% 21.6% 15.24%
1 Yr 7.8% -60.2% 34.8% 23.03%
3 Yr -0.1%* -21.3% 17.8% 32.24%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 16.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 18.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LHCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -53.9% 5.0% 36.60%
2021 0.4% -22.3% 12.3% 47.71%
2020 6.8% -4.7% 41.4% 22.97%
2019 N/A -10.2% 13.1% N/A
2018 N/A -5.7% 16.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

LHCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LHCIX Category Low Category High LHCIX % Rank
Net Assets 6.46 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 91.46%
Number of Holdings 70 25 473 61.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.57 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 95.00%
Weighting of Top 10 40.97% 12.3% 80.8% 70.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 6.01%
  2. Roche Holding AG 5.30%
  3. Novo Nordisk A/S Class B 5.08%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LHCIX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 85.37% 106.13% 7.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 24.38%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 35.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 26.88%
Cash 		0.00% -0.04% 9.01% 90.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 22.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LHCIX % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 10.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 20.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 28.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 24.38%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 26.25%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 41.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 20.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 23.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 30.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 26.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 46.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LHCIX % Rank
US 		75.89% 53.67% 104.41% 76.88%
Non US 		24.11% 0.00% 45.40% 12.50%

LHCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LHCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.66% 0.08% 33.47% 5.00%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.03% 1.25% 41.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

LHCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

LHCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LHCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 59.00% 0.00% 238.00% 66.91%

LHCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LHCIX Category Low Category High LHCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 2.01% 18.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LHCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LHCIX Category Low Category High LHCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.25% -2.54% 1.85% 52.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LHCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LHCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew DeCicco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Mr. DeCicco is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and joined Lord Abbett in 1999. He has been a member of the team since 2002 and assumed Portfolio Manager in 2015.

Devesh Karandikar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Devesh Karandikar, Portfolio Manager, heads the Fund’s team.

Heidi Lawrence

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Samantha Shevins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Ms. Shevins are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund since 15 May 2021.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

