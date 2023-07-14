Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Miller Opportunity Trust

mutual fund
LGOAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.46 -0.54 -1.86%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
C (LMOPX) Primary Inst (LMNOX) Other (LMOFX) Retirement (LMORX) A (LGOAX) Other (MVISX)
LGOAX (Mutual Fund)

Miller Opportunity Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.46 -0.54 -1.86%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
C (LMOPX) Primary Inst (LMNOX) Other (LMOFX) Retirement (LMORX) A (LGOAX) Other (MVISX)
LGOAX (Mutual Fund)

Miller Opportunity Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.46 -0.54 -1.86%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
C (LMOPX) Primary Inst (LMNOX) Other (LMOFX) Retirement (LMORX) A (LGOAX) Other (MVISX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Miller Opportunity Trust

LGOAX | Fund

$28.46

$1.63 B

0.00%

1.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.3%

1 yr return

11.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$1.63 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Miller Opportunity Trust

LGOAX | Fund

$28.46

$1.63 B

0.00%

1.21%

LGOAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Miller Opportunity Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    Miller Value Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    22301292
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bill Miller

LGOAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.3% -23.7% 31.6% 0.76%
1 Yr 11.9% -41.1% 28.9% 32.58%
3 Yr 0.6%* -20.7% 20.7% 85.86%
5 Yr 0.3%* -15.0% 80.8% 44.72%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 1.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.3% -52.6% 20.1% 98.97%
2021 -2.2% -25.0% 15.1% 93.99%
2020 11.5% -2.9% 196.6% 1.90%
2019 7.6% -2.6% 8.3% 0.85%
2018 -2.0% -11.1% 0.0% 10.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period LGOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.3% -27.0% 31.6% 0.76%
1 Yr 11.9% -41.1% 48.6% 24.43%
3 Yr 0.6%* -20.7% 20.7% 86.10%
5 Yr 0.3%* -15.0% 80.8% 55.29%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% 2.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period LGOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.3% -52.6% 20.1% 98.97%
2021 -2.2% -25.0% 15.1% 93.99%
2020 11.5% -2.9% 196.6% 1.90%
2019 7.6% -2.6% 8.3% 0.85%
2018 -2.0% -11.1% 0.0% 20.41%

NAV & Total Return History

LGOAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

LGOAX Category Low Category High LGOAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.63 B 481 K 145 B 20.15%
Number of Holdings 46 1 2445 79.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 820 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 9.30%
Weighting of Top 10 38.05% 2.9% 100.0% 22.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  2. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  3. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  4. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  5. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  6. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  7. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  8. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  9. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%
  10. Uber Tec Cll Opt 1/22 32 5.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High LGOAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.25% 0.00% 100.57% 37.44%
Bonds 		3.05% 0.00% 6.81% 1.01%
Other 		0.22% -1.04% 36.11% 3.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 8.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 6.78%
Cash 		-2.51% -2.51% 100.00% 98.74%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGOAX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		28.87% 2.49% 46.48% 1.51%
Technology 		16.07% 0.00% 40.65% 44.08%
Healthcare 		15.94% 0.00% 47.15% 9.32%
Financial Services 		10.47% 0.00% 46.10% 83.63%
Energy 		10.08% 0.00% 58.13% 9.07%
Communication Services 		6.82% 0.00% 30.98% 8.06%
Industrials 		6.58% 0.00% 45.89% 90.93%
Basic Materials 		2.78% 0.00% 26.18% 85.64%
Consumer Defense 		2.40% 0.00% 32.18% 81.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 83.12%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 90.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGOAX % Rank
US 		84.15% 0.00% 100.04% 91.96%
Non US 		15.10% 0.00% 27.19% 2.26%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGOAX % Rank
Government 		93.66% 0.00% 93.66% 0.27%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.34% 0.00% 100.00% 96.30%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.53% 8.47%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.59%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 97.58% 12.97%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.59%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High LGOAX % Rank
US 		3.05% 0.00% 6.81% 1.01%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.27%

LGOAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

LGOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.03% 33.98% 34.87%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 1.50% 79.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 31.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

LGOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 10.42%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

LGOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

LGOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 0.00% 321.00% 59.03%

LGOAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

LGOAX Category Low Category High LGOAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 35.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

LGOAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

LGOAX Category Low Category High LGOAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -2.06% 3.38% 78.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

LGOAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

LGOAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bill Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Bill Miller, CFA is the founder of Miller Value Partners, and currently serves as the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, and co-Portfolio Manager for the Opportunity Equity strategy. Prior to Miller Value Partners, Bill and his partner, Ernie Kiehne, founded Legg Mason Capital Management and served as portfolio managers of the Legg Mason Capital Management Value Trust from its inception in 1982. Bill took over as sole manager in December 1990 and served in this role for the next 20 years. Bill was the director of research for Legg Mason from October 1981 through June 1985 and assumed ov

Samantha McLemore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2008

13.79

13.8%

Samantha McLemore, CFA, has been the Co-Portfolio Manager of the Miller Opportunity Trust since inception in 2017. She served as Assistant Portfolio Manager from 2008 to 2014. Ms. McLemore has worked on the Opportunity strategy since 2002 and she has served as a portfolio manager for the Adviser since 2014. McLemore is a portfolio manager of Legg Mason Capital Management, Inc. She has been an analyst on LMCM's research team since 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×