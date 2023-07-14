Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest primarily in equity securities, including common stocks, convertible securities and warrants. The Fund focuses on stocks of large capitalization companies, but the Fund may invest in companies of any size.

The Fund normally invests across a wide range of sectors and industries. The Fund’s portfolio manager employs a growth style of equity management, which means that the Fund seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The Fund’s portfolio manager also aims to invest in companies when they trade at a significant discount to the estimate of intrinsic value (i.e., companies with share prices trading significantly below what the portfolio manager believes the share price should be).

The Fund will consider selling a portfolio investment when the portfolio manager believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, when a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, when the current price fully reflects intrinsic value, or for other investment reasons which the portfolio manager deems appropriate.