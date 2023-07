The fund is a money market fund that invests exclusively in short-term U.S. government obligations, including U.S. Treasuries and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, authorities, instrumentalities or sponsored entities and in repurchase agreements collateralized by government obligations. These securities may pay interest at fixed, floating or adjustable rates or may be issued at a discount. U.S. government obligations are not necessarily backed by the full faith and credit of the United States. The fund may also hold cash for cash management and defensive purposes. Although the fund invests in U.S. government obligations, an investment in the fund is neither insured nor guaranteed by the U.S. government.

The fund invests in securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated by one or more rating agencies in the highest short term rating category or, if not rated, are determined by the subadviser to be of equivalent quality.

As noted above, the fund invests exclusively in short-term U.S. government obligations and in repurchase agreements collateralized by government obligations. Therefore, the fund meets the requirement under Rule 2a‑7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, that a government money market fund invest at least 99.5% of its total assets in U.S. government obligations, cash, and/or repurchase agreements that are fully collateralized by U.S. government obligations or cash. In addition, the fund meets the requirement under Rule 35d‑1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, that a fund that includes the term “government” in its name invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. government obligations and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized by U.S. government obligations.

As a government money market fund, the fund tries to maintain a share price of $1.00. Under Rule 2a‑7 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, the fund must follow strict rules as to the credit quality, liquidity, diversification and maturity of its investments. Where required by these rules, the fund’s subadviser or Board of Trustees (the “Board”) will decide whether a security should be held or sold in the event of credit downgrades or certain other events occurring after purchase.