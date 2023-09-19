The Fund will invest in various types of high quality, investment grade debt (or fixed income) securities. Under normal conditions, the Fund will pursue its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in floating or adjustable rate instruments and derivatives and other instruments that effectively enable the Fund to achieve a floating rate of income. In addition, under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in investment grade debt securities. Investment grade debt securities are securities that are rated within the four highest grades (at the time of purchase) assigned by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization such as Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa), S&P Global Ratings (AAA, AA, A, BBB), or Fitch Ratings (AAA, AA, A, BBB), or are unrated but determined by Lord Abbett to be of comparable quality.

The floating or adjustable rate instruments in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to:

·floating rate corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers;

·floating rate corporate debt securities of non-U.S. (including emerging market) issuers;

·securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities;

·senior secured or unsecured floating rate loans or debt;

·floating-rate structured (or securitized) products and other hybrid instruments, including, but not limited to, U.S. and non-U.S. instruments and collateralized loan obligations; and

·mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities, including privately issued mortgage-related securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

The other instruments that effectively enable the Fund to achieve a floating rate of income may include, but are not limited to:

·fixed-rate loans or debt with respect to which the Fund has entered into derivative instruments to effectively convert the fixed-rate interest payments into floating or adjustable rate interest payments; and

·money market investment companies.

The Fund seeks to manage interest rate risk through its management of the average duration of the securities in its portfolio.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade, including in high-yield debt securities (commonly referred to as “lower-rated” or “junk” bonds).

The Fund may invest in non-U.S. dollar-denominated loans or securities and in loans and securities issued by issuers organized in a country outside of the U.S. or economically tied to a country outside of the U.S., including in emerging markets.

The Fund invests in derivative instruments. Currently, the Fund expects to invest in derivatives consisting principally of futures, forwards, options, and swaps. The Fund may use derivatives to effectively convert the fixed-rate interest payments of a debt security held by the Fund into floating or adjustable rate interest payments; as a substitute for holding the underlying asset on which the derivative instrument is based; for cash management purposes; to manage portfolio duration; to attempt to hedge elements of its investment risk, on both a security- or portfolio-level basis; and to seek to enhance returns.

The portfolio management team buys, holds and sells securities using a relative value-oriented investment process, meaning the portfolio management team generally seeks more investment exposure to securities it believes to be undervalued and less investment exposure to securities it believes to be overvalued. The portfolio management team combines top-down and bottom-up analysis to construct its portfolio, using a blend of quantitative and fundamental research. As part of its top-down analysis, the portfolio management team evaluates global economic conditions, including monetary, fiscal, and regulatory policy, as well as the political

and geopolitical environment, in order to identify and assess opportunities and risks across different segments of the fixed income market. The portfolio management team employs bottom-up analysis to identify and select securities for investment by the Fund based on in-depth company, industry, and market research and analysis. The portfolio management team may actively rotate sector exposure based on its assessment of relative value. The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.