mutual fund
LGRRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.04 -0.04 -0.19%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (LSGRX) Primary A (LGRRX) C (LGRCX) N (LGRNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Loomis Sayles Growth Fund

LGRRX | Fund

$21.04

$11 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

42.4%

1 yr return

18.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$11 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LGRRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 42.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loomis Sayles Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aziz Hamzaogullari

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in equity securities, including common stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund focuses on stocks of large capitalization companies, but the Fund may invest in companies of any size.
The Fund normally invests across a wide range of sectors and industries. The Fund’s portfolio manager employs a growth style of equity management, which means that the Fund seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The Fund’s portfolio manager also aims to invest in companies when they trade at a significant discount to the estimate of intrinsic value (i.e., companies with share prices trading significantly below what the portfolio manager believes the share price should be).
The Fund will consider selling a portfolio investment when the portfolio manager believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, when a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, when the current price fully reflects intrinsic value, or for other investment reasons which the portfolio manager deems appropriate.
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts and emerging market securities. Although certain equity securities purchased by the Fund may be issued by domestic companies incorporated outside of the United States, the Adviser does not consider these securities to be foreign if they are included in the U.S. equity indices published by S&P Global Ratings or Russell Investments or if the security’s country of risk defined by Bloomberg is the United States. The Fund may also engage in foreign currency transactions (including foreign currency forwards and foreign currency futures) for hedging purposes, invest in options for hedging and investment purposes and invest in securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”). Except as provided above or as required by applicable law, the Fund is not limited in the percentage of its assets that it may invest in these instruments.
Read More

LGRRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.4% -41.7% 64.0% 2.96%
1 Yr 18.4% -46.2% 77.9% 44.21%
3 Yr 2.5%* -41.7% 28.4% 36.99%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 21.15%
10 Yr 10.5%* -16.8% 19.6% 10.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.9% -85.9% 81.6% 71.40%
2021 6.1% -31.0% 26.7% 34.74%
2020 7.9% -13.0% 34.8% 52.11%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 32.01%
2018 -1.7% -15.9% 2.0% 35.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.4% -41.7% 64.0% 2.55%
1 Yr 18.4% -46.2% 77.9% 41.08%
3 Yr 2.5%* -41.7% 28.4% 36.77%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 28.58%
10 Yr 11.0%* -16.8% 19.7% 17.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGRRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.9% -85.9% 81.6% 71.40%
2021 6.1% -31.0% 26.7% 34.74%
2020 7.9% -13.0% 34.8% 52.11%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 32.19%
2018 -1.7% -15.9% 3.1% 57.86%

NAV & Total Return History

LGRRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LGRRX Category Low Category High LGRRX % Rank
Net Assets 11 B 189 K 222 B 16.68%
Number of Holdings 36 2 3509 84.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.32 B -1.37 M 104 B 17.48%
Weighting of Top 10 47.51% 11.4% 116.5% 46.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Visa Inc Class A 6.40%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 5.88%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 5.44%
  4. Microsoft Corp 5.20%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.92%
  6. Boeing Co 4.36%
  7. Oracle Corp 4.24%
  8. Deere & Co 3.92%
  9. Autodesk Inc 3.89%
  10. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LGRRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.35% 50.26% 104.50% 29.84%
Cash 		0.65% -10.83% 49.73% 65.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 22.26%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 27.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 17.39%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 15.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGRRX % Rank
Technology 		27.47% 0.00% 65.70% 75.76%
Healthcare 		18.33% 0.00% 39.76% 11.46%
Communication Services 		16.94% 0.00% 66.40% 8.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.32% 0.00% 62.57% 59.27%
Financial Services 		11.04% 0.00% 43.06% 32.81%
Industrials 		8.57% 0.00% 30.65% 20.36%
Consumer Defense 		3.32% 0.00% 25.50% 54.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 41.55%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 72.71%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 60.84%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 77.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGRRX % Rank
US 		88.71% 34.69% 100.00% 81.78%
Non US 		10.64% 0.00% 54.22% 9.98%

LGRRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LGRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 20.29% 55.58%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 23.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 30.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

LGRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.25% 8.50% 6.55%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LGRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LGRRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 316.74% 6.90%

LGRRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LGRRX Category Low Category High LGRRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 27.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LGRRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LGRRX Category Low Category High LGRRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.22% -6.13% 1.75% 41.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LGRRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LGRRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aziz Hamzaogullari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2010

12.04

12.0%

Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

