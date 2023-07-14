Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$612 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

LGOPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lord Abbett Growth Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Lord Abbett
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Rabinowitz

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity securities of mid-sized U.S. companies with growth characteristics. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities of mid-sized companies. A mid-sized company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell Midcap® Index. The portfolio management team follows a growth style of investing and seeks to identify companies with strong relative growth prospects that it believes are well positioned to benefit from the anticipated economic environment.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.

The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions.The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.

Read More

LGOPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -26.9% 59.5% 73.23%
1 Yr 9.3% -43.3% 860.3% 72.52%
3 Yr -9.8%* -41.5% 41.9% 80.11%
5 Yr -2.5%* -28.2% 82.7% 56.67%
10 Yr -2.0%* -18.2% 13.7% 75.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 61.79%
2021 -6.1% -52.0% 83.9% 77.21%
2020 6.4% -17.6% 195.3% 67.43%
2019 6.6% -16.0% 9.5% 33.27%
2018 -1.9% -13.6% 24.1% 25.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -53.4% 55.3% 70.57%
1 Yr 9.3% -60.3% 860.3% 68.44%
3 Yr -9.8%* -41.5% 41.9% 80.26%
5 Yr -1.3%* -27.5% 82.7% 54.56%
10 Yr 4.5%* -17.0% 15.4% 54.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 61.79%
2021 -6.1% -52.0% 83.9% 77.21%
2020 6.4% -17.6% 195.3% 67.43%
2019 6.6% -16.0% 9.5% 33.27%
2018 -0.7% -13.6% 24.1% 16.97%

NAV & Total Return History

LGOPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LGOPX Category Low Category High LGOPX % Rank
Net Assets 612 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 60.99%
Number of Holdings 83 20 3702 39.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 157 M 360 K 10.9 B 61.52%
Weighting of Top 10 24.66% 5.5% 92.1% 60.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 3.36%
  2. Cadence Design Systems Inc 3.28%
  3. Align Technology Inc 2.66%
  4. SBA Communications Corp 2.43%
  5. Amphenol Corp Class A 2.38%
  6. Twilio Inc A 2.38%
  7. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc Ordinary Shares 2.37%
  8. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 2.34%
  9. TransDigm Group Inc 2.31%
  10. Lululemon Athletica Inc 2.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LGOPX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 23.99% 100.52% 7.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 72.87%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 73.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 71.99%
Cash 		0.00% -0.52% 26.94% 95.21%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 72.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGOPX % Rank
Technology 		32.20% 0.04% 62.17% 48.40%
Healthcare 		18.58% 0.00% 43.77% 41.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.95% 0.00% 57.41% 23.23%
Industrials 		15.08% 0.00% 38.23% 48.05%
Consumer Defense 		5.32% 0.00% 16.40% 8.69%
Financial Services 		3.85% 0.00% 43.01% 79.96%
Communication Services 		3.34% 0.00% 18.33% 37.59%
Real Estate 		2.43% 0.00% 19.28% 49.11%
Basic Materials 		2.00% 0.00% 17.25% 53.72%
Energy 		0.26% 0.00% 62.10% 60.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 79.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGOPX % Rank
US 		94.92% 23.38% 100.52% 39.72%
Non US 		5.08% 0.00% 35.22% 35.11%

LGOPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LGOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.02% 19.28% 27.57%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 61.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.00% 67.30%
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.00% 0.40% 21.35%

Sales Fees

LGOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LGOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LGOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 0.00% 250.31% 72.33%

LGOPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LGOPX Category Low Category High LGOPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 75.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LGOPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LGOPX Category Low Category High LGOPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.92% -2.24% 2.75% 76.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LGOPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LGOPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Rabinowitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 07, 2017

4.82

4.8%

Jeffrey Rabinowtiz, CFA, joined Lord Abbett in 2017 and was formerly Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst at Jennison Associates LLC from 2014 to 2017 and Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst for U.S. Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management from 1999 to 2014. He received a BS in electrical engineering from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

James Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Heidi Lawrence

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2021

1.04

1.0%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

