13.8%
1 yr return
9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$612 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.7%
Expense Ratio 1.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests in equity securities of mid-sized U.S. companies with growth characteristics. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in equity securities of mid-sized companies. A mid-sized company is defined as a company having a market capitalization at the time of purchase that falls within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell Midcap® Index. The portfolio management team follows a growth style of investing and seeks to identify companies with strong relative growth prospects that it believes are well positioned to benefit from the anticipated economic environment.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, equity interests in trusts (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and privately offered trusts), partnerships, joint ventures, limited liability companies and vehicles with similar legal structures, other instruments convertible or exercisable into the foregoing, and other investments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts. In addition to ADRs, the Fund generally defines foreign companies as those whose securities are traded primarily on non-U.S. securities exchanges.
The investment team may also consider the risks and return potential presented by environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors in investment decisions.The Fund may sell a security when the Fund believes the security is less likely to benefit from the current market and economic environment, or shows signs of deteriorating fundamentals, among other reasons. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
|Period
|LGOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|73.23%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|72.52%
|3 Yr
|-9.8%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|80.11%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|56.67%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|75.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|LGOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|61.79%
|2021
|-6.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|77.21%
|2020
|6.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|67.43%
|2019
|6.6%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|33.27%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|25.77%
|LGOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGOPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|612 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|60.99%
|Number of Holdings
|83
|20
|3702
|39.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|157 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|61.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.66%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|60.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGOPX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|7.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|72.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|73.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|71.99%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|95.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|72.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGOPX % Rank
|Technology
|32.20%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|48.40%
|Healthcare
|18.58%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|41.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.95%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|23.23%
|Industrials
|15.08%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|48.05%
|Consumer Defense
|5.32%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|8.69%
|Financial Services
|3.85%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|79.96%
|Communication Services
|3.34%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|37.59%
|Real Estate
|2.43%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|49.11%
|Basic Materials
|2.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|53.72%
|Energy
|0.26%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|60.64%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|79.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|LGOPX % Rank
|US
|94.92%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|39.72%
|Non US
|5.08%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|35.11%
|LGOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.37%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|27.57%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|67.30%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|21.35%
|LGOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|LGOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|LGOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|72.33%
|LGOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGOPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|75.53%
|LGOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|LGOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|LGOPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.92%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|76.62%
|LGOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 07, 2017
4.82
4.8%
Jeffrey Rabinowtiz, CFA, joined Lord Abbett in 2017 and was formerly Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst at Jennison Associates LLC from 2014 to 2017 and Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Technology Analyst for U.S. Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management from 1999 to 2014. He received a BS in electrical engineering from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2021
1.04
1.0%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2021
1.04
1.0%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
